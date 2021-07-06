NERD Focus™ Energy Drink to Sponsor Events in the Inaugural PokerGO Tour

NERD Focus™ helps professional poker players bring their A-game as the world’s best players battle for the title of PokerGO Tour Player of the Year

FREEHOLD, N.J., July 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NERD Focus ™, the original “Think Drink”, is teaming up with PokerGO® and their PokerGO Tour , a professional poker tour consisting of events featuring the world’s best players. The beverage company will sponsor the exciting, first-ever PokerGO Cup and PokerGO Heads-Up Championship events as well as the 2021 Poker Masters. Featuring a global ranking system and expansive series of tournaments, the PokerGO Tour brings the sport in line with the world’s most renowned professional leagues. The tour will spotlight challenging events including the U.S. Poker Open, PokerGO Cup, Poker Masters, and Super High Roller Bowl. The stakes are high, which is why NERD Focus is bringing its propriety beverage to the events, with powerful nootropics and adaptogens to help promote energy and focus.

NERD Focus™ sponsorship presence brings the energy drink to the forefront of the exciting game of poker. Formulated to boost memory and increase energy, NERD Focus™ is the go-to mental acuity beverage for anyone who wants to get their head in the game. NERD Focus’™ refreshing, signature “Think Drink” will be available throughout the PokerGO Tour for players and attendees to enjoy. Additionally, NERD Focus™ marketing material will be seen on the tournament’s poker tables, monitors and signage. NERD Focus™ also plans to bring the party with a sponsored, private event for their vendors and clients being held on July 13th from 5-7pm to celebrate its new partnership with PokerGO, located at the PokerGO Studio at the ARIA Resort & Casino.

“Professional poker of this caliber is just as much a mental game as it is a game of skill, which is why NERD Focus’™ presence at these events felt so seamless for both parties,” said Howard Davner, CEO of BevUSA, the parent company to NERD Focus™. “Our drink goes beyond providing the traditional energy boost most other caffeinated drinks do, it promotes focusing as well. Focus is such a crucial element in poker, and we are thrilled to have these players try NERD Focus™.”

The Nerd Focus™ sponsored PokerGO Cup will be held July 6th-14th in the PokerGO Studio at the ARIA Resort & Casino in Las Vegas, NV. The PokerGO Cup will also be aired as an 8-episode series on NBC Sports and be available to stream on pokergo.com, with clips and highlights from the tournament shared on Facebook and YouTube. Contestants will be playing for the chance to win tens of millions of dollars and to claim the inaugural PokerGO Tour Player of the Year title. Additionally, Nerd Focus™ will also be an official sponsor of the 2021 Poker Masters, a series of high-stakes poker events streamed live on PokerGO in September, as well as the PokerGO Heads-Up Championship in December. The tournaments will be held at the PokerGO Studio and provide subscribers the opportunity to watch the best content the game of poker has to offer.

For more information on NERD Focus™ or to purchase, visit: www.nerdfocus.com. For inquiries on sales and distribution, please email: sales@nerdfocus.com.

About NERD™:

In 2006, a student at the University of Texas at San Antonio on the path to med school witnessed his colleagues rely on highly caffeinated energy drinks with potentially dangerous ingredients to increase mental stamina and focus. With the help of his professors, they created a “Think Drink” and within weeks, had students lining up outside of his campus apartment to purchase his new drink – NERD Focus™. The brand became established and began selling on college campuses in Texas directly to students, building a grassroots network of distributors and fans. After creating a very loyal following at Texas universities and local retailers, Nerd Focus™ was acquired by Beverage USA to invest into scaling the beverage brand nationwide. For more information on NERD Focus™, visit: nerdfocus.com.

About PokerGO®

PokerGO® is the world’s largest poker content company delivering poker’s most premier live events around the world, along with poker-focused original series, to consumers. The platform delivers over 100 days of live poker on an annual basis, streaming Poker Central owned and operated tournaments like the Super High Roller Bowl, Poker Masters, and U.S. Poker Open, along with The World Series of Poker and WPT final tables, among others. PokerGO®’s video-on-demand library includes original content that provides unmatched access to the world of poker, between “High Stakes Poker”, “Poker After Dark” and more, PokerGO® curates programming that spans from expert commentary on the game to tales of iconic moments in poker history, to behind-the-scenes interviews with notable poker stars and more. For more information, please visit http://www.pokergo.com/ .

Media Contact:

Chloe Blair

Uproar PR for NERD™ Focus

cblair@uproarpr.com

615-517-5116



