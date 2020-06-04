Nerds Gummy Clusters Are Reportedly Coming Out Soon to Satisfy Your Sweet Tooth
Calling everyone with a sweet tooth! Ferrara Candy Company’s Nerds come in a range of flavors, and a box of those crunchy candies goes a long way. Now the brand is reportedly coming out with a new variety of the candy that combines crunchy and gummy.
The new Nerds Gummy Clusters have the same idea as Nerds Rope, the chewy, fruity string that is covered in Nerds. The bite-sized clusters aren’t in a long string, however, and are basically little bundles. What’s great is that you can easily pop when in your mouth and get the crunchy and chewy textures.
☄️A S T E R O I D S ☄️ While the candy expos may not happen, let me at least provide you with a tease of something soon to hit shelves near you. Nerds Gummy Clusters are a new addition to a the easy to grab lineup of snacks found at your local convenience store. And woah did this one seem way overdue. Do you remember hitting a blockbuster on a Friday night, eager to get the newest movie on VHS or DVD, and then find yourself piling snacks into your arms on the line to checkout? For me it was always something like a soda, a salty, and a sweet. Nerds Ropes were my sweet. It's actually surprising how long it took this idea to come to life. This is, without a doubt, the easiest evolution of Nerds Rope -- and the most necessary. Imagine trying to rip that long package open on a long drive, and force the flaccid rope into your mouth, knowing that biting it also means that a few straggling nerds will undoubtedly fall off and find their way into the smallest crevice within your car. Not anymore!! These grab and go snacks make eating your fav nerds candy that much easier, and it's a game changer. Small, tasty and easier to share than pulling a Lady & the Tramp style snack experience. These hotbois get a 🚨9/10🚨 from me. We all love nerds Rope. And this makes it so so much easier to enjoy. Coming soon!
A post shared by Carb Cadet (@junkfoodleaks_) on Jun 1, 2020 at 2:38pm PDT
Instagram account @junkfoodleaks_ was the first to unveil the anticipated treat. While the company hasn’t confirmed that they’re actually happening, this is the same account that spilled the beans on the Kit Kat Birthday Cake bars, Chips Ahoy! Sour Patch Kids Cookies, and Fudge Brownie M&M’s. Since all of those ended up on shelves, we have faith that the Nerds Gummy Clusters will make their way to stores soon enough.
“Nerds Gummy Clusters are a new addition to the easy to grab lineup of snacks found at your local convenience store,” the caption says. According to the packaging, which might not be the final look, the candy has a sweet and gummy inside, and a tangy and crunchy outside.
It’s almost strange that the clusters are just coming out now, since they seem like a natural evolution from the Nerds Ropes. Plus, these seem much easier to eat now that you don’t have to bite through them or rip them apart. We’re definitely excited for them to get here!
