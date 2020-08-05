Nephros Reports Second Quarter Financial Results

SOUTH ORANGE, NJ, Aug. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Net Revenue down 32% due to COVID-19 Interruptions

via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Nephros, Inc. (Nasdaq:NEPH), a commercial-stage company that develops and sells high performance water purification products and pathogen detection systems to the medical and commercial markets, today announced financial results for the three months ended June 30, 2020.



Financial Highlights

Water Filtration Business Segment Highlights

Net revenue was $1.6 million, down 32% compared with $2.3 million in 2019

Net loss was $0.9 million, compared with $0.3 million in 2019

Adjusted EBITDA was ($0.7 million), compared with breakeven in 2019

Consolidated Highlights

Net revenue was $1.6 million, down 32% compared with $2.3 million in 2019

Net loss was $1.7 million, compared with $0.9 million in 2019

Adjusted EBITDA was ($1.4 million) compared with ($0.5 million) in 2019

“While COVID-19 broke our streak of 15 quarters of year-over-year growth, we remain optimistic about our growth prospects,” said Daron Evans, President and CEO. “We have already seen some strengthening of the market in early Q3, and we hope to see a return to revenue growth soon, as the pandemic evolves from an all-hands-on-deck emergency to a ‘new normal’ background issue.”

Mr. Evans continued, “During the relatively slower second quarter, our team focused on building new capabilities, including the acceleration and release of our SequaPath ™ product and our recently published study of water in buildings affected by COVID-19-related shutdowns. In the near future, we will also release DialyPath™, our real-time test for dialysis clinics that will detect and quantify endotoxin-producing Gram-negative bacteria.”

Consolidated Financial Performance for the Quarter Ended June 30, 2020

Net revenue for the quarter ended June 30, 2020 was $1.6 million, compared with $2.3 million in 2019, a decrease of 32%.

Net loss for the quarter ended June 30, 2020 was $1.7 million, compared with a net loss of $0.9 million in 2019 an increase of 76%.

Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter ended June 30, 2020 was ($1.4 million), compared with ($0.5 million) in 2019.

Cost of goods sold for the quarter ended June 30, 2020 was $0.7 million, compared with $0.9 million in 2019, a decrease of 28%. Gross margins for the quarter ended June 30, 2020 were 57%, compared with 59% in 2019. Management expects future gross margins to continue in the range of 55% to 60%.

Research and development expenses for the quarter ended June 30, 2020 were $0.84 million, compared with $0.80 million in 2019, an increase of 5%.

Depreciation and amortization expenses for the quarter ended June 30, 2020 were approximately $47,000, compared with approximately $48,000 in 2019, a decrease of 2%.

Selling, general and administrative expenses for the quarter ended June 30, 2020 were $1.6 million, compared with $1.4 million in 2019, an increase of 15%.

As of June 30, 2020, Nephros had cash and cash equivalents of $7.0 million.

Adjusted EBITDA Definition and Reconciliation to GAAP Financial Measures

Adjusted EBITDA is calculated by taking net (loss) income calculated in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”) and excluding all interest-related expenses and income, tax-related expenses and income, non-recurring expenses and income, and non-cash items, including depreciation and amortization and non-cash compensation. The following table presents a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to net (loss) income, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, for the second quarter of the 2020 and 2019 fiscal years for both Nephros (on a consolidated basis) and the Water Filtration Business Segment:

3 Months Ended Jun 30, Water Filtration Business Segment 2020 2019 Net loss (911) (408) Adjustments: Depreciation of property and equipment 6 8 Amortization of other assets 45 44 Interest expense 30 46 Noncash interest expense - - Interest income (4) - Change in fair value of contingent consideration - (9) Noncash compensation 166 150 Other noncash items 12 31 Nonrecurring: Biocon & Pathogen Detection - 150 Adjusted EBITDA (656) 12





3 Months Ended Jun 30, Consolidated Results 2020 2019 Net loss (1,657) (942) Adjustments: Depreciation of property and equipment 6 8 Amortization of other assets 45 44 Interest expense 30 46 Noncash interest expense - - Interest Income (4) - Change in fair value of contingent consideration - (9) Noncash compensation 179 150 Other noncash items 12 31 Nonrecurring: Biocon & Pathogen Detection - 150 Adjusted EBITDA (1,389) (522)

Nephros believes that Adjusted EBITDA provides useful information to management and investors regarding certain financial and business trends relating to Nephros’s financial condition and results of operations. Management does not consider Adjusted EBITDA in isolation or as an alternative to financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP. The principal limitation of Adjusted EBITDA is that it excludes significant expenses and income that are required by GAAP to be recognized in Nephros’s consolidated financial statements. In addition, Adjusted EBITDA is subject to inherent limitations as it reflects the exercise of judgments by management about which expenses and income are excluded or included in determining Adjusted EBITDA. In order to compensate for these limitations, management presents Adjusted EBITDA in connection with net (loss) income, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure. Nephros urges investors to review the reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to net (loss) income and not to rely on any single financial measure to evaluate the business.

