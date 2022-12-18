A NEPI Rockcastle N.V. (JSE:NRP) insider increased their holdings by 39% last year

Insiders were net buyers of NEPI Rockcastle N.V.'s (JSE:NRP ) stock during the past year. That is, insiders bought more stock than they sold.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At NEPI Rockcastle

The Independent Non-Executive Director Andries de Lange made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for R2.3m worth of shares at a price of R82.42 each. Although we like to see insider buying, we note that this large purchase was at significantly below the recent price of R103. While it does suggest insiders consider the stock undervalued at lower prices, this transaction doesn't tell us much about what they think of current prices.

Andries de Lange bought 48.00k shares over the last 12 months at an average price of R84.14. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insider Ownership

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. NEPI Rockcastle insiders own about R249m worth of shares. That equates to 0.4% of the company. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About NEPI Rockcastle Insiders?

It is good to see the recent insider purchase. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. Along with the high insider ownership, this analysis suggests that insiders are quite bullish about NEPI Rockcastle. Nice! While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. To that end, you should learn about the 2 warning signs we've spotted with NEPI Rockcastle (including 1 which is potentially serious).

