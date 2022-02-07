NEP moves to powering its whole broadcast fleet using sustainable GD+ HVO from Green Biofuels

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
NEP Group
·7 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Climate Change
    Climate Change

The media technology and outside broadcast leader is implementing new GD+ HVO across its UK fleet as part of growing sustainability programme

NEP's Venus truck powered by recycled biofuel.

Powered by 100% recycled fuel
Powered by 100% recycled fuel
Powered by 100% recycled fuel

London, Feb. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NEP announced today that it has switched its fleet of OB (Outside Broadcast) trucks to be powered by recycled biofuel supplied by Green Biofuels Ltd to further its commitment to combat global climate change. The introduction of GD+ HVO to the NEP UK fleet is a step forward in reducing CO2 emissions and achieving carbon neutrality as part of the company’s commitment to sustainability.

Simon Moorhead, Managing Director, NEP UK Broadcast Services, says, “NEP UK is committed to sustainable productions and minimising our environmental impact as we move towards becoming carbon neutral by 2030. Switching our fleet to be powered by GD+ HVO is one of the key initiatives we have committed to in the UK to support NEP’s global ‘Project Earth’ environmental sustainability initiative. We have agreed to responsible business targets that place sustainability at the heart of our operations and business. We believe that doing business that is right for the earth, is the right thing to do.”

NEP UK made an investment to switch their entire fleet of OB trucks to use GD+ HVO (Hydrogenated Vegetable Oil), an ultra-low emission sustainable alternative ‘drop in’ fuel that requires no vehicle modifications for diesel engines. GD+ HVO is a sustainable renewable replacement for fossil diesel and is made from 100% waste organic matter such as used cooking oils and fats and other Agri waste. By moving its fleet of trucks to using GD+ HVO, NEP has looked to reduce its greenhouse gases related to Transport by 95% and improve local air quality by reducing tailpipe emissions by up to 85%.

Not only does this biofuel lower emissions compared to conventional fuels, but it is also an effective way to reduce CO2 emissions. While moving to Biofuel does not completely reduce emissions to net zero, NEP UK will also offset any remaining emissions through a carbon offsetting programme.

Justin Readings, Transport Manager for NEP said, “NEP has switched its fleet of Mercedes units, already equipped with the latest clean diesel Euro 6 engines, to run on GD+ HVO. This move is part of a wider sustainable 'Project Earth' initiative. We have been working with our clients and partners to reduce the carbon footprint for all broadcast sports and through this joint effort with Green Biofuels we can bring about fundamental changes which reflects our commitment to climate change.”

Magnus Hammick, COO of Green Biofuels added: “We are delighted to be supporting NEP’s journey to net zero, helping the planet one tank a time.”

All of NEP UK’s Mercedes Actros units are fitted with predictive powertrain control (PPC) which monitors the vehicle’s kinetic energy to save fuel consumption. NEP vehicles are also fitted with wind deflectors to improve fuel economy by as much as 8%, which is also great for the environment. With the assistance of Mercedes Benz driver training, this has created fuel-efficient driving patterns and sustainable, long-term savings.

NEP UK Project Earth Sustainability Initiatives include:

Renewable energy:

Following successful trials on major sporting events in 2021, NEP UK have switched from using single use batteries for its RF audio equipment to rechargeable battery units. This switch means that the company no longer wastes hundreds of partly used Lithium batteries and ensures that we always have a ready supply of fully monitored and recharged power cells for our rechargeable batteries.

Single Use Plastic (SUP) Free

NEP UK is committed to eliminating the use of Single Use Plastics during a broadcast or production. A central water station is available on site for crew where they can replenish their refillable bottle / flasks. Alternatively aluminium cans are provided, which are easily recyclable. NEP has supplied its own branded water bottles for employees removing all plastic cups from offices and locations.

Waste Management

Recycling bins are supplied on site, to enable the small amount of waste NEP produces to be recycled. Significantly the volume and types of waste generated on location have been reduced since the removal of single use plastic bottles and the removal of paper cups for hot drinks. PVC tape to fix any cabling has also been replaced by reusable Velcro straps to minimise any waste from the game.

Travel

NEP are tracking the miles travelled, fuel consumed, and emissions produced by broadcast sports production. This is data that clients require when completing a carbon footprint or carbon action plan for albert – the screen industry organisation for environmental sustainability. A hybrid model of working has meant that NEP is reducing its carbon footprint at head office and all sporting events.

