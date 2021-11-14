Nepa Pest Control Celebrates 24 Years Servicing the Tri-State Area

Nepa is proud to be the Tri-State's Industry leader in their 24th year in business and using an IPM approach to pest solutions.

SCRANTON, PA / ACCESSWIRE / November 14, 2021/ Nepa Pest Control has been in business for 24 years, servicing the Tri-State Area. They provide expert services to single-family homeowners, housing authorities, apartment buildings, high-rises, and senior care facilities. The company uses an Integrated Pest Management approach to pest removal. Nepa is committed to providing quality service while ensuring its clients' safety and assets by using environmentally friendly solutions backed up with the longest warranties in the Tri-state area. Nepa's dedication can be seen through their work ethic, which led them into their second decade of success!

Nepa stands out from other pest control companies because they offer environmentally-friendly solutions. Nepa uses an Integrated Pest Management (IPM) approach for its pest control services. This IPM approach has been proven as a sustainable, environmentally sensitive way to manage pests without risking people's property or environment. All different types of pests have a unique life cycle, and they interact with the natural habitat in various ways, which means there is no one-size-fits-all solution when dealing with problems. That is why the IPM approach considers what type of problem you're facing and applies different combinations depending on those factors instead of just using one pesticide.

They can reduce the need for chemical extermination measures and minimize their toxicity by focusing on preventative services. By utilizing structural, biological strategies, they have better control over pest-related problems that may arise in your home or business environment; this includes things like termites who eat wood (and leave behind chitin) which can help protect homes from infestation. Also, by providing preventative services to your home or business, they can treat the problem before it becomes worse.

Nepa is proud to be the Tri-State's Industry leader in their 24th year in business and looks forward to continuing with the same level of quality service for years to come. Nepa has been providing expert services for over two decades, so if you live in Pennsylvania, New York or New Jersey, or anywhere else in the Tri-state Area, you can trust them when it comes time to take care of your pest problems. With an IPM approach that takes safety into account, they're committed to ensuring a safe environment while using environmentally friendly solutions backed up by long warranties. Nepa's dedication shows through their work ethic, which led them into remaining a leader in Pest Management in the Tri-State Area.

About Nepa Pest Control

Nepa Pest Control covers Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey tri-state areas. If you live in this area and are plagued by bedbugs or other household pests, you should consider contacting them right away using the form on their official website. You can also call them at (570) 347-5111 or use the live chat feature on their website.

The company provides expert services to single-family homeowners, housing authorities, apartment buildings, high-rises, and senior care facilities. They are proud to offer the longest warranties in the industry to reassure you that if your problem comes back, they will make sure that it is taken care of.

Media Contact:

John Dougherty

Phone Number: (570) 347-5111

Email: jd@nepapestcontrol.com

SOURCE: John Dougherty





