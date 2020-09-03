This Nespresso Coffee Maker Is Probably The Best Labor Day Deal We've Seen

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.

You might be spending more time in the kitchen these days — cooking with cookware that looks like Le Creuset, reading through your favorite restaurant’s cookbook or shaking up a cocktail for happy hour.

And if you’ve been meaning to finally find new pots and pans or invest in an Instant Pot, this long Labor Day weekend has lots of deals on cookware, appliances and kitchen gadgets, including on a Le Creuset sauté pan and Ninja Foodi pressure cooker.

But the title of “Best Labor Day Deal” probably belongs to a Nespresso coffee maker that’s now 70% off. It’s a deal that made us do a double take — it’s just that good.

Originally $480, the Nespresso VertuoPlus Deluxe by De’Longhi with Aeroccino Milk Frother is on sale right now for $130 at Bloomingdale’s until Sept. 7. For coffee lovers, this deal’s definitely better than decaf.

Currently, this coffee maker is the cheapest at Bloomingdale’s as a part of the company’s sitewide Labor Day Sale. Both Williams-Sonoma and Sur La Table have it priced at $230.

Just keep in mind that you do have to spend $150 to get free shipping at Bloomingdale’s.

You might just give this coffee maker a shot since it has has a 4.9-star rating over more than 100 reviews, which is a rare rave as our shopping editors know all too well.

The Nespresso bundle can make coffee and espresso with an included water container, and the Aeroccino milk frother can make either hot or cold milk for your drink. It’s easy to use — you just put in a Nespresso capsule and close the lever, letting the machine do its job.

You can brew five different cup sizes, too, including Alto (the largest), Mug (for your favorite cup), Gran Lungo, Double Espresso and Espresso (the smallest). Plus, the machine only takes 15 to 20 seconds of pre-heating time for it to get its brew on.

When it comes to coffee — whether you need just one morning mug to get through the day or a couple of cups throughout the day — you’ll want a coffee maker that actually works. But, of course, you don’t want to spend too much on one.