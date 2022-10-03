NES Wild program grows beyond walls of Mînî Thnî elementary school

·5 min read

Schools across Îyârhe Nakoda First Nation are tearing a page out of Nakoda Elementary School’s (NES) textbook to offer a ‘wild’ new program to all Stoney Education Authority (SEA) classrooms.

NES Wild, a land-based learning course started in the Mînî Thnî elementary school’s Grade 4 classrooms last year, is taking students from all grades outside to test their skills against the outdoors, learn from the land and recognize and embrace their connection with it.

“It’s much more than just outdoor learning; it’s [students] understanding who they are and where they come from,” said NES principal Aimee Cutknife. “It integrates language, culture, history, and anything that pertains to Indigenous or First Nations communities and ties into land-based learning.”

Emily Parkin and Amy Sagan, who taught Grade 4 at NES last year with educational assistants Sharon Benjamin and Megan Lefthand, are now taking classes outside every day from NES, Morley Community School, Chief Jacob Bearspaw School in Eden Valley and TaOtha Community School in Big Horn, to what they call their “forest classroom.”

Both teachers have several years combined experience in outdoor education and said the Grade 4 curriculum was a perfect fit for introducing the program, with support from school administration.

“There’s a plant unit and a whole social studies unit called Alberta: The Land, Histories and Stories,” said Sagan. “Everything we found in some of our textbooks we could actually bring outside on some level.”

Last year, students grew plants from seed outdoors and indoors to compare growth variables, studied biodiversity and ecosystems from animal bones found on the land, and learned about fire safety and cooking over the fire, among other things.

Some lessons require students to take calculated risks, like while building fires, which helps to strengthen confidence alongside skill.

“Through that, leadership skills start to emerge; and identity – they’re connecting to their culture, they’re hearing their language,” said Parkin. “There are so many things going on around them that contribute to the learning experience.”

Cutknife said the program distinguishes itself from other outdoor education classes because it indigenizes the curriculum wherever possible, something the school strives to do.

“We’re not really using the term outdoor education; this is different,” said Cutknife. “The one thing I always say is, the curriculum shouldn’t be made for our students to fit it; instead, it should be made to fit the students."

One way NES does this is by integrating Îyârhe Nakoda First Nation educational assistants, who are fluent in the Stoney language, in every classroom.

Last year’s Grade 4s had support from Benjamin and Lefthand, who helped to indigenize and localize NES Wild lesson plans specific to the Nation.

Community knowledge keepers and elders were also invited to have a say in teachings before the program started and afterward through weekly visits to the school and with the students.

“Before the program took off, we sat with the community members exactly where we’re sitting now,” said Cutknife, from a circle of Adirondack chairs in the program’s indoor classroom at NES. “We told them how we wanted this program to look and the feedback that we got from them was amazing.

“They told us they had been waiting for something like this for years. They were waiting to get involved and to have our children learn all these great things – not just with the curriculum, but within their own history.”

Some of the same elders and knowledge keepers were already visiting the school each week through a panel program started earlier in the year for all students from pre-Kindergarten through Grade 5.

Benjamin said NES is fortunate to work with community members who are knowledgeable of the Îyârhe Nakoda culture and language and stressed the importance of sharing their teachings with younger generations.

“We’ve lost a lot of people and a lot of information has gone with them … we can never retrieve it,” said Benjamin. “But now we have this opportunity to share these lessons.”

Over time, this organized knowledge-sharing will become a natural part of helping students shape their identities.

“They’ll just have this knowledge by the time they get to Grade 12,” said Benjamin. “They’ll have a better understanding of their traditional territory and how to use the land, and I think they will become stronger in who they are, and we’ll have a happier community.”

Plans to introduce NES Wild into other SEA schools began last year. Cutknife said it was clear all those involved in the program had built something unique based on the growth they witnessed in the Grade 4 classes.

The school board’s data coordinator also found Sagan and Parkin’s classes to have higher average attendance numbers than others.

“We as admin came to an agreement that this is where our school needs to be; this is what all classrooms need to be doing,” said Cutknife.

With support from SEA, NES Wild will be carried out in all four schools with some adjustments to fit different grade levels from pre-Kindergarten to Grade 12.

