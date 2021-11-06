Nepa Pest Control Offers a New 5 Treatment System to Aid in Cockroach Eliminates

SCRANTON, PA / ACCESSWIRE / November 6, 2021 / Nepa Pest Control, a leading pest control company in the United States, is warning you about the dangers of cockroaches. Not only can they bring you social embarrassment and fear, but they can also contribute to your family's deteriorating health. Cockroaches do not cause any disease, but they are carriers of millions of bacteria and infectious agents. These agents can lead to an array of diseases, from diarrhea to food poisoning.

Nepa's wide range of treatments, including baiting, trapping, and spraying, will get rid of the infestation and keep them away.

Nepa says you should understand how to spot roaches because early detection keeps them from becoming a bigger problem. Cockroaches are nocturnal. They come out in the dark when you are fast asleep. You can spot them by their droppings which are usually in the form of pepper-like specks. Aside from these specks, you may also notice smear marks on your walls. Because they communicate by pheromones, you may also notice a damp, unpleasant odor in areas that are infested. The most obvious sign would be finding a living roach. Remember, if you see one, there are many, many more that you can't see.

The company understands how cockroaches operate and how to get rid of them. There are a few general rules to follow to reduce your chances of an infestation. Since Roaches thrive where food, moisture, and shelter are abundant, cleanliness prevents and corrects problems.

Nepa Pest Control can help you identify problem areas with food, moisture, and shelter to eliminate them. Ensure that food is stored in sealed containers and get rid of stashed paper products and cardboard. Prevention is the most effective form of pest control, so this step is critical.

Nepa Pest Control is an industry leader in cockroach control. They offer a five-treatment system that is designed to eliminate them from your home completely. They offer a best-in-industry 2-year warranty and wholesale prices that keep them affordable.

About Nepa Pest Control

Nepa covers Lackawanna County and northeastern Pennsylvania. If you live in this area and are plagued by roaches or other household pests, you should consider contacting them right away using the form below. You can also call them at (570) 347-5111 or use the live chat feature on their website.

The company provides expert services to single-family homeowners, housing authorities, apartment buildings, high-rises, and senior care facilities. They proudly offer a 2-year warranty that reassures you that if your problem comes back, we will ensure that it is taken care of.

