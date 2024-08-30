Nestory Irankunda shakes off injury scare to join Socceroos for World Cup qualifiers

Nestory Irankunda has been named in coach Graham Arnold’s Socceroos squad for Australia’s World Cup qualifier against Bahrain on the Gold Coast. Photograph: Thananuwat Srirasant/Getty Images

Nestory Irankunda has overcome an injury scare to be named in an extended 24-player squad for the Socceroos’ World Cup qualifiers against Bahrain and Indonesia. The emerging star’s inclusion will give Australia a huge boost as they open the third round of 2026 World Cup qualification with a first men’s international on the Gold Coast on 5 September.

The 18-year-old has been under an injury cloud after being brought to ground heavily in a tackle while training this week with Bayern Munich. Irankunda reportedly had to be helped from the training pitch on a golf cart but has since been cleared of serious injury.

The teenage sensation made his Socceroos debut in June and set up a goal in the 2-0 win in Bangladesh, before scoring a penalty in the 5-0 rout of Palestine in Perth. Irankunda has made a bright start since joining the German giants from A-League side Adelaide United, while pushing for a senior debut with multiple goals for the reserves team.

Captain Maty Ryan returns to the Socceroos squad after being rested for the qualifiers in June despite being made to bide his time on the bench with new club AS Roma. Craig Goodwin has also been named following his return from injury and a strong start to the Saudi Pro League season.

Jackson Irvine and Connor Metcalfe will arrive on the Gold Coast fresh off Bundesliga debuts with newly-promoted FC St Pauli, while Alessandro Circati has also stepped up to the top-tier with Parma in Serie A. But Massimo Luongo, Australia’s only player to appear in the Premier League this season, remains on the outer after choosing to retire from international football.

Awer Mabil has earned a recall after some eye-catching performances for Grasshopper Club Zurich in Switzerland, including eight goal involvements in a recent Swiss Cup fixture.

“Our full focus is on these opening two games and starting strongly. Two positive results to open round three not only builds belief within the group but gives us great momentum as we move into what will be three consecutive windows,” Socceroos coach Graham Arnold said.

“The standards we set are always high and they’ve played a significant role in the growth of this group and what we were able to achieve in round two. The players understand what’s expected of them in terms of their focus, preparation and energy in camp as we move into the next stage of qualification.

“We’ve got a great mix of players who’ve been through this phase of qualification before and can lead the way for some of the younger members of our squad, their experience will play an important role throughout this journey,”

The Socceroos start the third round of 2026 World Cup qualification against Bahrain on the Gold Coast on 5 September, then face Indonesia in Jakarta on 10 September.

Socceroos squad: Keanu Baccus, Aziz Behich, Martin Boyle, Cameron Burgess, Alessandro Circati, Thomas Deng, Cameron Devlin, Mitchell Duke, Joe Gauci, Craig Goodwin, Nestory Irankunda, Jackson Irvine, Paul Izzo, Awer Mabil, Connor Metcalfe, Lewis Miller, Joshua Nisbet, Aiden O’Neill, Kye Rowles, Mat Ryan (c), Sam Silvera, Harry Souttar, Adam Taggart, Kusini Yengi.