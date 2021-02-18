Nestlé reports full-year results for 2020

Nestlé S.A.
·26 min read



This press release is also available in Français (pdf) and Deutsch (pdf)

Follow today's events live
09:00 CET Press conference webcast
14:00 CET Investor call audio webcast
Full details in Events

Reports published today
2020 Financial Statements (pdf)
Corporate Governance Report (pdf)
Other language versions available in Publications

.............


Vevey, February 18, 2021

Nestlé reports full-year results for 2020

  • Organic growth reached 3.6%, with real internal growth (RIG) of 3.2% and pricing of 0.4%. Growth was supported by strong momentum in the Americas, Purina PetCare and Nestlé Health Science.

  • Foreign exchange reduced sales by 7.9% due to the continued appreciation of the Swiss franc against most currencies. Divestitures had a negative impact of 4.6%. As a result, total reported sales decreased by 8.9% to CHF 84.3 billion (2019: CHF 92.6 billion).

  • The underlying trading operating profit (UTOP) margin reached 17.7%, up 10 basis points on a reported basis and 20 basis points in constant currency. The trading operating profit (TOP) margin increased by 210 basis points to 16.9% on a reported basis.

  • Underlying earnings per share increased by 3.5% in constant currency and decreased by 4.5% on a reported basis to CHF 4.21. Earnings per share stayed unchanged at CHF 4.30 on a reported basis.

  • Free cash flow was CHF 10.2 billion.

  • Return on invested capital increased by 240 basis points to 14.7%.

  • Board proposes a dividend increase of 5 centimes to CHF 2.75 per share, marking 26 consecutive years of dividend growth. In total, CHF 14.5 billion were returned to shareholders in 2020 through a combination of dividend and share buybacks.

  • Continued progress in portfolio management. Nestlé divested the Yinlu peanut milk and canned rice porridge businesses in China and agreed to sell its regional spring water brands, purified water business and beverage delivery service in the U.S. and Canada. Portfolio rotation since 2017 now amounts to around 18% of total 2017 sales.

  • 2021 outlook: continued increase in organic sales growth towards a mid single-digit rate. Underlying trading operating profit margin with continued moderate improvement. Underlying earnings per share in constant currency and capital efficiency expected to increase.

  • Mid-term outlook: sustained mid single-digit organic sales growth. Continued moderate underlying trading operating profit margin improvement. Continued prudent capital allocation and capital efficiency improvement.

Mark Schneider, Nestlé CEO, commented:"2020 was a year of hardship for so many, yet I am inspired by the way it has brought all of us closer together. I want to thank our employees and our partners - from farmers to retailers - who worked with us to ensure the supply of food and beverages to communities globally.

In this unprecedented environment, we achieved our third consecutive year of improvement in organic growth, profitability and return on invested capital.

The global pandemic did not slow us down. Our nutrition expertise, digital capabilities, decentralized structure and innovation engine allowed us to adapt quickly to changing consumer behaviors and trends. We advanced our portfolio transformation, continued to build Nestlé Health Science into a nutrition powerhouse and expanded our presence in direct-to-consumer businesses.

At the same time, we remained focused on sustainability and set out our path to achieve net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050. This journey is expected to support future growth and be earnings neutral – it will generate value for society and our shareholders.

Looking to 2021, we expect continued improvement in organic growth, profitability and capital efficiency in line with our value creation model."

Group Results

Total Group

Zone AMS

Zone EMENA

Zone AOA

Other Businesses

Sales FY-2020 (CHF m)

84 343

34 010

20 226

20 730

9 377

Sales FY-2019 (CHF m)*

92 568

37 828

21 464

22 119

11 157

Real internal growth (RIG)

3.2%

4.1%

3.3%

0.0%

7.3%

Pricing

0.4%

0.7%

- 0.4%

0.5%

0.6%

Organic growth

3.6%

4.8%

2.9%

0.5%

7.9%

Net M&A

- 4.6%

- 5.0%

- 2.1%

- 0.1%

- 17.6%

Foreign exchange

- 7.9%

- 9.9%

- 6.6%

- 6.7%

- 6.3%

Reported sales growth

- 8.9%

- 10.1%

- 5.8%

- 6.3%

- 16.0%

FY-2020 Underlying TOP Margin

17.7%

20.5%

18.6%

22.2%

19.6%

FY-2019 Underlying TOP Margin*

17.6%

20.1%

18.1%

22.5%

18.7%

* 2019 figures restated following the decision to integrate the Nestlé Waters business into the Group's three geographical Zones, effective January 1, 2020.

Group sales

Organic growth reached 3.6% in 2020, the highest level in the last five years. RIG accelerated to 3.2%. Pricing contributed 0.4% and improved during the year, particularly in emerging markets.

Growth was based on strong momentum in the Americas and robust sales development in EMENA. AOA saw positive growth. Organic growth in developed markets was strong at 3.8%. Growth in emerging markets improved during the year and reached 3.4%.

By product category, the largest contributor to growth was Purina PetCare and its premium brands Purina Pro Plan, Purina ONE and Felix. Dairy saw high single-digit growth, based on increased demand for home-baking products and fortified affordable milks. Coffee reported mid single-digit growth, boosted by strong consumer demand for Starbucks products, Nespresso and Nescafé. Sales of Starbucks products reached CHF 2.7 billion, generating incremental sales of over CHF 400 million in 2020. Prepared dishes and cooking aids posted mid single-digit growth, with robust momentum across most categories during lockdowns. Vegetarian and plant-based food offerings continued to see strong double-digit growth, despite reduced demand in out-of-home channels due to the pandemic. Sales in Nestlé Health Science grew at a double-digit rate, reflecting higher demand for products that support health and the immune system. Growth in confectionery was slightly negative, with reduced demand for impulse and gifting products. Water reported a decrease in sales due to its high exposure to out-of-home channels.

Divestitures decreased sales by 4.6%, largely related to the divestment of Nestlé Skin Health, the U.S. ice cream business and the Herta charcuterie business. Foreign exchange reduced sales by 7.9%, reflecting the continued appreciation of the Swiss franc versus most currencies. Total reported sales decreased by 8.9% to CHF 84.3 billion.

Business impact of COVID-19

The effects of COVID-19 on the Group's organic growth varied by product category and sales channel:

  • Product categories: Demand for at-home consumption, trusted brands and products with nutritional benefits was strong. Purina PetCare, dairy, coffee at-home and Nestlé Health Science reported robust growth. Sales in confectionery and water decreased, reflecting their high exposure to out-of-home channels and on-the-go consumption.

  • Sales channels: Retail sales posted high single-digit organic growth, reflecting elevated demand for at-home consumption. Sales in out-of-home channels declined significantly.

    E-commerce sales grew by 48.4%, reaching 12.8% of total Group sales. Coffee, Purina PetCare and Nutrition & Health Science were the main growth contributors, with strong momentum in all other categories.


