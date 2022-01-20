Nerdio Releases Agenda for First All-Inclusive Conference, Announces Plans for Global Sales Expansion

Scott Manchester and Gavriella Schuster to Deliver Keynote Sessions at NerdioCon 2022

CHICAGO, Jan. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nerdio, the premier solution for organizations of all sizes looking to deploy virtual desktops in Microsoft Azure, has released the full agenda for NerdioCon 2022, its annual conference taking place February 21-23, 2022, in Cancun, Mexico. Additionally, the company has announced plans to expand its sales organization in the United Kingdom and establish an in-country sales presence in Canada and the Australia/New Zealand (ANZ) region.

The global expansion is in response to the increasing demand, worldwide, for solutions and strategies that simplify and optimize Azure Virtual Desktop (AVD) and Windows 365 environments. Activating this growing market for AVD and Windows 365 will be a core theme at NerdioCon 2022.

“NerdioCon is the first channel event of its kind to take place at an all-inclusive resort and beach setting, and the only one dedicated solely to helping partners of all sizes succeed with Microsoft Azure,” said Joseph Landes, Chief Revenue Officer, Nerdio. “With the help of our sponsors, industry experts and thought leaders, we are equipping attendees with the tools and knowledge they need to confidently build successful cloud practices in Azure in 2022.”

Kicking off with a welcome reception on Monday, February 21, NerdioCon 2022 will include opportunities for networking and fun along with 36 planned educational sessions, including:

Keynote sessions delivered by Scott Manchester , Director of Program Management for Windows 365, Microsoft; DEI Advocate and Executive Board Director Gavriella Schuster ; and Vadim Vladimirskiy , CEO and co-founder, Nerdio.

In-depth training sessions on Nerdio Manager product features that help partners optimize Azure costs and improve operations and management across clients, and hands-on technical workshops covering all aspects of Azure Virtual Desktop and Windows 365.

Breakout sessions will round out the conference with expertise shared by Ryan Walsh, Chief Operating Officer, Pax8; Kyle Hanslovan, CEO and co-founder, Huntress; Jamie Moore, Director of Account Management, Blackpoint Cyber; Rob Rae, Senior Vice President of Business Development, Datto; Desirae Thomas, Channel Development Manager, Datto; Will Loubriel, Solutions Engineer, ThreatLocker, in areas of cybersecurity, cyber resilience, cloud distribution and more.

Story continues

NerdioCon 2022 sponsors include Pax8, Huntress, Datto, ThreatLocker, Acronis, Sherweb, ConnectWise, Blackpoint Cyber, Webroot, NComputing, IGEL, Evo Security, Compliancy Group, and SocSoter. Microsoft is the conference’s Premier sponsor and over 150 managed service providers (MSPs) and partners from around the world are registered to attend.

“Working with Nerdio allowed us to be early to market, offering an innovative, game-changing cloud product by leveraging Azure Virtual Desktop, previously Windows Virtual Desktop, when the technology first became generally available,” said Brandon Marks, Managing Partner, Overwatch Group, a New Jersey-based MSP and Nerdio Platinum partner. “The constant evolution of Nerdio Manager continues to help us in a multitude of ways from reducing deployment and AVD training times to providing the security and access controls needed to keep our clients protected.”

Nerdio Manager adds value on top of the powerful capabilities in Azure Virtual Desktop by delivering over 200 additional features. It is the only Azure management platform that allows admins to seamlessly provision and manage deployments of both Azure Virtual Desktop and Windows 365 interchangeably, and its respective solutions for MSPs and Enterprises have seen tremendous adoption in the first two years of market availability. As a result, Nerdio has announced plans for international expansion of its sales teams to meet growing demand and increase visibility and sales support in key growth markets to empower partners and enterprises in the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia and New Zealand.

For more information about NerdioCon 2022 and to view the conference agenda visit www.nerdiocon.com.

About Nerdio

Nerdio empowers Managed Service Providers (MSPs) and enterprises to build successful cloud practices in Microsoft Azure with Azure Virtual Desktop and Windows 365. Nerdio Manager for Enterprise is a packaged Azure application that runs in users’ own tenant without compromising security and compliance by allowing third-party vendors access into the IT environment. Nerdio Manager for MSP empowers MSPs to deploy, manage, and optimize virtual desktop environments in Microsoft Azure through easy multi-tenant management. For more information, please visit www.getnerdio.com.

CONTACT: Haley Sullivan Nerdio 2243690112 hsullivan@getnerdio.com