Carbon Offsetting Scheme

NEP UK is working with both Carbon Footprint and albert on its Carbon Offsetting Scheme. Whilst NEP UK is committed to reducing its carbon footprint across its operations, a Carbon Offsetting programme is a proactive way to help tackle Climate Change and care for developing communities and biodiversity by becoming carbon neutral.

Albert Supplier

NEP UK is an official accredited albert Supplier. NEP UK also works with its clients to track a production’s carbon footprint and supports with productions undertaking a carbon action plan as part of an industry-recognised albert certification scheme, which rewards productions who have taken active steps to reduce their production’s carbon footprint.

Globally, NEP is committed to delivering sustainable productions and environmental responsibility. In 2019 NEP launched its global NEP Project Earth framework and priorities, to help its businesses worldwide focus on local environmental sustainability and responsibility.

# # #

Notes to Editors:

Fuel – GD+ HVO

The HVO stands for Hydrotreated Vegetable Oil. Renewable diesel is a biomass-based diesel fuel made using natural vegetable oils and fats.

About NEP Group:

NEP Group is the leading media technology partner for content creators around the globe. For more than 35 years we have created innovative products and services for Live Production, Virtual Production and Media Processing to enable our clients to make, manage and show the world their content—anywhere, anytime, on any platform. As a trusted partner working on some of the largest productions in the world, NEP offers a complete set of end-to-end solutions, from content capture to distribution—including a growing portfolio of transformational cloud-based, software-based, and virtualized technologies.

Headquartered in the United States, NEP has offices in 25 countries with over 4,000+ employees. Together we have supported production in over 100 countries on all seven continents, and we are still growing. Our clients range from the leaders in sport, music, film and TV, to major corporate brands, agencies, to new content owners and creators all around the world. Learn how we are helping clients bring their creative visions, content, live sports, and entertainment to life at nepgroup.com.

About Green Biofuels:

Green Biofuels provides the bridging technology essential to help the transition to a greener and more renewably fuelled world. While recent technologies and further advanced fuels are in development, Green Biofuels responds to the need for alternatives to standard fossil diesel fuels now.

The company supplies its own brand of low emission and GHG (greenhouse gas) saving fuels to customers using diesel consuming engines. Green D+ is the lowest emission diesel replacement fuel available in the UK. Green Biofuels’ products include completely renewable diesel alternatives made from vegetable and/or animal fats and oils.

Independent tests at the Millbrook specialist vehicle testing facility have shown that compared to standard diesel emissions, Green D+ has up to an 85% reduction in particulates, and up to a 30% reduction in Nitrogen Oxides, thanks to a special additive not found in any other HVO fuel. This means that emissions contributing to climate change are reduced, as well as pollution affecting the local air quality.

Using Green Biofuels’ products does not require any modification to engines. There is no need for costly upgrades to machinery, it can be filled into the tank and used just like diesel fuel.

The company’s aim is to encourage businesses who use diesel engines to look at adopting an environmentally friendly and commercially viable alternative to standard diesel fuels as an urgent interim solution to reducing emissions and GHG.

Green Biofuels is a UK Business Climate Leader and the first HVO supplier to be approved by Zemo’s Renewable Fuels Assurance Scheme.

Attachment

CONTACT: Marie Ellis NEP Group +44 (0) 78845 64087 marie.ellis@nepgroup.com


Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Olympic athletes face many doping, virus tests in Beijing

    BEIJING (AP) — Alongside the daily collection of coronavirus samples, the athletes at the Beijing Olympics also have to contend with the usual doping tests — both in and out of competition. The 2,900 or so competitors at the Winter Games have to make themselves available for unannounced doping control visits, putting them at greater risk of catching COVID-19 and possibly ruling them out of their event. The International Testing Agency, which oversees sample collection at the Olympics, said Wedne

  • Michaels to call 11th Super Bowl before NBC contract ends

    Al Michaels finally gets to call a Super Bowl in Los Angeles and will tie the late Pat Summerall for the most by a lead announcer on television. The question everyone wants answered, though: Will this be Michaels' final assignment for NBC? Michaels has been the lead announcer on “Sunday Night Football” since its start in 2006, but his contract expires after next Sunday’s matchup between the Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams. The 77-year old hasn’t indicated his future plans, but said he do

  • Hamilton Tiger-Cats sign two Americans to bolster quarterback corps

    HAMILTON — The Hamilton Tiger-Cats have added a pair of American quarterbacks to their roster. The club announced Sunday it has signed former Montreal Alouettes QB Matt Shiltz and Jamie Newman, who spent last season with the NFL's Philadelphia Eagles. Shiltz played 11 games for the Als last season, completing 49-of-79 pass attempts for 760 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions. He also had 18 carries for 85 yards and a rushing TD. The 29-year-old from St. Charles, Ill., has spent all thr