In 2020, COVID-19-related incremental costs were CHF 420 million, including expenses for bonuses paid to frontline workers, employee safety protocols, donations and other staff and customer allowances. Around CHF 260 million of these costs impacted underlying trading operating profit, partially offset by savings such as travel expenses. In addition, the Group absorbed costs of CHF 170 million related to staff and facilities made idle due to lockdown measures. Overall COVID-19-related costs decreased in the second half of the year, as movement restrictions eased.

Underlying Trading Operating Profit

Underlying trading operating profit decreased by 8.3% to CHF 14.9 billion. The underlying trading operating profit margin reached 17.7%, an increase of 20 basis points in constant currency and 10 basis points on a reported basis.

Margin expansion was supported by structural cost reductions, portfolio management and slightly lower consumer-facing marketing expenses1 which more than offset commodity inflation and COVID-19-related costs. In the second half of the year, consumer-facing marketing expenses1 returned to a normalized level and increased versus the same period of 2019.

Restructuring expenses and net other trading items decreased by CHF 1 916 million to CHF 670 million, reflecting lower asset impairments and COVID-19-related delays to restructuring programs. As a result, trading operating profit increased by 4.1% to CHF 14.2 billion. The trading operating profit margin reached 16.9%, an increase of 220 basis points in constant currency and 210 basis points on a reported basis.

Net Financial Expenses and Income Tax

Net financial expenses decreased by 14.0% to CHF 874 million, reflecting a reduction in average net debt and a lower cost of debt.

The Group reported tax rate increased by 320 basis points to 24.2%, due to exceptional items in 2019, including the divestiture of Nestlé Skin Health. The underlying tax rate decreased by 50 basis points to 21.1%, mainly due to the evolution of the geographic and business mix.

Net Profit and Earnings Per Share

Net profit decreased by 3.0% to CHF 12.2 billion. The net profit margin increased by 90 basis points to 14.5%, due to one-off items related to gains on disposals, asset impairments, restructuring costs and revaluation of equity investments.

Underlying earnings per share increased by 3.5% in constant currency and decreased by 4.5% on a reported basis to CHF 4.21. Earnings per share was unchanged at CHF 4.30 on a reported basis. Divestitures had a negative impact of 3.5%. Nestlé's share buyback program contributed 1.4% to the underlying earnings per share increase, net of finance costs.

Cash Flow

Free cash flow decreased from CHF 11.9 billion to CHF 10.2 billion. The reduction was mainly due to the appreciation of the Swiss franc against most currencies and the impact of divestitures. Free cash flow margin decreased by 80 basis points to 12.1%. Free cash flow is expected to remain at around 12% of sales.
Working capital2 decreased by 60 basis points to 0.0% of sales, marking 9 consecutive years of improvement. This reduction came even as the company increased inventory levels materially to meet COVID-19-related demand.
_______

1 Excluding the divestiture of Nestlé Skin Health
2 Calculated on a 5-quarter rolling average

Dividend

At the Annual General Meeting on April 15, 2021, the Board of Directors will propose a dividend of CHF 2.75 per share, an increase of 5 centimes. If approved, this will be the company's 26th consecutive annual dividend increase. The company has maintained or increased its dividend in Swiss francs over the last 61 years. Nestlé is committed to maintaining this long-held practice to increase the dividend in Swiss francs every year.

The last trading day with entitlement to receive the dividend will be April 16, 2021. The net dividend will be payable as from April 21, 2021.

Shareholders entered in the share register with voting rights on April 8, 2021 at 12:00 noon (CEST) will be entitled to exercise their voting rights.

Share Buyback Program

During 2020, the Group repurchased CHF 6.8 billion of Nestlé shares as part of the three-year CHF 20 billion share buyback program that began in January 2020.

Net Debt

Net debt increased to CHF 31.3 billion as at December 31, 2020, compared to CHF 27.1 billion at the end of 2019. The increase largely reflected share buybacks of CHF 6.8 billion completed during 2020.

Return on Invested Capital (ROIC)

The Group's ROIC increased by 240 basis points to 14.7%, as a result of disciplined capital allocation and improved operating performance.

Portfolio Management

Nestlé completed acquisitions and divestments with a total value of around CHF 8.4 billion in 2020.

  • Divestments: In January, Nestlé completed the sale of its U.S. ice cream business for USD 4 billion to Froneri. In June, the Group closed the sale of a 60% stake in its Herta charcuterie business to Casa Tarradellas. On December 31, 2020, Nestlé completed the sale of the Yinlu peanut milk and canned rice porridge businesses in China to Food Wise Co., Ltd.

  • Acquisitions: In April, Nestlé completed the acquisition of Lily's Kitchen, a premium natural pet food business. Nestlé also expanded its presence in direct-to-consumer meal delivery services through the acquisition of Freshly in the United States in November and the purchase of a majority stake in Mindful Chef in the United Kingdom in December.

    Nestlé Health Science continues to build its presence and leadership in the field of nutritional science. The Group completed the purchase of the Zenpep business in May, the acquisition of a majority stake in Vital Proteins in July and the purchase of Aimmune Therapeutics in October.


On February 17, 2021, Nestlé announced that it had reached an agreement to sell its regional spring water brands, purified water business and beverage delivery service in the U.S. and Canada to One Rock Capital Partners, in partnership with Metropoulos & Co. for USD 4.3 billion. The transaction is expected to close in spring 2021.

Zone Americas (AMS)

  • 4.8% organic growth: 4.1% RIG; 0.7% pricing.

  • North America saw mid single-digit organic growth, with strong RIG and negative pricing.

  • Latin America reached high single-digit organic growth, with positive RIG and pricing.

  • The underlying trading operating profit margin increased by 40 basis points to 20.5%.

Sales 2020

Sales 2019

RIG

Pricing

Organic growth

UTOP 2020

UTOP 2019

Margin 2020

Margin 2019

Zone AMS

CHF 34.0 bn

CHF 37.8 bn

4.1%

0.7%

4.8%

CHF 7.0 bn

CHF 7.6 bn

20.5%

20.1%

Organic growth was 4.8%, with robust RIG of 4.1% and pricing of 0.7%. Divestitures reduced sales by 5.0%, largely related to the divestment of the U.S. ice cream business. Foreign exchange had a negative impact of 9.9%, reflecting broad-based currency depreciations against the Swiss franc. Reported sales in Zone AMS decreased by 10.1% to CHF 34.0 billion.

North America posted mid single-digit organic growth, with strong RIG across most product categories. The largest growth contributor was Purina PetCare, which saw strong momentum in e-commerce. Its science-based and premium brands Purina Pro Plan, Purina ONE and Fancy Feast all grew at a double-digit rate. Beverages, including Starbucks products, Coffee mate and Nescafé, posted double-digit growth, supported by a strong innovation pipeline. Frozen food reported high single-digit growth, led by Stouffer's, DiGiorno and Hot Pockets. Home-baking products, including Toll House and Carnation, saw elevated consumer demand. Gerber baby food posted positive growth, based on strong sales development in e-commerce and for the organic range. Water and Nestlé Professional reported a sales decrease, reflecting reduced demand in out-of-home channels during lockdowns.

