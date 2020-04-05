The Nest stuns viewers with yet another major twist as Harry Potter star makes surprise appearance

Photo credit: BBC

From Digital Spy

Note: The Nest spoilers ahead.

The Nest viewers were hit with yet another major twist in tonight's episode (April 5) as the parentage of Kaya's baby was surprisingly brought into question.

The new BBC One drama stars Line of Duty's Martin Compston and Peaky Blinders' Sophie Rundle as Dan and Emily, a married couple who strike up a deal with a troubled teen named Kaya to be the surrogate for their baby.

With only one embryo left, however, the couple are trusting someone they don't even know with their last chance to start a family. And lo and behold, it turns out Kaya has a dark past that's likely to taint the whole thing.

Last week, it was revealed that Kaya killed a pregnant woman and her unborn baby when she was just a child. Having served time in a secure children's home, she then had to assume a new identity, renaming herself Kaya.

In tonight's episode, Dan, having discovered the truth of Kaya's past, finally told Emily everything, naturally leaving her slightly perturbed that her baby was being carried by a killer.

The drama soon escalated as Kaya's boyfriend Jack also discovered the truth about her past, prompting her to run away. After finding her unconscious by a river, Jack then rushed her to hospital, where the doctors were forced to perform a cesarean delivery for the baby.

Towards the end of the episode, Dan and Emily cast their eyes over the baby they believe to be theirs. But is it really?

Just before this, Kaya's friend James is questioned by an investigator about her ex-boyfriend Kian Dodds aka 'Doddy', who was mysteriously drowned at the end of the first episode.

The investigator reveals that Kaya and Doddy broke up 25 weeks ago, the exact length of time before her baby was delivered.

So, it would seem Doddy in the daddy.

If that wasn't enough to keep viewers titillated, they were then struck by the surprise appearance of Harry Potter star Shirley Henderson, who of course played Moaning Myrtle.

In The Nest, she's playing Kaya's mother Siobhan, and in the closing scene she's seen meeting up with a journalist to reveal all about her daughter's gruesome past, also revealing that her real name is Heather.

Even though she's only been on the screen for a few seconds, viewers are already convinced that Siobhan is the one really responsible for the murder, and Kaya/Heather just ended up taking the blame.

Absolutely gripped by #TheNest . I have a feeling Kaya is misunderstood, and Moaning Myrtle was to blame for the murder! Can’t wait for next week! — Nikki Evans (@nikkiev123) April 5, 2020

Moaning Myrtle did it and let Kaya take the blame I reckon. #TheNest — Rosie (@Winter_Rose007) April 5, 2020

I think Kaya's mother is the killer,that wee lassie belongs to her and the social worker is the father...purely based on the bairn saying "is this where we brought Mum?" when at the hospital and Kaya's Mother looks like she has a drink problem. #TheNest — gaynor duncan (@gaynorduncan) April 5, 2020

I think it’s the mum who’s the murderer #TheNest — Siobhán Tonner (@SiobhanAva) April 5, 2020





As soon as I heard Siobhan I KNEW it was Moaning Myrtle! #TheNest — Marc (@marctsmith) April 5, 2020





The Nest continues next Sunday at 9pm on BBC One.

