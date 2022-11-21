Nero Investments announces 41% increase in sales for Q3 2022

·3 min read
Dubai, UAE, Nov. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nero Investments, Real Estate brokerage based in Dubai, UAE, announced a 41% increase in transaction sales volume in the apartment market and a 23% increase in the freehold villa market when comparing Q3 2022 to Q3 2021.

Commenting on the results, Sarah Sarwari, Sales Director of Nero Investments said “The pace of the market since the start of 2022 has been relentless, and we are pleased to see the momentum continue in Q3 with steady and persistent growth in the sector. At Nero Investments we have had a tremendous 2022 to date with transactions witnessing record-breaking heights. Detailed market analysis along with investment-focused strategy and execution contribute to company’s success. Dubai is still a relatively young city with great growth potential, it is well on it’s way to becoming a global financial centre in the Middle East, alongside Hong Kong and Singapore in Asia, spearheading the region's growth and development”


Dubai’s luxury property market is defying a global slowdown. The emirate’s prime real-estate prices surged 70.3% over the 12 months through September, making it the biggest gainer on Knight Frank’s global index, which focuses on a city’s most desirable and expensive homes, often the top 5% by market value. That far outstrips a 2.5% rise for London on the index, 8.9% in Paris, and 7.3% in New York, where higher interest rates and energy-related economic slowdowns have hampered deals.

As demand for housing remains extremely robust, Nero Investments has experienced substantial sales growth in the number of freehold villas in well-known villa communities such as Palm Jumeirah, District One, Jumeirah Golf Estates, Arabian Ranches, and The Lakes. The booming Dubai apartment sector has shown strong growth with Palm Jumeirah alone experiencing a staggering 79% increase in prices. As the market assures strong demand, matched with limited supply, it promises investors a competitive market for their return on investment (ROI).


Sarah Sarwari, Sales Director of Nero Investments L.L.C.

Nero Investments are contributing their growth to the company’s focus on using the latest advanced technologies within all operations along with the innovative approach to customer relations, remote consultations, and clients meetings disrupting the decades-old practice of screening and buying a property used by the industry.

In its attempt to keep up with Dubai’s growing real estate sector Nero Investments is revolutionising Dubai Real Estate for international buyers by making the process of finding the right property, viewings and new project launches fully remote. The team is exercising the latest technologies alongside expertise in primary real estate that provides a viable solution that saves buyers from navigating Dubai real estate market in the dark.

The advent of functional and versatile technologies, as well as a knowledgeable team of experts, open immense opportunities for transparent property search without the need for a lengthy trip to UAE, individual viewings, and sales office visits. The whole process is taken care of by Nero Investments' team of experts, focused on finding the right deals for their clients based on the specific criteria, saving immense amounts of time on selection, helping the clients build a thriving real estate property portfolio in UAE and diversify risks by hedging across several tiers, ranging from premium to mid-tier real estate to bulk economy class units, across both primary and secondary markets, focusing on multiple factors ranging from the cash flow generated by rental of ready units to asset appreciation potential presented by the off-plan primary market.

For further information, visit: www.nero.investments

CONTACT: Sarah Sarwari Nero Investments L.L.C info (at) nero.investments