Latin America reported high single-digit organic growth, with positive contributions across geographies and most product categories. Brazil posted double-digit growth, with strong broad-based demand, particularly for Ninho, NAN and Nescafé. Growth in Chile reached a double-digit rate, led by dairy, confectionery and ice cream. Mexico saw mid single-digit growth, supported by La Lechera and Nescafé. By product category, dairy, Purina PetCare, coffee and culinary all posted double-digit growth. Led by Brazil, confectionery reported positive growth reaching a high single-digit rate in the second half. Sales in Nestlé Professional decreased, with growth turning almost flat in the fourth quarter led by delivery businesses and on-the-go products.

The Zone's underlying trading operating profit margin increased by 40 basis points. Operating leverage, portfolio management and structural cost reductions more than offset commodity inflation and COVID-19-related costs.

Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa (EMENA)

  • 2.9% organic growth: 3.3% RIG; -0.4% pricing.

  • Western Europe saw low single-digit organic growth with solid RIG, partially offset by negative pricing.

  • Central and Eastern Europe reported mid single-digit organic growth, with strong RIG and negative pricing.

  • Middle East and North Africa posted low single-digit organic growth, entirely driven by pricing.

  • The underlying trading operating profit margin grew by 50 basis points to 18.6%.

Sales 2020

Sales 2019

RIG

Pricing

Organic growth

UTOP 2020

UTOP 2019

Margin 2020

Margin 2019

Zone EMENA

CHF 20.2 bn

CHF 21.5 bn

3.3%

- 0.4%

2.9%

CHF 3.8 bn

CHF 3.9 bn

18.6%

18.1%

Organic growth reached 2.9%, with robust RIG of 3.3% supported by favorable mix. Pricing decreased by 0.4%. Divestitures reduced sales by 2.1%, largely related to the divestment of a 60% stake in the Herta charcuterie business. Foreign exchange negatively impacted sales by 6.6%. Reported sales in Zone EMENA decreased by 5.8% to CHF 20.2 billion.

Zone EMENA recorded its best organic growth in the last five years. Each region saw broad-based positive growth, with strong momentum in Russia, Germany, the United Kingdom and Israel. The Zone continued to see market share gains, led by pet food, portioned and soluble coffee, as well as vegetarian and plant-based food products.

By product category, coffee, Purina PetCare and culinary were the largest contributors to growth. Coffee was supported by strong demand for Nescafé and Starbucks products. Purina PetCare reported sustained momentum, supported by premium brands, successful innovation and strong demand in e-commerce and specialist channels. Felix, Purina Pro Plan, Tails.com and the newly acquired Lily's Kitchen all grew at a strong double-digit rate. Culinary saw elevated consumer demand across all segments, particularly for Maggi and plant-based products. Garden Gourmet reported almost 60% growth, supported by new product launches and continued distribution expansion across its 20 markets. Infant nutrition posted positive growth, supported by Russia and the Middle East. Growth in confectionery was almost flat, as increased demand for baking products and tablets was offset by sales declines in impulse and gifting products. Water gained market share but recorded negative growth due to a sales decrease in the out-of-home channels. Nestlé Professional saw a significant sales decline.

The Zone's underlying trading operating profit margin increased by 50 basis points. Lower consumer-facing marketing expenses, structural cost reductions and portfolio management outweighed COVID-19-related costs.

Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa (AOA)

  • 0.5% organic growth: flat RIG; 0.5% pricing.

  • China posted a high single-digit decrease in organic growth, with negative RIG and slightly negative pricing.

  • South-East Asia saw low single-digit organic growth, with positive RIG and pricing.

  • South Asia reported mid single-digit organic growth, with positive RIG and pricing.

  • Sub-Saharan Africa recorded double-digit organic growth, led by strong RIG and positive pricing.

  • Japan, South Korea and Oceania combined saw almost flat organic growth. Positive RIG was offset by negative pricing.

  • The underlying trading operating profit margin decreased by 30 basis points to 22.2%.

Sales 2020

Sales 2019

RIG

Pricing

Organic growth

UTOP 2020

UTOP 2019

Margin 2020

Margin 2019

Zone AOA

CHF 20.7 bn

CHF 22.1 bn

0.0%

0.5%

0.5%

CHF 4.6 bn

CHF 5.0 bn

22.2%

22.5%

Organic growth was 0.5%, with flat RIG and pricing of 0.5%. Divestitures had a negative impact of 0.1%. Foreign exchange reduced sales by 6.7%. Reported sales in Zone AOA decreased by 6.3% to CHF 20.7 billion.

Zone AOA reported positive organic growth. A sales decline in China was more than offset by mid single-digit organic growth in the other regions.

China posted negative growth due to the timing of Chinese New Year, declines in out-of-home channels and limited consumer stockpiling during lockdowns. Coffee posted high single-digit growth, supported by strong momentum in e-commerce for Nescafé and Starbucks products. Culinary and ice cream delivered mid single-digit growth. Ambient dairy posted positive growth, led by home-baking products and nutritional offerings for adults. Sales in infant formula declined, with improvement in the second half. A positive sales development for NAN was more than offset by negative growth for S-26 and illuma. The roll-out of the locally produced Belsol brand saw good progress. Infant cereals saw double-digit growth. Sales for Purina PetCare grew at a strong double-digit rate, supported by Purina Pro Plan and the launch of veterinary products. Nestlé Professional reported a sales decrease, with growth improving to almost flat in the fourth quarter.

South-East Asia posted low single-digit growth. Sales in the Philippines and Indonesia grew at a high single-digit rate, led by increased consumer demand for Bear Brand and Milo. Other South-East Asian markets were impacted by sales decreases in the out-of-home channels. South Asia continued to perform well, with high single-digit growth in India and a return to positive growth in Pakistan. In India, Maggi, Nescafé and KitKat posted robust growth and e-commerce sales saw sustained momentum. Sales in Sub-Saharan Africa grew at a double-digit rate, reflecting strong sales development across most countries and categories. Oceania posted robust broad-based growth, led by Purina Pet Care, coffee and confectionery. Sales in South Korea grew at a strong double-digit rate, driven by coffee. Japan saw a sales decline, with improvement in the second half led by coffee. KitKat sales in Japan were negatively impacted by a reduction of inbound tourists.

By product category, the largest growth contributors were dairy, culinary and coffee. In coffee, there was continued strong demand for Starbucks products. Outside of China, Infant Nutrition saw mid single-digit growth, led by South Asia, Sub-Saharan Africa and Indonesia. Nestlé Professional posted negative growth, with improving sales development in China in the second half.

The Zone's underlying trading operating profit margin decreased by 30 basis points. Commodity inflation and COVID-19-related costs outweighed lower consumer-facing marketing expenses.

Other Businesses

  • 7.9% organic growth: 7.3% RIG; 0.6% pricing.

  • Nespresso reported 7.0% organic growth, with strong RIG and positive pricing.

  • Nestlé Health Science saw 12.2% organic growth, entirely driven by RIG.

  • The underlying trading operating profit margin of Other Businesses increased by 90 basis points to 19.6%.

