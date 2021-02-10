Neovasc Announces US$72 Million Registered Direct Offering Priced At-The-Market

Neovasc, Inc.
·9 min read

Vancouver, Canada, Feb. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Neovasc Inc. (“Neovasc” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: NVCN / TSX: NVCN) announced today that it has entered into definitive agreements with certain healthcare-focused institutional investors for the sale of an aggregate of 36,000,000 common shares at a purchase price of US$2.00 per common share in a registered direct offering (the “Offering”) priced at-the-market under the Nasdaq Capital Market (the "Nasdaq") rules for aggregate gross proceeds to the Company of approximately US$72 million, before deducting placement agent’s fees and estimated expenses of the Offering payable by the Company. The Offering is expected to close on or about February 12, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.

H.C. Wainwright & Co. is acting as the exclusive placement agent for the Offering.

Each common share is being sold with 0.50 of a common share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a “Warrant”). Each Warrant will entitle the holder to acquire one common share of the Company (each, a “Warrant Share”) at an exercise price of US$2.30 per share at any time prior to the date which is five years following the date of issuance.

Neovasc intends to use the net proceeds from the Offering for the development and commercialization of the Neovasc Reducer™ (the "Reducer"), development of the Tiara™ (the "Tiara") and general corporate and working capital purposes.

The common shares, the Warrants, and the Warrant Shares are being offered pursuant to a shelf registration statement (including a prospectus) previously filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on December 14, 2020 and declared effective by the SEC on December 16, 2020, and will be qualified for distribution in each of the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba and Ontario by way of a prospectus supplement to the Company’s base shelf prospectus dated August 12, 2020, as amended on December 14, 2020. Neovasc will offer and sell the securities in the United States only. No securities will be offered or sold to Canadian purchasers.

A prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus relating to the Offering will be filed with the SEC and will be available for free on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov and will also be available on the Company’s profile on the SEDAR website at www.sedar.com. Electronic copies of the prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus relating to the Offering may be obtained, when available, by contacting H.C. Wainwright & Co., LLC at 430 Park Avenue, 3rd Floor, New York, NY 10022, or by telephone: (646) 975-6996 or by e-mail: placements@hcwco.com.

Closing of the Offering will be subject to customary closing conditions, including listing of the common shares and the Warrant Shares on the Toronto Stock Exchange (the “TSX”) and the Nasdaq and any required approvals of each exchange. For the purposes of the TSX approval, the Company intends to rely on the exemption set forth in Section 602.1 of the TSX Company Manual, which provides that the TSX will not apply its standards to certain transactions involving eligible interlisted issuers on a recognized exchange, such as the Nasdaq.

This communication shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.

About Neovasc Inc.

Neovasc is a specialty medical device company that develops, manufactures and markets products for the rapidly growing cardiovascular marketplace. Its products include the Reducer, for the treatment of refractory angina, which is not currently commercially available in the United States and has been commercially available in Europe since 2015, and the Tiara, for the transcatheter treatment of mitral valve disease, which is currently under clinical investigation in the United States, Canada and Europe. For more information, visit: www.neovasc.com.

