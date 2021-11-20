Nepa Pest Control Now Offering The Longest Warranties in the PA, NJ, and NY Tri-State Area

Nepa Pest Control's Longest Warranties and Lowest Pricing in the Tri-State Area Means You Can Sleep Easy Tonight

SCRANTON, PA / ACCESSWIRE / November 20, 2021/ Nepa Pest Control has served the Pennsylvania, New York, and New Jersey Tri-State Area for over 24 years. They offer eco-friendly solutions that are both safe and effective. Nepa uses Integrated Pest Management (IPM) to address pest removal to prevent infestation on your property.

Nepa is family-owned and operated. Nepa has the longest warranties in the Tri-State Area. By offering their customers a long-term warranty, Nepa helps to provide their customers with peace of mind that they will not have to deal with bugs for a long time.

Nepa uses an Integrated Pest Management (IPM) approach for its pest control services. This IPM approach has been proven as a sustainable, environmentally sensitive way to manage pests without risking people's property or environment. All different types of pests have a unique life cycle, and they interact with the natural habitat in various ways, which means there is no one-size-fits-all solution when dealing with problems. That is why the IPM approach considers what type of problem you're facing and applies different combinations depending on those factors instead of just using one pesticide.

They're able to reduce the need for chemical extermination measures and minimize the toxicity of their products by focusing on preventative services. By utilizing structural and biological strategies, they have better control over pest-related problems that may arise in your home or business environment. This focus on using structural methods to reduce the number of chemical pesticides used is why Nepa can offer wholesale pricing to their customers on all services, all backed by the longest warranties in the business.

Nepa can help homeowners and large facilities such as housing authorities, apartment buildings, and high-rises. They have the knowledge and expertise to remove all insects and household pests, including rats, bats, and spiders.

Story continues

Nepa is an eco-friendly, family-run company serving the Pennsylvania, New York, and New Jersey Tri-state area for over 24 years. They offer peace of mind to their customers with long warranties on services provided. Nepa's Integrated Pest Management (IPM) approach ensures both safety and effectiveness in pest removal by preventing infestation before it happens. Knowing how insects behave can help homeowners and large facilities such as housing authorities, apartment buildings, and high-rises remove all pests, including bats, spiders, and rodents, from your property.

About Nepa Pest Control

Nepa Pest Control covers Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey tri-state areas. If you live in this area and are plagued by bedbugs or other household pests, you should consider contacting them right away using the form on their official website. You can also call them at (570) 347-5111 or use the live chat feature on their website.

The company provides expert services to single-family homeowners, housing authorities, apartment buildings, high-rises, and senior care facilities. They are proud to offer the longest warranties in the industry to reassure you that if your problem comes back, they will make sure that it is taken care of.

Media Contact

John Dougherty

Phone Number: (570) 347-5111

Email: jd@nepapestcontrol.com

SOURCE: John Dougherty





View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/671795/Nepa-Pest-Control-Now-Offering-The-Longest-Warranties-in-the-PA-NJ-and-NY-Tri-State-Area



