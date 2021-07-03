Nerveless Mithali Raj steers India to last-gasp victory over England

Photograph: David Davies/PA

India pulled off a memorable last-over victory over England in the third ODI at Worcester on Saturday, chasing down 220 with three balls to spare to bring up their first win of the multi-format series.

Captain Mithali Raj finished unbeaten on 75 not out from 86 balls, along the way becoming the leading run-scorer of all-time in women’s internationals. At the other end, England’s nemesis in the Bristol Test, Sneh Rana,scored an audacious 24 from 22 balls. She was bowled by Sophie Ecclestone in the penultimate over of the chase, but with India needing six from the final over Mithali stole the strike and hit Katherine Brunt for a boundary through point to seal the deal.

India had raced to 42 without loss in the first eight overs, but the introduction of Kate Cross once again hindered the chase. Cross seamed her sixth ball of the day gently away from Shafali Verma (19), who toe-ended it to Heather Knight at cover.

Verma’s opening partner, Smriti Mandhana, who had showcased the silkiest cover drive in global women’s cricket on her way to 49 from 57 balls, fell one run short of a half-century shortly afterwards, trapped lbw playing across the line to Sarah Glenn as India sunk to 165 for 5. With the tourists needing 55 from the final 7 overs, victory looked improbable, but they pulled it back brilliantly.

Earlier, England had themselves been reduced to 163 for 5, but added 56 runs across the final 10 overs of their innings to end with a flourish. Sophia Dunkley (28 from 35) once again played her part, gathering singles and reverse sweeping Deepti Sharma for four before the off-spinner - who finished with 3 for 47 - bowled her around her legs.

Cross, though, took off where Dunkley had left off, belting Sharma’s last over for 13 runs, including the first six of her international career, powered over the long-off fence. Fresh from taking her first five-for in ODI cricket since 2015 in the second ODI on Wednesday, Cross’s 16 from nine balls, batting at No 11, helped England take their total clear of 200.

Put in to bat for the first time in the ODI series, England had spent much of their innings struggling to score against the Indian spin attack on a day that began with torrential downpours and saw the start of play delayed by 90 minutes, with the overs reduced to 47 apiece.

This is a side who pride themselves on batting at a strike rate of 80 or above in ODI cricket, but the scorecard did not reflect that ambition today: England went from the 27th to the 43rd over without scoring a boundary.

Early on, Tammy Beaumont had registered her first duck in ODIs since November 2016, trapped lbw by Shikha Pandey’s inswinger in the second over of the day to leave England at 1 for 1.

While Lauren Winfield-Hill then cashed in against Pandey, punishing her for 12 runs off one over - her three drives to the boundary each more beautifully struck than the last - the runs dried up with the introduction of spin from each end.

Ultimately six of England’s top seven batters fell to spin, frustration often prevailing over common sense: Winfield-Hill and Heather Knight were caught in the deep attempting the sweep, while Amy Jones handed Sharma the first of her three scalps, advancing down the wicket to send a catch straight to substitute fielder Radha Yadav at deep midwicket.

Only Nat Sciver (49) batted with sustained fluency, but her innings was brought to an end on 49 by an incredible catch from Mandhana, diving full stretch to her left as she ran round from deep midwicket.

The win puts the series scoreline 6-4 in England’s favour, with three T20s still to play.