Forward-Looking Statement Disclaimer

Certain statements in this news release contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and applicable Canadian securities laws that may not be based on historical fact, including without limitation statements containing the words "believe", "may", "plan", "will", "estimate", "continue", "anticipate", "intend", "expect" and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements may involve, but are not limited to, comments with respect to the Offering, the intended use of proceeds of the Offering and the planned reliance on the exemption set forth in Section 602.1 of the TSX Company Manual and the growing cardiovascular marketplace. Many factors and assumptions could cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, the substantial doubt about the Company's ability to continue as a going concern; risks relating to the Company's need for significant additional future capital and the Company's ability to raise additional funding; risks relating to the sale of a significant number of common shares of the Company; risks relating to the possibility that the Company's common shares may be delisted from the Nasdaq or the Toronto Stock Exchange, including Nasdaq's discretionary public interest authority to apply more stringent criteria for continued listing or suspend or delist securities, which could affect their market price and liquidity; risks related to the recent coronavirus outbreak or other health epidemics, which could significantly impact the Company’s operations, sales or ability to raise capital; risks relating to the Company's Common Share price being volatile; risks relating to the influence of significant shareholders of the Company over the Company's business operations and share price; risks relating to the Company's significant indebtedness, and its effect on the Company's financial condition; risks relating to lawsuits that the Company is subject to, which could divert the Company's resources and result in the payment of significant damages and other remedies; risks relating to claims by third parties alleging infringement of their intellectual property rights; the Company's ability to establish, maintain and defend intellectual property rights in the Company's products; risks relating to results from clinical trials of the Company's products, which may be unfavorable or perceived as unfavorable; the Company's history of losses and significant accumulated deficit; risks associated with product liability claims, insurance and recalls; risks relating to the Company's conclusion that it did not have effective internal control over financial reporting as at December 31, 2019; risks relating to use of the Company's products in unapproved circumstances, which could expose the Company to liabilities; risks relating to competition in the medical device industry, including the risk that one or more of the Company's competitors may develop more effective or more affordable products; risks relating to the Company's ability to achieve or maintain expected levels of market acceptance for the Company's products, as well as the Company's ability to successfully build its in-house sales capabilities or secure third-party marketing or distribution partners; the Company's ability to convince public payors and hospitals to include the Company's products on their approved products lists; risks relating to new legislation, new regulatory requirements and the efforts of governmental and third-party payors to contain or reduce the costs of healthcare; risks relating to increased regulation, enforcement and inspections of participants in the medical device industry, including frequent government investigations into marketing and other business practices; risks associated with the extensive regulation of the Company's products and trials by governmental authorities, as well as the cost and time delays associated therewith; risks associated with post-market regulation of the Company's products; health and safety risks associated with the Company's products and industry; risks associated with the Company's manufacturing operations, including the regulation of the Company's manufacturing processes by governmental authorities and the availability of two critical components of the Reducer; risk of animal disease associated with the use of the Company's products; risks relating to the manufacturing capacity of third-party manufacturers for the Company's products, including risks of supply interruptions impacting the Company's ability to manufacture its own products; risks relating to the Company's dependence on limited products for substantially all of the Company's current revenues; risks relating to the Company's exposure to adverse movements in foreign currency exchange rates; risks relating to the possibility that the Company could lose its foreign private issuer status under U.S. federal securities laws; risks relating to the possibility that the Company could be treated as a “passive foreign investment company”; risks relating to breaches of anti-bribery laws by the Company's employees or agents; risks associated with future changes in financial accounting standards and new accounting pronouncements; risks relating to the Company's dependence upon key personnel to achieve its business objectives; the Company's ability to maintain strong relationships with physicians; risks relating to the sufficiency of the Company's management systems and resources in periods of significant growth; risks associated with consolidation in the health care industry, including the downward pressure on product pricing and the growing need to be selected by larger customers in order to make sales to their members or participants; risks relating to the Company's ability to successfully identify and complete corporate transactions on favorable terms or achieve anticipated synergies relating to any acquisitions or alliances; risks relating to conflicts of interests among the Company's officers and directors as a result of their involvement with other issuers; risks relating to future issuances of equity securities by the Company, or sales of the Company’s common shares or conversions of convertible notes by the Company’s existing security holders, causing the price of the Company’s securities to fall; risks relating to there being no market through which the Company’s securities, other than the common shares, may be sold; risks associated with the inability to enforce actions against the Company, certain directors or officers, or the experts named in the prospectus relating to the Offering under U.S. federal securities laws; risks relating to the broad discretion in the Company’s use of proceeds from the Offering; risks related to the Company’s intention to not pay dividends in the foreseeable future; and anti-takeover provisions in the Company's constating documents which could discourage a third party from making a takeover bid beneficial to the Company's shareholders. These risk factors and others relating to the Company are discussed in greater detail in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's Annual Report on Form 20-F and in the Management's Discussion and Analysis for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020 (copies of which may be obtained at www.sedar.com or www.sec.gov). The Company has no intention and undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements beyond required periodic filings with securities regulators, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

CONTACT

Chris Clark, Chief Financial Officer

Neovasc Inc.

604-248-4138

cclark@neovasc.com


Latest Stories

  • Remembering Terez Paylor, Yahoo Sports senior NFL writer

    Terez Paylor, a Yahoo Sports senior NFL writer, died unexpectedly on Tuesday. He was 37.

  • Altercation with coach reportedly prompted Patrik Laine's benching

    John Tortorella reportedly glued his newly-acquired star to the bench on Monday because he “mouthed off” to a Blue Jackets assistant coach.

  • Oilers continue mastery over slumping Senators

    Goals by defenceman Darnell Nurse, Evan Bouchard and Tyson Barrie lifted the Oilers to a 3-2 win over the Senators on Tuesday.

  • Bianca Andreescu upset in second-round match at Australian Open

    Canada's Bianca Andreescu made a second-round exit at the Australian Open on Wednesday, dropping a 6-3, 6-2 decision to Taiwan's Hsieh Su-Wei at Melbourne Park.

  • Bobrovsky (finally) shines as Panthers edge Red Wings

    Sergei Bobrovsky made 31 saves in his best performance of the season as the Panthers dropped the Red Wings.

  • Chiefs place assistant coach Britt Reid on leave amid investigation into car crash

    Britt Reid remains under investigation for a crash that left a 5-year-old girl in critical condition with brain injuries.