  • Spike Lee to direct Colin Kaepernick docu-series for ESPN

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Spike Lee will direct a multi-part documentary for ESPN on Colin Kaepernick that features extensive interviews with the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback and access to his personal archive. ESPN Films announced Tuesday that Lee would weave never-before-seen footage for Kaepernick's archive to provide “a full, first-person account of his journey.” Kaepernick last played pro football in 2016, the same year he started kneeling during the national anthem to protest racial inj

  • Injury knocks Canadian freestyle skier Elena Gaskell out of big air event

    BEIJING — Canadian freestyle skier Elena Gaskell has pulled out of Monday's big air competition after suffering an injury in training. Gaskell, a medal hopeful in the event, made the announcement Sunday in an Instagram post. "Was supposed to compete in my first Olympic event tomorrow but unfortunately (I) am going to have to pull out," she wrote. "I'm absolutely heartbroken … need some time to process." The Canadian Olympic Committee said Gaskell suffered an unspecified "lower body" injury durin

  • Saskatchewan Roughriders extend American receiver D'haquille Williams

    REGINA — The Saskatchewan Roughriders have locked up American receiver D'haquille Williams ahead of CFL free agency. The club announced Saturday it has signed the 28-year-old Williams to a contract extension. Williams played four regular-season games for Saskatchewan in 2021, hauling in 17 receptions for 285 yards and one touchdown. The six-foot-three, 225-pound receiver also started for the Riders in the Western Conference semifinal and Western Conference final, tallying nine receptions for 163

  • Ja Morant scores 33, leads Grizzlies' 135-115 rout of Magic

    ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Ja Morant scored 33 points in three quarters and the Memphis Grizzlies led by as many as 31 points in a 135-115 win over the Orlando Magic on Saturday. Morant scored 22 points in the first half as Memphis won its second straight and for the fifth time in six games. The Grizzlies went on a 14-0 run in the first quarter and led 76-56 at the half. Jaren Jackson Jr. scored 21 points for Memphis and Steve Adams added 12 points and 11 rebounds. The Grizzlies shot 50.5% (53 for 105

  • Super Bowl Matchup: Veteran Rams versus upstart Bengals

    Across both Super Bowl rosters, there is a great divide. The Rams are the team loaded with veterans and the Bengals are the new kids on the block. Los Angeles has the star power, which figures with Hollywood next door. Cincinnati has a bunch of relative no names outside of Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase. Bengals coach Zac Taylor worked for Rams boss Sean McVay — even though Taylor is more than two years older. Both teams were No. 4 seeds after winning their divisions, so there are some similaritie

  • Canada's Olympic men's hockey team hits the ice in Beijing: 'A dream come true'

    BEIJING — Eric Staal didn't march in the opening ceremony of the Vancouver Olympics. Canada's star-studded team of NHLers skipped the pomp and circumstance 12 years ago, preferring to focus on final preparations ahead of that pressure-packed tournament on home soil. Staal probably thought the chance to partake in a procession of red-clad, selfie-taking athletes trailing the fluttering Maple Leaf had long passed him by. When the NHL backed out of the Beijing Games, however, the door once again sw

  • GLIMPSES: Connections forged in shared chills at Olympics

    BEIJING (AP) — She was standing alone, bundled against the cold, as the bus doors swung open at the remotest mountain site of the Beijing Olympics. Her job was to point visiting journalists where to go — not that they had many options in these locked-down games. All you could see behind the mask were her eyes and gold-tinted hair, and then only barely. The plastic face shield she wore to protect against the coronavirus had fogged up and frosted over in the frigid air of Zhangjiakou. Foreign visi

  • Canadian women's hockey team keeps rolling with 11 goals in blowout of Finland

    In her first Olympics, Canada's Sarah Fillier is quickly proving she belongs. The 21-year-old Georgetown, Ont., native scored twice, Sarah Nurse and Brianne Jenner each recorded hat tricks and the Canadian women's hockey team stormed past Finland with an 11-1 victory on Saturday at the Wukesong Sports Centre in Beijing. "It speaks to the depth on our team," Fillier said. "We have a ton of skill and a ton of talent and we're willing to score any way we can. ... It's really from everywhere on the

  • Weidemann, Kingsbury earn Canada's first medals at Beijing Games

    BEIJING — Canada made its mark on the medal table early at the Beijing Olympics, as speedskater Isabelle Weidemann raced to bronze in the women's 3,000 metres on Saturday. The 26-year-old from Ottawa finished with a time of three minutes 58.64 seconds at the Ice Ribbon oval. The women's 3,000 was the second event at the Games to award medals. Weidemann received her hardware shortly after Norway's Therese Johaug became Beijing's first gold medallist in the women’s 15-kilometre cross-country skiat

