NEP's private participation push, disregard for caste and gender show it as little more than echo of past policies

Last week, the MHRD minister Ramesh Pokriyal 'Nishank' along with the former MHRD minister Prakash Javadekar announced the new National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 at a press conference. The draft NEP 2019, which serves as the base to this document, was formulated by a nine-member team, all belonging to upper castes, headed by the former ISRO chief K Kasturirangan. The draft was first submitted to the MHRD on 18 December, 2018.

The Kasturirangan committee report states the vision of the policy as "creating an India"centred education system which would help in transforming a nation into an equitable and vibrant knowledge society."

All our previous education policies too have been centered on the very idea of nation.

This trend was set in the 19th Century by the British Education commissioner, Thomas Babington Macaulay, popularly known as Lord Macaulay. In some way, Lord Macaulay led the premise of an organised/formal 'Indian education system' in his infamous Macaulay's Minute on education in 1835. It was his idea of centralising the education towards a common entity to create a class of people willing to serve in occupational capacities to larger authority.

Based on the Reports of Kothari commission (1964-66),the then prime minister Indira Gandhi announced the national policy on education (NPE). The document claimed to maintain and protect the inclusivity and diversity of India by introducing the three-language formula (Hindi, English and regional language). The goal was to strengthen the idea of India. Whereas in 1986, National Policy of Education introduced by the then prime minister Rajiv Gandhi promised social integration of women, STs and SCs , to ensure the participation of all communities in building of the nation.

In 1992, NPE(2) was modified by the PV Narasimha Rao government. The idea was to centralise academic framework of education towards India. Therefore, a three-exam formula for engineering was formulated: JEE, AIEEE at the national-level and state-level entrances at the regional level.

The NPEs mentioned above were clearly 'India centered' in their approach. Yet their failure in creating a vibrant and equitable knowledge system is clearly evident through the data mentioned in the new Kasturirangan report.

The report cites that approximately "26 percent of the Indian population is illiterate (2011 Census)." This 26 percent is constituted of the economically disadvantaged and socially disadvantaged classes (SCs, STs, ,OBCs and BPLs).The committee though aware of this fact, has still contextualiSed its new patterns of education based on the archaic notion of 'for India'. These patterns root for the inclusivity of a particular class of people, thus achieving little or non-useful success in their attempts.

The new policy mentions as an objective, the fact, that "education must thus move towards less content and more learning, about how to think critically and solve problems, how to be creative and multi-disciplinary, to innovate, adapt and absorb new material in novel and changing fields." This indicates an intent of inculcating a practice of 'perceiving things'. But the policy also clearly states a decrement in the base, on which things will be perceived, i.e., 'content' and does not compensate for it in any other form. With scarce and selective content the students would only innovate, adapt and absorb things based on a limited access and a fixed rigid pattern.

This policy boldly claims to be a first of its kind in 21st Century. It addresses the growing developmental imperatives of this country. Further, it points to the rich heritage of ancient Indian knowledge as the guiding light of this policy.

It may have been the guiding light for the policy but it does not have any scope of reflection in it.

Increased participation of non-educational stake holders under the categories of 'business venture' and introduction of foreign universities' localised campuses hint at 'colonial submission' rather than deriving inspiration from our 'ancient education system.'

The teachers and their conditions have been central to these changes as mentioned in the policy .Even though teachers are one of the most important elements of the education process, they have not been given special attention. Education is first and foremost for the receiver i.e., the student. If teachers' position is compromised to the extent of non-existence, one ought to admit that the NEP is designed just to smoothen the operationalism of academia and not for the improvement of education.

Story continues