Sales 2020

Sales 2019

RIG

Pricing

Organic growth

UTOP 2020

UTOP 2019

Margin 2020

Margin 2019

Other Businesses

CHF 9.4 bn

CHF 11.2 bn

7.3%

0.6%

7.9%

CHF 1.8 bn

CHF 2.1 bn

19.6%

18.7%

Organic growth of 7.9% was based on strong RIG of 7.3% and pricing of 0.6%. Divestitures reduced sales by 17.6%, due to the divestment of Nestlé Skin Health. Foreign exchange negatively impacted sales by 6.3%. Reported sales in Other Businesses decreased by 16.0% to CHF 9.4 billion.

Nespresso sales reached CHF 5.9 billion, with organic growth accelerating to 7.0%, the highest level in the last six years. E-commerce and the Vertuo system saw strong double-digit growth, more than offsetting sales declines in out-of-home channels. Growth was also supported by innovations such as Reviving Origins, limited-edition products and the launch of Nespresso's first organic coffee. By geography, the Americas and AOA posted double-digit growth. North America continued to see market share gains, with the United States becoming Nespresso's largest market. In Europe, a sales decrease in the out-of-home channels was partially offset by mid single-digit growth in the at-home business.

Nestlé Health Science sales reached CHF 3.3 billion, with organic growth accelerating to 12.2%. Growth was supported by high demand for products that support health and immunity. In Consumer Care, Garden of Life and Pure Encapsulations were the largest contributors to growth, with continued strong momentum in e-commerce. The recently acquired Vital Proteins, America's leading collagen products brand, saw strong growth. Healthy-aging products posted double-digit growth, reflecting successful innovations by Boost in North America and Nutren in Brazil. Persona, the subscription-based personalized vitamin business, more than tripled its sales. Medical nutrition posted high single-digit growth, led by pediatric food allergy and adult medical care products.

The underlying trading operating profit margin of Other Businesses increased by 90 basis points, based on operating leverage and structural cost reductions.

Nespresso and Nestlé Health Science will be reported as stand-alone operating segments in Nestlé's published accounts from 2021 onwards. This change reflects their increased financial contribution and provides greater transparency on their performance.

Business as a force for good: making milk more climate friendly

Agriculture accounts for nearly two-thirds of Nestlé's total greenhouse gas emissions, with dairy and livestock making up about half of that. Yet milk is an excellent source of nutrients and one of our key raw materials. Significantly reducing the carbon footprint of dairy is therefore a must. We are working together with our many partners to define innovative solutions. In particular, in traditional dairy markets, such as New Zealand, the U.S., Switzerland and Ireland, we are seeing significant progress.

If you can't measure it, you can't manage it. It starts with knowing the emissions of individual farms. Nestlé uses the Cool Farm Tool, a widely accepted third-party tool, to work with our suppliers to calculate their emissions. The specific, primary data it provides enables us to group thousands of different supplier farms into clusters based on similar characteristics, serving as the basis for defining solutions and measuring their impact. And as more and more companies use this tool, it enables consistency and comparability of data across the industry.

Different farms, different solutions. In designing solutions, we look at individual farms in their local context. We consider the geography and soil of the farm, as well as whether cows can graze freely, are confined, or a combination of both.

Together with the livestock farmers on the ground, we build comprehensive, innovative tailored solutions that focus on several key areas. We aim to reduce the methane produced by cows during digestion; to use local, sustainably produced feed for livestock; to improve the management of manure; to enhance grassland management; to optimize herd structure and ensure animal health and welfare; and to expand the use of renewable energy. We simulate different combinations of measures to see which will have the greatest impact and make the most economic and ecological sense.

Across the globe, efforts from our milk sourcing team to upgrade farms have already led to a reduction of emissions. In China, for example, we have helped thousands of smallholder farmers ramp up and modernize their farms with training and technology through the Dairy Farming Institute, established in Shuangcheng in 2014. This year, we will begin work on nine new net zero pilot farms in all regions of the world to learn and roll out best practices across dairy farms. In the U.S., for instance, we are supporting the Net Zero Initiative to develop four net zero farms across the U.S. to showcase the future of farming. In South Africa, we will complement efforts to reduce farm emissions with measures to improve soil health to make a first pilot farm net zero by the end of 2023.

Outlook

2021 outlook: continued increase in organic sales growth towards a mid single-digit rate. Underlying trading operating profit margin with continued moderate improvement. Underlying earnings per share in constant currency and capital efficiency expected to increase.

Mid-term outlook: sustained mid single-digit organic sales growth. Continued moderate underlying trading operating profit margin improvement. Continued prudent capital allocation and capital efficiency improvement.

Annex

Full-year sales and underlying trading operating profit (UTOP) overview by operating segment

Total Group

Zone AMS

Zone EMENA

Zone AOA

Other Businesses

Sales FY-2020 (CHF m)

84 343

34 010

20 226

20 730

9 377

Sales FY-2019 (CHF m)*

92 568

37 828

21 464

22 119

11 157

Real internal growth (RIG)

3.2%

4.1%

3.3%

0.0%

7.3%

Pricing

0.4%

0.7%

- 0.4%

0.5%

0.6%

Organic growth

3.6%

4.8%

2.9%

0.5%

7.9%

Net M&A

- 4.6%

- 5.0%

- 2.1%

- 0.1%

- 17.6%

Foreign exchange

- 7.9%

- 9.9%

- 6.6%

- 6.7%

- 6.3%

Reported sales growth

- 8.9%

- 10.1%

- 5.8%

- 6.3%

- 16.0%

FY-2020 Underlying TOP (CHF m)

14 903

6 975

3 766

4 599

1 841

FY-2019 Underlying TOP (CHF m)*

16 260

7 608

3 878

4 977

2 089

FY-2020 Underlying TOP Margin

17.7%

20.5%

18.6%

22.2%

19.6%

FY-2019 Underlying TOP Margin*

17.6%

20.1%

18.1%

22.5%

18.7%

Full-year sales and underlying trading operating profit (UTOP) overview by product

Total Group

Powdered & liquid beverages

Water

Milk products & ice cream

Nutrition & Health Science

Prepared dishes & cooking aids

Confec-tionery

PetCare

Sales FY-2020 (CHF m)

84 343

22 256

6 421

11 007

12 160

11 523

6 975

14 001

Sales FY-2019 (CHF m)

92 568

23 221

7 391

13 268

14 990

12 188

7 888

13 622

Real internal growth (RIG)

3.2%

2.8%

- 5.5%

5.6%

1.2%

4.7%

- 1.1%

9.7%

Pricing

0.4%

0.4%

- 1.5%

2.3%

0.5%

0.0%

- 0.4%

0.5%

Organic growth

3.6%

3.2%

- 7.0%

7.9%

1.7%

4.7%

- 1.5%

10.2%

FY-2020 Underlying TOP (CHF m)

14 903

5 008

639

2 652

2 640

2 171

990

3 081

FY-2019 Underlying TOP (CHF m)*

16 260

5 197

914

2 706

3 314

2 170

1 332

2 919

FY-2020 Underlying TOP Margin

17.7%

22.5%

10.0%

24.1%

21.7%

18.8%

14.2%

22.0%

FY-2019 Underlying TOP Margin*

17.6%

22.4%

12.4%

20.4%

22.1%

17.8%

16.9%

21.4%

* 2019 figures restated following the decision to integrate the Nestlé Waters business into the Group's three geographical Zones, effective January 1, 2020.