  • The last run: White says Olympics will be his final contest

    ZHANGJIAKOU, China (AP) — This really is it for Shaun White. The three-time gold medalist made it clear that not only will the Beijing Games be his last Olympics, they'll mark his final contest, too. During a reflective, sometimes emotional news conference Saturday, not far from the halfpipe where he'll take his last competitive ride, the 35-year-old said that, yes, he'll be hanging 'em up for good after the medal round next week. “In my mind, I've decided this will be my last competition,” he s

  • COVID-19 robs Olympic curlers of beloved social culture

    SYDNEY, Australia — There is a photograph from the 2018 Pyeongchang Olympics that captured curling fans’ hearts worldwide. In it, Canadian curler John Morris and American rival Matt Hamilton sit side by side, arms draped around each others’ shoulders, grinning faces inches apart, beer cans mid-clink. It was a moment that perfectly captured the spirit of curling, a sport best known for its sweeping but perhaps best loved for its socializing. Yet it is a moment that will likely be impossible to re

  • EXPLAINER: Why India won't send diplomat to China Olympics

    NEW DELHI (AP) — India won’t be sending its top diplomat in Beijing to the Winter Olympics after the honor of carrying the Olympic torch went to a Chinese soldier wounded in a deadly border clash between the countries two years ago. What is this border dispute, and why has it riled up the Indian government? THE DIPLOMATIC BOYCOTT Until this week, India was considering having its top diplomat at its embassy in Beijing attend the games even as several countries like the U.S., Australia, Britain an

  • Grubauer, Kraken blank Isles 3-0 for franchise's 1st shutout

    NEW YORK (AP) — Jared McCann had a goal and an assist, and Philipp Grubauer stopped 19 shots for the first shutout in franchise history as the expansion Seattle Kraken beat the New York Islanders 3-0 Wednesday night. Mason Appleton had a goal and an assist and Vince Dunn also scored to help Seattle to its third win in seven games. Grubauer got his 19th career shutout and first since last May 12 against Los Angeles in the season finale while playing for Colorado. The Kraken go into the All-Star b

  • Canada-Russia Olympic women's hockey game in Beijing starts late, with masks

    BEIJING — Canada's 6-1 win over Russia in Olympic women's hockey Monday featured the strange visual of players on both teams wearing masks under their cages after a delayed puck drop. Sarah Fillier, Jamie Lee Rattray, Sarah Nurse, Rebecca Johnston, Erin Ambrose and captain Marie-Philip Poulin scored for Canada, which caps Pool A against the United States in a battle of 3-0 teams Tuesday. Goaltender Emerance Maschmeyer stopped 11 of 12 shots for the win in her first start of the tournament. Anna

  • Medal hopefuls come up short for Canada at the Beijing Olympics

    BEIJING — Two of Canada's medal hopefuls at the Beijing Olympics finished off the podium Sunday, with one coming agonizingly close and another nowhere near. Quebec City snowboarder Laurie Blouin gave it all she had in the women's slopestyle event but couldn't crack the top three of a highly competitive field. Calgary speedskater Ted-Jan Bloemen looked like he was going to press for a medal in the 5,000 metres, but instead faded fast over the second half of his race and finished well back in 10th

  • Giroux named MVP, Metropolitan team wins NHL All-Star Game

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Philadelphia captain Claude Giroux scored three goals and the Metropolitan Division beat the Central Division 5-3 on Saturday in the final 3-on-3 match to win the NHL All-Star Game. New Jersey’s Jack Hughes, at 20 the youngest All-Star, also scored three goals for the Metropolitan team in the All-Star extravaganza's first trip to Las Vegas, which has become a major stage for hockey's top league since the expansion Vegas Golden Knights entered in 2017. The 34-year-old Giroux, a s

  • Herbert, Crosby send AFC to 41-35 win in Pro Bowl's return

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Justin Herbert hit Mark Andrews with two touchdown passes, leading the AFC to a 41-35 victory over the NFC on Sunday in the return of the Pro Bowl. New England rookie Mac Jones passed for 112 yards, threw a touchdown pass and did a memorable rendition of the Griddy dance in the Las Vegas debut of the NFL's annual All-Star game, which came back from a one-year hiatus caused by the coronavirus pandemic. Herbert won the offensive MVP award after passing for 98 yards and finding the