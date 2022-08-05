Net Asset Value(s)

Octopus AIM VCT plc

Net Asset Value

Octopus AIM VCT plc announces that as at 1 August 2022 the unaudited net asset value of the Ordinary shares was approximately 89.9 pence per share.

The net asset value is stated excluding a final dividend of 3.0 pence per share which will be paid on 12 August 2022 to those shareholders on the register on 29 July 2022.

Kate Tidbury

Octopus Investments Limited

Tel: 0800 316 2295

LEI: 213800C5JHJUQLAFP619

















