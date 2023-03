Foresight Solar & Technology VCT plc

LEI: 21380013CXOR8N6OD977

NAV Announcement

The Board of Foresight Solar & Technology VCT plc announces the following unaudited Net Asset Values as at 28 February 2023 following the successful sale of its portfolio of solar assets held in the Ordinary Share class:

Pence per share Ordinary Shares 139.5 Foresight Williams Technology Shares 103.7

For further information please contact:

Gary Fraser, Foresight Group: 020 3667 8181