Given that the program is still in its early stages, Cutknife said she's eager to see what else comes of it as it grows.

“I’m super excited to see what flourishes and what else can come about from this program now that we have people designated to it to foster and expand it,” she said.

Jessica Lee, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Rocky Mountain Outlook

Latest Stories

  • Shapovalov defeats Albot in straight sets to advance to Korea Open semifinals

    SEOUL, Korea, Republic Of — Canada's Denis Shapovalov booked his ticket to the Korea Open semifinals after a 6-2, 6-2 win over Radu Albot on Thursday. The Richmond Hill, Ont., native fired six aces and broke on four of 10 opportunities in the victory. Shapovalov also won 88 per cent of first-serve points. Albot of Moldova did not have any break point chances and had only one ace in the match. The 23-year-old Shapovalov defeated Spain's Jaume Munar 7-5, 6-4 in the second round to advance to Thurs

  • Nick Robertson takes shot at Leafs top-six

    Toronto forward Nick Robertson has impressed during Leafs preseason, scoring multiple goals, and the 21-year-old is making his case for a role on a top-six line with John Tavares and William Nylander.

  • Toronto Blue Jays clinch post-season berth with Orioles' loss to Red Sox

    TORONTO — The Toronto Blue Jays locked up a playoff spot Thursday afternoon without taking the field, securing a berth when the Boston Red Sox defeated the Baltimore Orioles 5-3. Canada's lone big-league team got the good news on an off-day ahead of Friday's series opener against the visiting Red Sox. With downtime valuable during the stretch drive, the team was expected to celebrate the accomplishment after the series opener against the Red Sox. It will be Toronto's first post-season appearance

  • NHL to use digital advertising on boards for 2022-23 season

    Every single 2022-23 NHL game will feature new digitally enhanced dasherboards as part of league's latest effort to boos ad-related revenue.

  • Montreal trips D.C. United 1-0, focuses on shot at top spot

    MONTREAL — CF Montreal will have it all to play for on Decision Day, sitting only two points behind first place in the Eastern Conference after a nervy 1-0 win over D.C. United on Saturday evening. A Donovan Pines own goal was the sole difference between Montreal (19-9-5) and United (7-20-6), who suffered their 20th loss of the Major Soccer League season. Montreal got on the front foot immediately, dictating the pace, dominating possession, and creating a golden opportunity inside the first 10 m

  • Senators goalie Cam Talbot out five-to-seven weeks with upper-body injury

    OTTAWA — The Ottawa Senators will start the NHL season without goalie Cam Talbot after he suffered an upper-body injury. The team says Talbot, 35, will miss five-to-seven weeks due to the undisclosed ailment. Ottawa acquired the veteran netminder from the Wild for goalie Filip Gustavsson in July. Talbot spent last season in Minnesota, where he posted a 32-12-4 record with a 2.76 goals-against average and a .911 save percentage. The Senators address their goaltending depth Monday, claiming Magnus

  • Blue Jays Vladimir Guerrero Jr. takes responsibility for poor baserunning vs. Yankees

    Blue Jays manager John Schneider wasn't happy with Vladimir Guerrero Jr.'s hustle during a pivotal moment of Tuesday's loss to the Yankees.

  • Murray solid in Leafs' pre-season debut; Toronto loses two more players to injury

    TORONTO — Matt Murray had a solid night on the ice and a conversation off it he won't soon forget. A couple of his teammates, meanwhile, demonstrated untapped skills that were needed in a pinch. Murray was perfect in making 16 saves over two periods of action in his Maple Leafs debut as short-handed Toronto defeated the Montreal Canadiens 3-0 in pre-season play Wednesday. Denis Malgin, with a goal and an assist, Nick Robertson and Nick Abruzzese scored for the Leafs, who lost defencemen Jordie B

  • Canada into women's World Cup semis for 1st time since 1986

    SYDNEY (AP) — No one on Canada's roster was alive the last time the team won a medal at the women's World Cup. Now the Canadians are a win away from winning one for the first time since 1986, when they captured the bronze. Kia Nurse scored 17 points to lead a balanced Canada team to a 79-60 win over Puerto Rico on Thursday in the quarterfinals. “It's really special,” Nurse said. “It's been a work in progress for us and we all felt the disappointments. Quarterfinals have been our downfall for a l

  • Canadiens GM calls Juraj Slafkovsky's preseason play 'underwhelming'

    Juraj Slafkovsky isn't off to the best of starts with the Montreal Canadiens.