Contacts:

Media:
Christoph Meier Tel.: +41 21 924 2200
mediarelations@nestle.com

Investors:
Luca Borlini Tel.: +41 21 924 3820
ir@nestle.com


Latest Stories

  • Australian Open semifinal: Naomi Osaka overpowers Serena Williams to advance to final

    Osaka scored her second Grand Slam win over Williams and will play next for her fourth Grand Slam title.

  • Report: Blue Jays to open 2021 season at spring training home in Dunedin

    Dunedin's TD Ballpark will serve as the home of the Toronto Blue Jays, at least for the start of the 2021 MLB season.

  • Haaland leads Dortmund past Sevilla in Champions League

    SEVILLE, Spain — Erling Haaland scored twice as Borussia Dortmund ended Sevilla’s nine-game winning streak with a 3-2 come-from-behind victory in the first leg of the round of 16 of the Champions League on Wednesday. The hosts took the lead early through Suso Fernández but Dortmund rallied with a goal by Mahmoud Dahoud and Haaland’s double before halftime at the Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán Stadium. Luuk de Jong scored Sevilla's late second goal to improve the Spanish team's chances in the return leg. The win ended Sevilla’s good run and put Dortmund back on track after a series of poor results that had left coach Edin Terzic under pressure in Germany. The second leg will be on March 9 in Germany. In the other round-of-16 match on Wednesday, Porto defeated Juventus 2-1 at home. Suso opened the scoring for Sevilla in the seventh minute with a shot from outside the area that deflected off two defenders before finding the net. The visitors equalized when Dahoud fired a right-footed, long-range shot into the top corner in the 19th. The 20-year-old Haaland put the visitors ahead in the 27th from inside the area after a nice give-and-go exchange of passes with Jadon Sancho, then added to the lead in the 43rd from close range after a fast breakaway for his 18th goal in 13 Champions League games. The Norwegian forward only trails Kylian Mbappé as the player with most Champions League goals before his 21st birthday. The 22-year-old Mbappé, who scored a hat trick in Paris Saint-Germain's 4-1 win at Barcelona on Tuesday, scored 19 goals before turning 21. De Jong pulled Sevilla closer with a goal from a set piece in the 84th. Dortmund travelled to Spain having won only one of its last six German league matches. It had lost its last four away matches in the round of 16 of the Champions League. Sevilla’s last loss in all competitions had been a 2-0 defeat to Atlético Madrid in the Spanish league in January. It was coming off a league win against Huesca and a 2-0 victory over Barcelona in the first leg of the Copa del Rey semifinals. Sevilla, the reigning Europa League champion, is playing in the Champions League for the first time since 2018, when it lost to Bayern Munich in the quarterfinals. Dortmund is playing in the round of 16 for the seventh time in eight seasons, but it last made it to the quarterfinals in 2017, when it lost to Monaco. ___ More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports The Associated Press

  • Report: NBA stars hesitant to appear in league's PSAs promoting COVID-19 vaccine

    The league's top doctor said players have asked him if the vaccine will hurt their performance.

  • Sources: Damian Lillard to participate in 3-Point Contest at All-Star Game

    Lillard is third in the league in 3-pointers made (105) while shooting 38% from that range.

  • Several NHLers will wear skates inspired by Willie O'Ree

    A Canadian plant has produced skates honouring the NHL's first Black player as part of Black History Month.

  • Fast start sees Porto stun Juventus in Champions League

    PORTO, Portugal — Porto scored at the start of each half to beat Juventus 2-1 in the first leg of the round of 16 of the Champions League on Wednesday. Mehdi Taremi gave Porto the lead after just 63 seconds after a defensive mixup by Juventus gifted him an easy finish, and Moussa Marega netted 19 seconds into the second half. Federico Chiesa scored what could prove to be a vital away goal for Juventus in the 82nd minute. “Our approach changed after a minute, because when you concede like that after a minute you lose confidence,” Juventus coach Andrea Pirlo said. “The lads let their heads drop a but and they (Porto) could play the match they wanted, closing themselves up and counterattacking. “Luckily we managed to get back on track for the return match with Chiesa's goal. We shouldn’t have played this type of match and it’s a pity, we could have done better. We had prepared a different game.” Juventus forward Cristiano Ronaldo was kept quiet on his return to his homeland as the visitors struggled to make an impact, although the Portugal international did have a penalty appeal waved away in the final seconds of stoppage time. The second leg will be on March 9 in Turin. “Juventus had its first dangerous shot only in the 70th minute and we are talking about the Italian champion, a very strong team with some of the best players in the world,” Porto coach Sérgio Conceição said. "That shows the solidity of our performance. “We could have made it 3-0. ... It is bittersweet: the players did not deserve the goal we conceded.” Juventus beat Porto home and away without conceding a goal the last time the two sides met at the same stage four years ago. But it gifted Porto the lead after barely a minute when Juventus midfielder Rodrigo Bentancur attempted to play a back pass to goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny, not realizing Taremi was right behind him to intercept and slot home from six yards. Juventus appeared to lack energy and ideas and its night got worse in the 35th when captain Giorgio Chiellini limped off with a calf injury. Porto was even quicker off the mark at the start of the second half when Wilson Manafá ran down the right before rolling across for Marega to turn in at the near post. Juventus coach Andrea Pirlo brought on forward Álvaro Morata shortly after the hour mark for Weston McKennie. Morata had scored six goals in as many Champions League appearances this season and Juventus looked more dangerous after he came on. Porto hadn't conceded a goal at home in the Champions League this season but that streak came to an end when Adrien Rabiot burst down the left and crossed for Chiesa to fire a first-time shot into the far corner. Chiesa became the first Juventus player apart from Ronaldo to score in a Champions League knockout game since Blaise Matuidi in 2018. That appeared to wake Juventus up and it came close to snatching what would have been an undeserved draw. Ronaldo was left furious when he went down under a challenge from Zaidu Sanusi seconds before the full-time whistle and the incident was not looked at on video review. ___ More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports The Associated Press

  • CFO at Jerry Jones' gas company on rising prices due to Texas freeze: 'Like hitting the jackpot'

    Roughly 2 million homes in Texas were without power Monday.

  • Steelers GM on Ben Roethlisberger coming back: 'We have to look at this situation'

    Would the Steelers actually part ways with Ben Roethlisberger?

  • Tim Tebow retires from baseball after four years with Mets

    Tim Tebow hit .233 over 287 games in the minors.

  • Podcast: Paul Hendrick talks best and worst moments covering Leafs

    Long-time Maple Leafs reporter Paul Hendrick talks about his journey to his dream job, and the best and worst moments on the Leafs beat.

