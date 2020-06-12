‘We’re so nervous': England’s bookshops prepare to reopen on Monday

Photograph: davidf/Getty Images

Melissa Davies had planned to fulfil a lifelong dream and open her independent bookshop, Pigeon Books, in Southsea, at the beginning of April. Those plans were put on hold by the coronavirus pandemic, but with a relaxation of lockdown rules from next week, bookshops will be able to open to customers – for the first time in over two months. Davies and her husband are now preparing for a very different sort of opening. “We had to quickly rethink our entire business plan and how we could operate, and now we’re gearing up to open our doors for the first time under really different circumstances,” she says. The tiny Pigeon Books will ask its browsing customers to use hand sanitiser, or wear gloves, before and after touching books, and will restrict the number of customers in the shop to two at a time.

“We’re excited about opening but also worried about how we’re going to make it work and how we can keep ourselves and our customers safe,” Davies says. She continues to work full time in customer service, and to write (her first poetry collection, Pineapples in the Pool, was published by Unbound in 2018). “We’ll be opening with reduced hours for a few weeks to see how things go. We’re so nervous about it though. Who opens a bookshop in a pandemic?”

‘We need our customers to behave sensibly, which they generally do’ … James Daunt, managing director of Waterstones. Photograph: Martin Godwin/The Guardian

Davies might be in the minority, opening for the first time, but Pigeon Books isn’t the only store planning a gradual return. Waterstones will “cautiously” reopen its English shops from 15 June (although those in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland will remain closed until further government guidance is issued). There will be social distancing marking, sneeze guards on the counters, hand sanitiser stations, and no seating or kids play areas, says James Daunt, the managing director, and if customers pick up books they decide not to buy, the titles will be put on a trolley and quarantined for 72 hours before being returned to shelves. “We need our customers to behave sensibly, which they generally do,” Daunt says. “In the States [Daunt also runs US chain Barnes & Noble] we’re finding it’s working well.”

Daunt feels that compared to the challenges some other retailers face, bookshops are “actually the very easiest end of it”. “There aren’t many retailers who can close their doors abruptly and open them up three months later and everything’s in perfect shape. We don’t have winter fashions on racks when it’s now boiling hot.” Waterstones was forced to close its stores in March after some staff complained they felt at risk. Daunt said the “vast majority” had said “they’re very keen to come back, but not all … some feel more concerned about it, so it’ll be down to individuals”.

At the Booksellers Association, a survey of membership found that nearly a third of independent bookshops were planning to open fully once restrictions were lifted. “Initially we were assuming that everyone would jump in, but there is quite a variety of opinion,” according to Meryl Halls, the managing director. “Some shops are desperate to get back for a variety of reasons, some of that commercial and some of it community-based; and some are very cautious – they are worried about staff, family members, or might be shielding themselves.”

At the Beckenham Bookshop, in Bromley, Kelly Bradford is trying to make her store “a pleasant and enriching experience again”, with hand-drawn signs, colourful safety markings, sanitiser and even a velvet rope “for that VIP experience”. “I am anxious about the public response to us reopening, but I am hopeful, if we can provide a calming environment, then it may help people to find their groove,” she says. “The future is unknown, and it is scary out there, but I am confident that if anyone can pull off a new way to enjoy shopping it is booksellers.”