  • Penguins tab Brian Burke, Ron Hextall to fill void left by Jim Rutherford

    Brian Burke is crossing back into the executive world with the Pittsburgh Penguins, and will ride shotgun with Ron Hextall.

  • Report: Patrick Mahomes to undergo surgery to repair turf toe

    The turf toe that has been nagging Mahomes since the divisional playoffs will reportedly be fixed.

  • MLB will keep 7-inning doubleheaders, extra innings runner rule in 2021

    The 2021 health and safety protocols make no mention of the universal DH.

  • Don't sleep on the Jets, the surprise threat to win the North Division

    Toronto and Montreal have quickly established themselves as the North division powers, but it would be unwise to count out the Winnipeg Jets.

  • 'It's about time': Pascal Siakam on making three-pointers vs. Grizzlies

    Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam has struggled from three-point range this year, but hit five threes against Memphis and explained what was different in the 128-113 win.

  • Surprise, surprise: John Tortorella has already stapled Patrik Laine to the bench

    Patrik Laine is just four games into his career under John Tortorella, and he's already taken up a familiar position to that of the player he was acquired for.

  • Super Bowl ratings: Major drop in TV viewership, major surge online

    Ratings for the Super Bowl were off significantly in 2021, part of a season-long trend.

  • Atletico-Chelsea match in Champions League moved to Romania

    NYON, Switzerland — The Champions League match between Atletico Madrid and Chelsea will take place in Romania this month because of pandemic-related restrictions on travel from England. The first leg of the last-16 matchup will be played in the Arena Nationala in Bucharest on Feb. 23 instead of in Madrid on the same day, UEFA said. Chelsea said it will host the second leg at Stamford Bridge on March 17. Four Premier League teams have already seen the venues switched for their next games in Europe because of concerns about an aggressively transmissible COVID-19 variant spreading in England. Liverpool and Manchester City are both headed to Budapest, Hungary, for Champions League matches against Leipzig and Borussia Mönchengladbach, respectively, in the next two weeks. In the Europa League, the home stadium of Juventus in Turin will stage Manchester United’s match against Real Sociedad on Feb. 18. Arsenal’s visit to Lisbon to play Benfica on the same date has been moved to Stadio Olimpico in Rome. ___ More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports The Associated Press

  • Hey ref, how was breakfast? Unique season forges new bonds

    NHL referees and linesmen are holding pre- and postgame meetings virtually, not eating meals with each other and taking all the necessary precautions to limit time spent together. They're seeing each other less but players much more, the result of a unique schedule with teams almost always facing off multiple games in a row. Working consecutive games between teams has allowed officials and players to build up more of a rapport than usual, even amid pandemic restrictions. “It’s different,” Philadelphia's Travis Konecny said. “It’s kind of fun. For me, I’m still young in the league, so I haven’t had an opportunity to really ever talk to some of the officials and get to know them too well. It’s a chance to build some relationships and see a couple familiar faces out there.” While familiarity breeds contempt on the ice among opponents, it's having the reverse effect for the men in stripes. Officiating teams get to communicate more with players and learn their tendencies outside the intensity of a playoff series when tensions can be high for everyone. “You definitely want to be nicer in the first game, I think, just to say, ‘Hello, how are you doing, how’s the room service been?’” Washington defenceman Brenden Dillon said. “When you do have that familiarity and you kind of get to know the guys, I feel like you can build a bit more of a relationship other than just the guys that are yelling at one another on the ice.” Players and officials are also running into each other more away from the rink because they're staying in the same city more often. NHL director of officiating Stephen Walkom joked about the extra interaction: “They have no choice because a lot of times they’re the only people at the hotel.” Passing in the hallway of a hotel is breaking down some of the adversarial nature of that relationship, and it could be keeping penalty calls under control, even as rivalries build between teams already weary of seeing the same foe over and over. League stats show penalties aren't any higher through the first quarter of this season. “It’s great for the players and the officials to know each other as human beings,” Walkom said. "And we have quite a few officials that don’t have a ton of experience in the league, so it certainly accelerates their learning with certain players. That’s been something that’s been positive that’s come out of seeing the same teams.” Walkom is pleased with how officials have handled all the adjustments, including the need to alter arrangements at 18 of 31 arenas to follow virus protocols. Players are adjusting to it all too, even if they're not thinking much on the ice about seeing the same referees a few times in a row. “I don’t think you have to change your game,” Dallas forward Blake Comeau said. “Obviously without fans you can hear everything out there, so as a team I think we’re going to try to stay off the refs, let them do their job. I don’t think it benefits everyone by yelling and screaming at them.” COVID-19 PROBLEMS So far, 34 games through Tuesday have been postponed because of the virus, and three teams are paused through at least the weekend. New Jersey was up to 19 players on the league's virus protocol list, Minnesota 12 and Buffalo nine. “If we have to wait a few more days, we have to wait a few more days,” said Wild general manager Bill Guerin, whose team won't play again until at least next Tuesday. “We’ll be OK in the end.” Sabres GM Kevyn Adams still expects his team to play all 56 regular-season games, and there has been no indication yet from the NHL that it will sort playoff standings by points percentage. CRAZY COLUMBUS It seems like Columbus is at the centre of the league this season. First there was Pierre-Luc Dubois' change of scenery request, his benching and blockbuster trade to Winnipeg for Patrik Laine and hometown kid Jack Roslovic. Then the Blue Jackets were on the wrong end of a bizarre botched video review in a loss to Carolina on Sunday. And then coach John Tortorella benched Laine on Monday. On Tuesday, Mikko Koivu abruptly retired because he wasn't playing up to his expectations. What's next? Oh, Tortorella is in the final year of his contract with no extension in place. GAME OF THE WEEK The St. Louis Blues and Arizona Coyotes face off Friday for the fifth time in seven consecutive meetings, a record for an NHL or NBA regular season. LEADERS (through Monday) Goals: Auston Matthews (Toronto), 11; Assists: Connor McDavid (Edmonton), 17; Points: McDavid, 27; Ice time: Brent Burns (San Jose), 27:32; Goals-against average: Petr Mrazek (Carolina), 0.99; Save percentage: Mike Smith (Edmonton), .964. ___ AP Sports Writer Dave Campbell contributed to this report. ___ More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Stephen Whyno, The Associated Press

