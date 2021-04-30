Énergir Inc. Appoints New Chief Financial Officer

·2 min read

MONTRÉAL, April 30, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Énergir Inc. is pleased to announce the appointment of Mathieu Lepage as Chief Financial Officer of Énergir Inc., the general partner of Énergir, L.P. ("Énergir"), effective as of today.

From 2005 to 2007 and from 2010 to 2019, Mathieu Lepage has held various positions at Énergir, including Director, Financial Planning and Analysis and Director, Finance and Treasurer. Since August 2019, he has been acting as Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer of an Énergir subsidiary and will continue to hold this role.

Mr. Lepage, a CFA charterholder, has a bachelor's degree in business administration, specializing in finance from HEC Montreal.

"We are very pleased that Mathieu Lepage has accepted to take on the financial management of Énergir. In recent years, he has distinguished himself through his in-depth knowledge of our industry and he will play a key role in the group's strategy" said Éric Lachance, President and CEO of Énergir Inc.

About Énergir and Énergir, L.P.

Énergir inc. mainly holds an economic interest of approximately 71% in Énergir L.P., for which it acts as the general partner and a financing vehicle.

With more than $8 billion in assets, Énergir, L.P. is a diversified energy company whose mission is to find increasingly sustainable ways to meet the energy needs of its 530,000 customers and the communities it serves. It is the leading natural gas distribution company in Québec, where it also produces electricity from wind power through its subsidiaries. In the United States, the company operates through its subsidiaries where it produces electricity from hydraulic, wind and solar sources, while serving as the leading electricity distributor and the sole natural gas distributor in Vermont. Énergir L.P. values energy efficiency and invests both resources and efforts in innovative energy projects, such as renewable natural gas and liquefied and compressed natural gas. It also offers a variety of energy services through its subsidiaries. Énergir L.P. aspires to become the partner of choice for those striving toward a better energy future.

SOURCE Énergir