  • Mets fire coach for sexual harassment over 2 years after women first complained

    The Mets have fired hitting coordinator Ryan Ellis more than two years after three women complained to Mets HR that he was sexually harassing them.

  • 9 storylines that will define the 2021 MLB season

    Baseball is back. These are the plot lines that could define the sport's precarious 2021 season.

  • Serena Williams has great tennis left. What she doesn't have: an answer for Naomi Osaka

    Serena Williams' biggest challenge in winning a 24th Grand Slam title isn't her age or talent. It's her opponent.

  • Curry and his supporting cast rally Warriors past Heat in OT

    SAN FRANCISCO — Stephen Curry made a go-ahead 3-pointer with 1:15 left in overtime, set up Andrew Wiggins for one the next time down before delivering a final dagger from deep, leading the Golden State Warriors to a 120-112 victory over the Miami Heat on Wednesday night. Kent Bazemore had a follow shot with 1:32 left for one of his two big baskets in OT and finished with a season-high 26 points — his second 20-point performance this season. Curry scored 25 points and overcame an off shooting night by finding his stroke when it mattered most. He added 11 assists and seven rebounds. A few minutes after the final buzzer, Bazemore and Curry shared a loud cheer and hard handshake before disappearing down the tunnel. Jimmy Butler had his second straight triple-double with 13 points, 12 rebounds and 11 assists for the Heat, who never trailed in regulation. Eric Paschall scored back-to-back baskets to pull the Warriors as close as 99-96 with 3:37 to play in regulation as Miami called timeout. Curry's 3 at 2:26 made it 103-101 then he stole the ball from Butler on the other end moments later. Bazemore made consecutive hoops to tie it with 52 seconds remaining. Kelly Oubre Jr. missed an 3 for the win. Kendrick Nunn scored 19 points for Miami, coming off a 125-118 loss at the Clippers on Monday night. Golden State started with a 13-3 burst out of halftime to make it a game again after falling behind 61-46 at the break. Wiggins wound up with 23 points as Curry mostly struggled. Curry was 3 for 11 in the first half, missing eight of his nine 3-point tries. He finished 5 of 20 from long range as Golden State went 18 for 52 and got outrebounded 50-45. Draymond Green was a late scratch by the Warriors because of right ankle soreness and Mychal Mulder made his fourth career start in Green's place and first of the season. IGGY'S BACK Andre Iguodala received a nice welcome back when he checked into the game for the first time in the final two minutes of the opening quarter. He then scored 10 points against his old team. The 2015 NBA Finals MVP did a little bit of everything in six seasons for the Warriors from 2013-19. “That’s why Andre will always be one of my favourites just his selflessness and willingness to do whatever it takes to win a game,” Warriors coach Steve Kerr said. TIP-INS Heat: Butler has grabbed eight or more rebounds in nine straight games. ... The Heat dropped to 4-10 on the road with their third straight loss away from home. ... This marked Miami's first visit to second-year Chase Center. ... The Heat swept last season's series with the Warriors but saw the end of a three-game winning streak in the series. The Heat snapped a five-game losing streak on the Warriors' home court with a 120-118 win on Feb. 10, 2019, while Golden State still played at Oracle Arena in Oakland. Warriors: C Kevon Looney was re-evaluated before missing his eighth straight game with a sprained left ankle. He has resumed some portions of practice and Kerr hopes he will be back on the floor in the latter part of an upcoming four-game road trip. ... Rookie James Wiseman is scheduled to have his sprained left wrist examined again Thursday and if all is well could return as soon as Friday vs. the Magic. “I’m just watching everybody that’s in my position and just seeing how the system goes,” Wiseman said. “So when I get back out there, there won’t be anything different. I can’t wait to get on the floor, which should be pretty soon.” ... F Alen Smailagic made his G League Warriors debut after being sidelined recovering from surgery in early January for a torn meniscus in his right knee. UP NEXT Heat: At Sacramento on Thursday night to complete a back-to-back. Miami lost 105-104 at home to the Kings on Jan. 30. Warriors: At Orlando on Friday night before a scheduled game in Curry's hometown of Charlotte on Saturday. ___ More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Janie McCauley, The Associated Press

  • Serena Williams breaks down after questions about tennis future in Australian Open exit interview

    After losing to Naomi Osaka, Williams left her news conference in tears.

  • Maple Leafs rebound after embarrassing collapse, grind out 2-1 victory over Senators

    TORONTO — Auston Matthews could sense his line was getting close. Joe Thornton had a goal waved off late in Wednesday's first period before another early in the second was also called back. Moments later, Matthews made sure Toronto's third shot to cross the line counted. The star centre blasted home his NHL-best 14th goal of the season, Alexander Kerfoot scored the winner, and the Maple Leafs rebounded from an embarrassing collapse 48 hours earlier against Ottawa, grinding out a 2-1 victory over the last-place Senators. Thornton's first effort was denied after it was ruled he pushed the puck and Matt Murray's pad into the net, while the other was cancelled out for a high stick. But just nine seconds later, Leafs defenceman Justin Holl fed Matthews for a one-timer and a 1-0 lead. "There's nothing you can really do about those (disallowed goals)," Matthews said. "Once we scored there right after the high stick, the boys were saying, 'The puck don't lie.'" Frederik Andersen made 27 saves for Toronto (12-3-2), keeping his team in it early with some timely stops, while Jake Muzzin chipped in with two assists. The Senators roared back from a 5-1 deficit in Monday's opener of this three-game series against the Leafs before securing a stunning 6-5 overtime decision — the first time in franchise history Ottawa won a game after trailing by four goals. Despite sitting atop the North Division standings and possessing one of the NHL's best winning percentages in the league's pandemic-shortened 56-game season, the Toronto market was a tinder box after that collapse, with one of the city's newspapers calling out Leafs winger William Nylander on its front page. "We've got to block that out," Kerfoot said of the noise. "We're playing good hockey for the most part. That's what great about playing in Toronto — lots of people care about the team, they're passionate, and they voice their opinions at times." Brady Tkachuk replied for Ottawa (4-13-1), while Murray made 26 stops for the rebuilding Senators, who will meet the Leafs again at Scotiabank Arena on Thursday. "We were right there," Tkachuk said. "It's a good sign we can hang right there with them." Tied 1-1 through 40 minutes, the Leafs got their third power play midway through the final period when Nikita Zaitsev went off for hooking. Toronto head coach Sheldon Keefe loaded up the first unit with Matthews, Nylander, John Tavares, Mitch Marner and Morgan Rielly, but they weren't able to generate much. Not long after the penalty expired, however, Kerfoot fished a puck out of a forest of legs — including Thornton's — in front of Murray following Muzzin's initial shot to deposit his third goal of the season at 10:46. "That goal only happens because he's in there battling," Kerfoot said of his 41-year-old teammate. "It's physical in there," added Thornton, who played his second game after missing 10 with a fractured rib. "Just be strong ... Kerf made a great play and just finished that off." Andersen stopped Colin White at the tail end of an Ottawa man advantage later in the third before denying Josh Norris with under four minutes to go in regulation as the Leafs held on and could finally exhale. Toronto met as a team Tuesday — on a scheduled day off — in the wake of Monday's demoralizing setback. "I was happy the way we came back and answered," Andersen said. "Tried to clean up some things ... I thought we looked good." Thornton said the Leafs talked about what it will take for them to get to their ultimate goal. "We've got to play good defence," he said. "The offence is always going to be there, but if we look after Freddie ... Freddie's one of the best in the league. "Defensively we were a lot better." Following a tentative first, Toronto opened the scoring at 4:32 of the second when Matthews buried an eye-popping 13th goal in his last 12 games off that pass from Holl, who scored on a bomb of his own against Montreal Canadiens goalie Carey Price last week. "I was really hoping Holler was going to pass that," Matthews said. "I really thought he was going to let one rip again, but a really nice play by him." Thornton, meanwhile, continues to be wowed by Matthews, adding there are probably two or three players he's lined up with in his Hall of Fame career in the same ballpark. "But he's on a different level," Thornton said. "He just competes so hard." The Senators got their equalizer with 1:22 left in the second on a sequence that began when Holl heeled a shot in the offensive zone. The visitors broke the other way with Norris, who hit the post early in the period, and Chris Tierney setting up Tkachuk off the rush for his fifth of the campaign and the 100th point of his NHL career. "We did a lot of great things," Ottawa head coach D.J. Smith said. "They beat us 2-1, but it could have gone either way." The Leafs looked timid early, perhaps wary of making any mistakes after Monday, with the Senators carrying a 21-6 lead in shot attempts after the first. Andersen faced at least three-odd man rushes through the opening 20 minutes, while Tim Stutzle whistled a shot just wide on another chance. Murray made his two best saves late in the period, one with the glove on Tavares in alone and another on Thornton in the dying moments after the Senators couldn't get the puck out. After watching Marcus Hogberg pick up Ottawa's first back-to-back wins since in almost a year while recovering from an upper-body injury suffered last week, Murray stayed with Thornton's initial move down low. The winger then pushed the puck and the goalie's right pad over the line on the follow-up, but the play was immediately waved off. But the Leafs would rebound from that — and another disallowed goal — before securing a much-needed result. "This was a huge win for us bouncing back from a tough loss," Kerfoot said. "It's really big in a shortened season like this to stop that negative momentum. "You don't want that creeping into minds or into your game." This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 15, 2021. ___ Follow @JClipperton_CP on Twitter Joshua Clipperton, The Canadian Press

