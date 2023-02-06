Nest eggs shrank in 2022. But does 1 more year of work really matter for retirement safety? Here are the 3 big ways working longer can benefit you

Chris Clark
·4 min read
Nest eggs shrank in 2022. But does 1 more year of work really matter for retirement safety? Here are the 3 big ways working longer can benefit you
Nest eggs shrank in 2022. But does 1 more year of work really matter for retirement safety? Here are the 3 big ways working longer can benefit you

The post-pandemic market downturn has taken its toll on retirement nest eggs.

The average 401(k) balance took a 23% dive year over year in November 2022, according to data from Fidelity.

Those losses likely led many older Americans who’d been otherwise eyeing retirement to stay in the workforce instead.

That’s an understandably depressing result, but the news isn’t all bad. There are numerous and significant benefits to extending your working years.

Sticking around can make you happier, slow the cognition and social declines often associated with aging and, of course, add all-important financial reserves that will come in handy when you actually call it quits.

Don’t miss

Reap the returns of staying invested for longer

Staying in the workforce delivers the most direct benefit: a steady paycheck that meets your daily obligations while – provided you contribute to a 401(k), Roth IRA or similar retirement plan – keeping you invested in the market. Delaying distributions from your plan not only keeps you buying shares, but it positions your portfolio to capitalize on a market rebound.

And if you’re hanging around, you’re most likely not yet tapping your Social Security benefits. That’s huge because the program rewards those who wait. While seniors are eligible to tap into their Social Security benefits at 62, delaying will gain you increasingly more money per month.

Suppose you wait to apply for Social Security until the full retirement age. (It is worth noting that for anyone born in 1960 or later, the full retirement age is 67.) If you wait until then, you can get a delayed retirement credit of up to 8% of your yearly benefits on top of the maximum benefit amount.

Offset the high cost of health care

Delaying retirement will likely keep you enrolled in your employer’s health insurance plan.

Putting off the higher costs of health care often associated with aging makes good financial sense: According to the Fidelity Investments annual Retiree Health Care Cost Estimate, an average 65-year-old couple in 2022 will need about $315,000 to cover health care costs in retirement, while long-term care looms as an additional and significant cost.

To help offset this high cost, you could stay active by staying in the workforce.

Active workers – such as teachers, or corporate employees on project teams in office settings – are highly engaged and stimulated by their work in ways that activate their brains and provide routine and purpose, thus forestalling isolation and other adverse effects of aging.

Read more: Here's how much the average American 60-year-old holds in retirement savings — how does your nest egg compare?

Work friends (with benefits)

The adage “If you love what you do, you’ll never work a day in your life” is an adorable but simplistic summary of satisfying work. But as corny as it sounds, the saying resonates with older workers who derive deeper meanings from their occupations beyond a paycheck.

Many seasoned workers are stimulated by the daily grind and value interactions with colleagues and the opportunities to teach their skills to others.

Older employees also get social benefits: A study by Cornell University and Syracuse University researchers found that workers who stayed in the workforce into their older years developed larger social networks. In retirement, daily interactions at the office are often replaced by leisurely but lonelier pursuits that can lead to feelings of isolation, researchers say.

“Even disliked colleagues and a bad boss, we argue, are better than social isolation because they provide cognitive challenges that keep the mind active and healthy,” researchers noted in a National Bureau of Economic Research study on the benefits of working longer.

What to read next

This article provides information only and should not be construed as advice. It is provided without warranty of any kind.

Latest Stories

  • A laid-off Google engineer describes losing his 'only career' 16 years after starting as an intern

    Joel Leitch wrote in a LinkedIn post that 'Google has been my one and only career' after he was among the 12,000 staff laid off.

  • More Than Half of U.S. Adults Are ‘Jeopardizing’ Retirement Preparedness With Poor Life Expectancy Knowledge, Report Says

    One of the keys to a comfortable retirement is building enough wealth to ensure you don't run out of money while you're still alive. This requires familiarity with average life expectancies, but not...

  • The Complete Guide To Retiring on $3K a Month, $2K a Month or on Social Security Alone

    While $1 million has long been considered a good retirement savings goal (although you probably actually need more), many Americans are falling short of this. A recent GOBankingRates survey found that...

  • Europe bans Russian diesel, other oil products over Ukraine

    Europe imposed a ban Sunday on Russian diesel fuel and other refined oil products, slashing energy dependency on Moscow and seeking to further crimp the Kremlin's fossil fuel earnings as punishment for invading Ukraine. The ban comes along with a price cap agreed by the Group of Seven allied democracies. The goal is allowing Russian diesel to keep flowing to countries like China and India and avoiding a sudden price rise that would hurt consumers worldwide, while reducing the profits funding Moscow's budget and war.

  • China's oil demand bounce may push producers to reconsider output - IEA

    Oil producers may have to reconsider their output policies following a demand recovery in China, the world's second-largest oil consumer, the International Energy Agency's Executive Director Fatih Birol said on Sunday. Demand in China, the world's largest crude importer and No. 2 buyer of liquefied natural gas, has become the biggest uncertain factor in global oil and gas markets in 2023 as investors bet on the speed of its recovery after Beijing lifted COVID restrictions in December. "We expect about half of the growth in global oil demand this year will come from China," Birol told Reuters on the sidelines of the India Energy Week conference.

  • These 6 CEOs are taking pay cuts to prevent more layoffs and fight tough times as industrywide reductions persist

    From Apple to Intel, top execs at major corporations are reducing their annual compensation as financial turmoil continues to plague bottom lines.

  • I'm Worried About Healthcare Costs During Retirement. What Do I Need to Know?

