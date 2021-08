Net Asset Value(s)

The Canadian Press

A look at what’s happening around the majors today: ___ MILESTONE MAN Miguel Cabrera is back home in Detroit, one home run shy of 500, when the Tigers face Cleveland right-hander Zach Plesac (6-4). Cabrera sat out the last game of Detroit’s road trip Thursday, and the Tigers did fine without him, beating Baltimore 6-4 to complete a three-game sweep. “I’m hoping he proves us right — to hit it at home in front of our fans, and hit it in a win,” manager A.J. Hinch said before the game. Cabrera hit