  • Boeser's three-point night paces Canucks to 5-1 win over Flames

    CALGARY — Brock Boeser had a goal and two assists for the Vancouver Canucks in a 5-1 win Wednesday over the host Calgary FlamesBo Horvat and J.T. Miller both scored and had an assist for Vancouver (8-11-1). Defenceman Jordie Benn and Nate Schmidt also scored for the Canucks, who improved to 2-3-1 versus the Flames this season.Goaltender Braden Holtby stopped 35-of-36 shots for his first win since Jan. 28.Andrew Mangiapane scored for Calgary (8-7-1). Jacob Markstrom stopped 24 shots in the loss in his seventh straight start and 14th in Calgary's 16 games this season.Markstrom's been Calgary's best player so far this season, and compensated for the Flames' many sluggish first periods.But fatigue, perhaps exacerbated by a pair of second-period collisions with Canucks, appeared to set in for the tall Swede on Wednesday.After allowing five goals on 29 shots, Markstrom was replaced by David Rittich near the eight-minute mark of the third period. Rittich stopped the four shots he faced.Wednesday's game was the fourth in a row between the two clubs. The Flames went 2-1 in Vancouver's Rogers Arena before the series shifted to Scotiabank Saddledome.Boeser scored on a Canucks 4-on-1 at 5:54 of the third period. The winger lasered a high shot over Markstrom's glove for his 15th point and eighth goal in his last 11 games.Calgary drew within one at 18:13 of the second period, but Vancouver pulled away again scoring twice in the final 78 seconds.Vancouver's pressure around Calgary's net produced multiple chances for Schmidt to bang in a rebound at 19:06. Miller put a shot off the crossbar and in at 18:28.Calgary's Mangiapane drove in from the wing and dragged the puck in front of a sprawling Holtby to score on a sharp-angled shot at 18:13.Markstrom charged out of Calgary's net to challenge Horvat streaking up the middle, but the goalie was too late to cut off the angle. Horvat got a shot away as the players made contact for a 2-0 Vancouver lead at 7:37 of the second period.Markstrom also abandoned his net in the first minute of the period attempting a poke check on Vancouver's Tanner Pearson in full stride. The two men collided hard near the face-off circle.The Flames have led after the first period in just five of their 16 games this season.Benn scored his first of the season at 1:46 of the first period off a neutral-zone turnover by Flames' Dominik Simon.Horvat faked a shot and fed Benn in the slot to beat Markstrom's glove.The Flames take on the Edmonton Oilers in a back-to-back games on Friday at home and Saturday in Edmonton. The Canucks are at home to the Winnipeg Jets on Friday and Sunday.Notes: Flames centre Mikael Backlund was back in the lineup after sitting out Monday's 4-3 overtime win in Vancouver with a lower-body injury . . . Horvat has 13 points (7-6) in his last 16 games.This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 17, 2021. Donna Spencer, The Canadian Press