    Healthcare is one of the biggest costs you will face in retirement. In fact, by many estimates, it's the single biggest cost for retirees. A representative study by Fidelity found that a 65-year-old couple in 2022 will need more than $315,000 … Continue reading → The post Cost of Healthcare in Retirement appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Like Musk, nickel-rich Indonesia has high electric vehicle ambitions

    Armed with the world's largest reserves of nickel and a ban on the export of nickel ore, Indonesia is making itself indispensable for the electric vehicle industry, which uses the metal extensively. In just three years, Indonesia has signed more than a dozen deals worth more than $15 billion for battery and electric vehicle production in the country with manufacturers including Hyundai Motor, LG Group and Foxconn. Next up is the mammoth Tesla Inc, the world's most valuable automaker.

  • How Can I Prepare For a Retirement Without a Nursing Home?

    A lot of scary things happened during the COVID-19 pandemic, but one that looms large for a lot of people is the huge share of deaths that took place in nursing homes. A new brief from the Center for Retirement … Continue reading → The post If COVID Scared You Off Nursing Homes, Don't Delay Your Financial Plan for Aging in Place appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Why Silicon Valleys massive layoffs haven't hit Detroit automakers

    The woes of tech giants like Google and Amazon haven't made their way to the auto industry. That means opportunity for laid-off tech workers.

  • Should I Switch My Social Security Benefit to a Spousal Benefit?

    Social Security benefits can provide you with a stream of retirement income that is reliable. Deciding when to take benefits is an important question, especially if you're married and hope to qualify for spousal benefits. If you're already taking Social … Continue reading → The post Rules for Switching Social Security Benefits appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Here's how to delay taking required withdrawals from retirement accounts

    While a new law increases the age you must withdraw from certain retirement accounts, there are two ways to delay that requirement even longer.

  • Russia ready to meet India's oil needs at 'market price', Rosneft says

    Russia was willing to meet India's oil needs at 'market price', the CEO of top Russian oil major told Reuters on Monday. In December last year, the Group of Seven, the European Union and Australia enforced a price cap on crude oil at $60 per barrel, aiming to reduce Moscow's ability to finance its war in Ukraine and preserve stability on the global oil market. Russia has emerged as the largest supplier of oil to India, replacing Iraq.

  • FACT FOCUS: Egg shortage breeds chicken-feed conspiracies

    Social media users claim to have found a new culprit for sky-high egg prices: chicken feed. The theory gained steam on Facebook, TikTok and Twitter in recent weeks, with some users reporting that their hens stopped laying eggs and speculating that common chicken feed products were the cause. Some went a step further to suggest that feed producers had intentionally made their products deficient to stop backyard egg production, forcing people to buy eggs at inflated prices. “One of the largest egg

  • How will EU ban and West's price cap on Russian diesel work?

    FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — The European Union is taking another big step toward cutting its energy ties with Russia. The 27-nation bloc is banning Russian refined oil products like diesel fuel and joining the U.S. and other allies in imposing a price cap on sales to non-Western countries. Europe's ban takes effect Sunday following its embargo on coal and most oil from Russia. The move is meant to further slash reliance on Russian energy and payments into the Kremlin's war chest as the anniversary

  • Black Canadians most likely to be overqualified for their job: StatsCan

    Black Canadians are the most overqualified racialized group when it comes to employment, new census data from Statistics Canada shows. As Kyle Benning explains, experts say a societal shift is needed for Black graduates to reach their full potential.

  • 7 ways to use ChatGPT at work to boost your productivity, make your job easier, and save a ton of time

    It'll be a while before ChatGPT takes your job entirely, and in the meantime you can use it to make work life easier.

  • Musk found not liable over 'funding secured' tweet

    STORY: A U.S. jury on Friday (February 3) found Tesla CEO Elon Musk and company were not liable for misleading investors.That's in relation to Musk tweeting in 2018 that he had "funding secured" to take the electric car company private.Tesla shareholders had been claiming billions in damages. Here's one of their lawyers, Adam Apton, after the verdict was read out. “We’re disappointed. We’re examining options, and yeah. Thank you guys.”The plaintiffs claimed Musk had misled them when he tweeted on August 7, 2018, that he was considering taking the company private at $420 per share.That was a premium of about 23% above the previous day's close.He also said he had "funding secured".Later that day Musk, now also Twitter's CEO, had tweeted "investor support is confirmed". Plaintiffs claimed that was a lie.Tesla's stock price soared after the tweets, and then fell again after August 17, as it became clear the buyout would not happen.An economist hired by shareholders had calculated investor losses as high as $12 billion.Lawyers for the investors argued that Musk was not above the law and should be held liable for the tweets.But Musk's lawyer had countered that though the "funding secured" tweet was "technically inaccurate" investors only cared that Musk was considering a buyout."Just because it's a bad tweet doesn't make it fraud," he said during closing arguments.The jury came back with an unanimous verdict in Musk's favour roughly two hours after beginning deliberations.Shareholders of Tesla rose 1.6% in after hours trading following the verdict.Musk was not present in court but tweeted that he was "deeply appreciative" and that the "wisdom of the people had prevailed".

  • Why are recalled products still ending up on our shelves? Here is how you can stay safe.

    US PIRG warns that recalled products are ending up back on shelves and harming consumers. Do you own a recalled product or need to file a report?

  • 15 Most Important Assets That Will Increase Your Net Worth

    Your net worth is more than just the balance in your bank account. It's a measure of your financial health. Explore: GOBankingRates' Best Banks of 2023See: With a Recession Looming, Make...