  • Maple Leafs' Rasmus Sandin went looking for mushrooms to take mind off contract talks

    Rasmus Sandin found a unique way to distract himself this summer.

  • Vote: Would you rather Blue Jays play Mariners or Rays in Wild Card Series?

    The Blue Jays will be playing either the Mariners or Rays this weekend. Which would you prefer?

  • Donato scores in OT as Seattle Kraken edge Vancouver Canucks 4-3

    VANCOUVER — It wasn't a game that mattered in the standings, but head coach Bruce Boudreau was still disappointed in how his Vancouver Canucks let a third-period lead evaporate on Thursday. Coming into the final frame, the Canucks were up 3-1 on the visiting Seattle Kraken. Twenty minutes later, the game was tied, forcing overtime, where Ryan Donato scored to give the Kraken a 4-3 comeback win in the pre-season matchup. “That’s what we talked about in between periods, is winning teams protect th

  • Adams, B.C. Lions look to spark offence against Ottawa Redblacks

    VANCOUVER — Vernon Adams Jr. is hungry. While his first three games with the B.C. Lions have had ups and downs, the quarterback is missing an elusive milestone. "We have to be scoring touchdowns. Man, I haven't thrown a touchdown yet," Adams, who was traded to the Lions by the Montreal Alouettes at the end of August, said Thursday. "So I'm excited and I need that touchdown this week.” His next chance to find a teammate in the end zone will come Friday when the Lions (9-4) host the ailing Ottawa

  • Defence dominates in Calgary Stampeders' 29-2 win over Toronto Argonauts

    CALGARY — Cam Judge's 71-yard interception return for a touchdown late in the fourth quarter highlighted a stellar performance by the Calgary Stampeders' defence in a 29-2 win over the visiting Toronto Argonauts on Saturday. After serving a one-game suspension for punching B.C. Lions receiver Lucky Whitehead, Judge swung momentum to Calgary when he picked off McLeod Bethel-Thompson for a converted touchdown and a 21-2 lead with just over four minutes remaining in the game. "I let the guys down l

  • Blue Jays manager John Schneider gives update on Kevin Gausman's injury

    Blue Jays interim manager John Schneider spoke with the media after Sunday's win over the Boston Red Sox and discussed what caused Kevin Gausman to leave the game early.

  • Stone, Sutter lead the way as Flames blank Oilers 4-0 in pre-season victory

    CALGARY — On a night where the spotlight shone on new Calgary Flames stars Nazem Kadri and Jacob Markstrom in their first pre-season appearances, it was journeyman Michael Stone who had the big night. Stone and Brett Sutter each recorded a goal and an assist to lead Calgary to a 4-0 victory over the Edmonton Oilers on Wednesday. In camp on a professional tryout, Stone has been with the Flames since being acquired from the Arizona Coyotes at the trade deadline in 2016-17. Since then, he signed a

  • Raptors and Rico Hines are the perfect match

    Player development coach Rico Hines says it was a natural fit when the Raptors inquired about bringing his skills to Toronto. Hines says that Pascal Siakam is 'addicted to being great' and ranks the 28-year-old's mentality amongst the best in the game.

  • Frankie Lasagna back in the kitchen at Italian restaurant after viral baseball moment

    TORONTO — Of all the days for Frankie Lasagna's pizza cook to miss work, a sick day on Thursday was less than ideal. Lasagna was busy preparing for dinner service at his Toronto restaurant while juggling a steady stream of media requests throughout the day after his viral moment at Rogers Centre a night earlier. "I have to make pizzas today, which is not a problem, but it's just a lot more hectic (with) everything that happened last night," Lasagna said with a laugh when reached by phone. Video

  • Will OG Anunoby's role expand in the 2022-23 Raptors season?

    Raptors coach Nick Nurse has encouraged OG Anunoby to bring the ball up in transition and seek out more offence for himself. With that said, what kind of season can we expect from the 24-year old. Full video projecting the season averages of several Raptors is available on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.