  • Jazz roll past short-handed Clippers for 9th straight win

    LOS ANGELES — Donovan Mitchell scored 24 points, Rudy Gobert had 23 points and 20 rebounds and the Utah Jazz rolled past the short-handed Los Angeles Clippers, 114-96 on Wednesday night for their ninth straight victory. Jordan Clarkson scored 18 points to help the NBA-leading Jazz improve to 24-5 with their 20th win in 21 games. After three tight quarters, Utah broke it open in the fourth to win this matchup of Western Conference powerhouses — although it wasn’t a proper showdown with the Clippers missing injured superstars Kawhi Leonard and Paul George. The Jazz beat the Clippers for the ninth time in the last 12 matchups despite a rough first half that didn’t resemble Utah’s impressive recent play. Utah opened up a tight game with a 14-2 run spanning the third and fourth quarters, followed by a 16-3 run to put it away. Lou Williams scored 16 points, and Reggie Jackson added 15 for the Clippers. The Clippers were profoundly disadvantaged in this heavyweight matchup: Leonard missed his third straight game with a bruised leg, and George missed his seventh straight with an injured toe. Nicolas Batum also sat out with a concussion, leaving LA without three regular starters. TRAIL BLAZERS 126, PELICANS NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Damian Lillard scored 43 points, including a go-ahead three-point play with 16.5 seconds left, to lift Portland past New Orleans for its sixth consecutive victory. Lillard had 11 fourth-quarter points and was clutch in the final seven minutes. JJ Redick gave the Pelicans a 105-103 lead with 7:34 left, capping a 7-0 New Orleans run, but Lillard then came off the bench and immediately hit a 3-pointer as Portland regained the lead. Anfernee Simons added a 3-pointer on the next possession to make it 109-105. The Pelicans retook the lead on a pair of 3-pointers by Lonzo Ball and Redick and led for the final time at 124-123 with 26.4 seconds left after Zion Williamson made two free throws. Williamson finished with 36 points. But Lillard drove past Ball on the left side of the lane for the layup and drew contact to put Portland up 126-124. The Pelicans had a final chance, but Ball missed a 3-pointer and Brandon Ingram threw up an airball at the buzzer. HAWKS 122, CELTICS 114 BOSTON (AP) — Trae Young had 40 points and eight assists and Atlanta beat Boston to snap a four-game losing streak. Clint Capela had 24 points and 13 rebounds to help Atlanta win in Boston for the first time since April 8, 2018, ending a seven-game losing streak. John Collins added 20 points and six rebounds. The Hawks shot a season-high 57% from the field. They took a 90-81 lead into the fourth quarter. Boston rallied to cut it to 94-91, but Atlanta responded with an 8-2 run get it back up to 102-93 with 6:33 left. Jayson Tatum had 35 points for Celtics. They have lost five of seven. 76ERS 118, ROCKETS 113 PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Joel Embiid had 31 points, 11 rebounds and nine assists and hit a key jumper late in Philadelphia's victory over Houston. Seth Curry scored 25 points, and Tobias Harris added 24 to help the Eastern Conference-leading 76ers snap a three-game losing streak. Ben Simmons (illness) didn’t play for the 76ers a game after scoring a career-high 42 points and adding nine rebounds and 12 assists. John Wall scored 28 points for Houston. The Rockets have lost seven in a row. WIZARDS 130, NUGGETS 128 WASHINGTON (AP) — Bradley Beal made two free throws with a tenth of a second left and Washington beat Denver for its third straight victory. Davis Bertans had career highs with nine 3-pointers and 35 points, Beal finished with 25 points and a season-high 10 assists, and Russell Westbrook had a triple-double with 12 points, 13 rebounds and 12 assists. Washington has won three straight for the first time since Dec. 1-5, 2018. Jamal Murray led Denver with 35 points, and Nikola Jokic scored 33 points. Murray scored Denver’s final 11 points, with his 3-pointer tying it at 128 with 2.1 seconds left. Coming off a loss at Boston on Tuesday night, Denver allowed its highest points total of the season. MAGIC 107, KNICKS 89 ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Terrence Ross scored 18 of his season-high 30 points in the second half and Orlando Magic used a decisive third-quarter run to beat New York. Orlando went on a 25-8 run over the final nine minutes of the third quarter and outscored New York 30-14 in the period to wipe out a three-point halftime deficit. Nikola Vucevic had 16 points and 17 rebounds for Orlando. Julius Randle had 25 points and seven rebounds for New York. PACERS 134, TIMBERWOLVES 128, OT MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Domantas Sabonis had 36 points, 17 rebounds and 10 rebounds, Malcolm Brogdon added 32 points and nine rebounds and Indiana beat Minnesota in overtime. The Pacers played their second straight overtime game, coming off an OT loss to Chicago on Monday. Karl-Anthony Towns had 30 points and 10 rebounds for Minnesota. Malik Beasley added 31 points in his first game of the season off the bench. GRIZZLIES 122, THUNDER 113 MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Grayson Allen and Jonas Valanciunas each scored 22 points, and Ja Morant had 15 points, 11 rebounds and 12 assists for his first triple-double of the season and Memphis beat Oklahoma City. Kyle Anderson added 20 points, and Dillon Brooks had 17. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led the Thunder with 22 points in his return after missing four games because of a strained left knee. BULLS 105, PISTONS 102 CHICAGO (AP) — Zach LaVine scored 37 points and Chicago beat Detroit on short notice. The Bulls were scheduled to visit Charlotte, with the Pistons at Dallas. Those games got called off Tuesday by the NBA because of COVID-19 contact tracing concerns with the Hornets and power outages in Texas. The Bulls and Pistons were then scheduled to play each other, instead. Jerami Grant scored a career-high 43 points for the Pistons. The Associated Press

  • Beal hits late free throws, Wizards edge Nuggets 130-128

    WASHINGTON — Bradley Beal made two free throws with a tenth of a second left to give the Washington Wizards their third straight victory, 130-128 over the Denver Nuggets on Wednesday night. Davis Bertans had career highs with nine 3-pointers and 35 points, Beal finished with 25 points and a season-high 10 assists, and Russell Westbrook had a triple-double with 12 points, 13 rebounds and 12 assists. Washington has won three straight for the first time since Dec. 1-5, 2018. “When those shots went down, they started looking for me even more, running more plays for me, and I took advantage of that,” Bertans said. “My shots are falling, and sometimes there’s not much the defence can do.” Denver coach Michael Malone wasn’t pleased with his team’s defence. “Obviously, Bertans killed us tonight,” Malone said. “He comes off the bench to go 9 for 11 from 3 for 35 points. That guy is supposed to be a guy that’s not supposed to get off 11 shots from the 3-point line.” Jamal Murray led Denver with 35 points, and Nikola Jokic scored 33 points. Murray scored Denver’s final 11 points, with his 3-pointer tying it at 128 with 2.1 seconds left. Coming off a loss at Boston on Tuesday night, Denver allowed its highest points total of the season. The Nuggets had a 39-19 lead late in the first quarter, but it quickly vanished. “We were up 20,” Jokic said. “We didn’t play any defence. We can not have that many letups.” Jokic scored 10 points in the first 3 1/2 minutes and 15 in the first quarter, and then coach Scott Brooks put Robin Lopez on him. “My goal is just to try to make him not quite as comfortable,” Lopez said. “He’s somebody that likes to be really sneaky and really clever out there.” TIP-INS Nuggets: F Paul Millsap missed his second straight game because of a strained left knee. Malone said he hasn’t gotten “a real clear picture” of how long Millsap will be out. … G Gary Harris returned after missing seven games with a strained left abductor. … F Monte Morris, who missed Tuesday night’s game at Boston with a strained right shoulder also returned. Wizards: G Ish Smith will miss six to eight weeks with a right quadriceps injury. “That’s a big chunk of the season,” coach Scott Brooks said. ... Westbrook was assessed a technical foul in the fourth quarter. BEAL WAITING ON ALL-STAR CALL Beal has twice been an All-Star, and he’ll find out on Thursday if he’ll get a third invitation. He was disappointed that he wasn’t selected last season. “When I first picked up a basketball, it wasn’t to win a trophy,” Beal said. “It wasn’t to win someone’s approval. It wasn’t to win someone’s vote.” SLEEPLESS NIGHTS FOR BERTANS Before the season, Bertans signed a five-year, $80 million contract extension with Washington, and hadn’t been playing well. Entering the game, he was hitting on 34.9% of his 3-pointers. “Those couple of months have been frustrating as hell,” Bertans said. “I can’t sleep at night.” UP NEXT Nuggets: At Charlotte on Friday night Wizards: At Portland on Saturday night. ___ More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports Rich Dubroff, The Associated Press