Nestle recalls trail mixes after allergic reactions to a food that shouldn’t be there

Nestle’s recall of four Nature Heart trail mixes, which posted Sunday to the FDA website, doesn’t resemble most food allergy recalls.

Most food allergy recalls result from a packaging boo-boo that results in the ingredients list not matching the food inside. The ingredients box doesn’t include an allergen that’s in the food. The manufacturer finds out and initiates the recall before hearing about any problems from anybody with that food allergy.

In this case, Nestle heard from two people with peanut allergies who “experienced mild reactions” after eating Nature’s Heart Superfoods Trail Mix and Mango Turmeric Cashew Glazed Mix. But neither product has peanuts and there was no packaging mistake that put the wrong trail mix in the wrong pouch.

“...but we are investigating whether the products may have been inadvertently cross-contaminated with peanuts during manufacture,” Nestle said in the recall notice.

And while the two consumers Nestle heard from had mild reactions, the company included the boiler plate line, “People who have an allergy to peanuts run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products.”

This concerns 1.5-ounce pouches of:

▪ Nature’s Heart Superfood Trail Mix, batch Nos. 1083T353T2; 1084T353T2; 1085T353T2; 1086T353T2; 1088T353T2; 1089T353T2, best by DEC 2021; and No. 1200T353T3, best by APR 2022.

Nature’s Heart Superfood Trail Mix

▪ Nature’s Heart Toasted Coconut Chips, batch Nos. 1120T353T2, best by JAN 2022; 1121T353T2; 1123T353T2; 1124T353T2, best by FEB 2022; and No. 1197T353T3, best by APR 2022.

Nature’s Heart Toasted Coconut Chips

▪ Nature’s Heart Mango Turmeric Cashew Glazed Mix, batch Nos. 1089T353T2 and 1090T353T2, best DEC 2022; and 1091T353T2, best by JAN 2022.

Nature’s Heart Mango Tumeric Cashew Glazed Mix

▪ Nature’s Heart Pineapple Chili Cashew Glazed Mix, batch Nos. 1096T353T2 and 1097T353T2, best by JAN 2021; and No. 1140T353T3; 1141T353T3; 1144T353T3; 1145T353T3, best by FEB 2022.

Nature’s Heart Pineapple Chili Cashew Mix

If you have these and there’s no chance they’ll be eaten by someone with a peanut allergy, keep munching. If there is a chance of that, return them to the store for a full refund or toss them.

If you have questions, call Nestle at 800-288-8682.

