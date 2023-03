Net Asset Value(s)

The Canadian Press

TORONTO — Five things to watch for in the Canadian business world in the coming week: Bank of Canada rate announcement The Bank of Canada will make its next interest rate announcement on Wednesday. The central bank is widely expected by economists to keep its key interest target on hold at 4.5 per cent, but the statement that will accompany the rate decision will be scrutinized for any indications of the bank's plans for the rest of the year. Bank of Canada senior deputy governor Carolyn Rogers