Nesta raves about Maldini after Fiorentina performance: “Since he was a child”

This summer, AC Milan parted ways with Daniel Maldini and the youngster rejoined his former club, AC Monza. Could the decision have been a mistake? Given the midfielder has begun to show his best for his new club already, and it is just the beginning.

Getting rid of young players always comes with a risk, but sometimes you see the benefits of those risks – like Milan did this summer with Marco Brescianini’s move to Atalanta for €12 million, a transfer which earned the Rossoneri €7m.

The alternative side to this is when young players leave and become much more highly rated, or there is a gap in the squad that they could eliminate, and Maldini could potentially be seen in this way in years to come.

He bears the name which is all too familiar to Milanisti, a name which is embedded into the history of the Rossoneri. Maybe this adds pressure, but the club will never know.

Monza are the club who could find out, though, and after his performance against Fiorentina this weekend, questions could be asked about whether the Diavolo made the right decision about the midfielder.

Following the game, Monza’s head coach, Alessandro Nesta, spoke about the youngster, and his words have been relayed by Milan News.

“I’ve known him since he was a child… even he doesn’t know the potential he has, he has impressive shots, he must improve in the management of the game. If he finds the key he has no limits.”