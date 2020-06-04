Nerds Gummy Clusters Are Reportedly Coming Out Soon to Satisfy Your Sweet Tooth

Photo credit: Instagram @junkfoodleaks_

Calling everyone with a sweet tooth! Ferrara Candy Company’s Nerds come in a range of flavors, and a box of those crunchy candies goes a long way. Now the brand is reportedly coming out with a new variety of the candy that combines crunchy and gummy.

The new Nerds Gummy Clusters have the same idea as Nerds Rope, the chewy, fruity string that is covered in Nerds. The bite-sized clusters aren’t in a long string, however, and are basically little bundles. What’s great is that you can easily pop when in your mouth and get the crunchy and chewy textures.

Instagram account @junkfoodleaks_ was the first to unveil the anticipated treat. While the company hasn’t confirmed that they’re actually happening, this is the same account that spilled the beans on the Kit Kat Birthday Cake bars, Chips Ahoy! Sour Patch Kids Cookies, and Fudge Brownie M&M’s. Since all of those ended up on shelves, we have faith that the Nerds Gummy Clusters will make their way to stores soon enough.

“Nerds Gummy Clusters are a new addition to the easy to grab lineup of snacks found at your local convenience store,” the caption says. According to the packaging, which might not be the final look, the candy has a sweet and gummy inside, and a tangy and crunchy outside.

It’s almost strange that the clusters are just coming out now, since they seem like a natural evolution from the Nerds Ropes. Plus, these seem much easier to eat now that you don’t have to bite through them or rip them apart. We’re definitely excited for them to get here!