  • 'I've got your back': Here's what it meant to work alongside Terez Paylor

    Once you got close to Terez, you learned all the things that attracted people from afar were real. He was kind. He was caring.

  • Sharks score late, then sink Kings 4-3 in shootout

    LOS ANGELES — Logan Couture scored in a shootout after teammate Evander Kane tied the game with 44.3 seconds remaining in regulation, and the San Jose Sharks beat the Los Angeles Kings 4-3 on Tuesday night. Couture also had a goal for the third straight game. Timo Meier scored and Martin Jones made 24 saves for the Sharks. Dustin Brown had two goals and an assist for the Kings, who lost their fifth straight. Anze Kopitar also scored and Cal Petersen stopped 37 shots. Kane jammed in a rebound at 19:15 of the third period to tie it 3-all. Couture converted his attempt in the shootout and Jones saved two shots sandwiched around Kings forward Lias Andersson hitting the post. Sharks forward Patrick Marleau played in his 1,734th game to break a tie with Jaromir Jagr for third-most in NHL history. The 41-year-old Marleau is 23 games behind Mark Messier in second place with 1,756 career games. The Kings rallied from a 2-0 deficit before going in front on Brown’s one-timer from the right circle at 10:45 of the third. Kopitar got the Kings back in it seven minutes into the second by scoring on a breakaway, and Brown tied it on the power play at 17:54. San Jose needed just 1:22 to score the opening goal, hemming Los Angeles in its own end before Meier cut across the crease to fake out Petersen and bury a backhand into an open net. The Kings have allowed the opponent to score first in 10 of their 12 games, tied with Ottawa for most in the league. The Sharks made it 2-0 at 17:48 when Couture scored on a one-timer from a sharp angle during a delayed penalty. Marleau had the primary assist on Couture’s fourth goal in the past five games. Kings defenceman Drew Doughty did not return because of an apparent right arm injury sustained blocking a shot by Brent Burns in the third. UP NEXT San Jose and Los Angeles wrap up their two-game series Thursday night. ___ More AP NHL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Dan Greenspan, The Associated Press

  • Stamkos, Joseph lead Lightning past Preds 6-1 for 6th in row

    NASHVILLE — Steven Stamkos had two goals and an assist, Mathieu Joseph scored twice and Andrei Vasilevskiy made 32 saves to lead the streaking Tampa Bay Lightning past the Nashville Predators 6-1 on Tuesday night. Ondrej Palat and Yanni Gourde also scored for the Stanley Cup champions, who have won six straight games — the longest active streak in the NHL. Four of those wins have come against the Predators in the last 11 days. Rocco Grimaldi had the lone goal for Nashville, which has lost five of six. Juuse Saros made 24 saves. Grimaldi opened the scoring 4:43 in, but Tampa Bay rattled off three goals in 2:35 beginning with Stamkos’ goal at 11:28 of the first period. Palat followed with a power-play goal at 12:31 and Joseph, celebrating his 24th birthday, concluded the scoring in the opening period at 14:03. Vasilevskiy, rested Monday for the first time since last March, looked sharp in the second game of the back-to-back set between the teams. Curtis McElhinney made his first appearance Monday in 11 months and backstopped the Lightning to a 4-1 victory over the Predators. Nashville appeared to draw within one late in the second, but a coach’s challenge wiped out Colton Sissons' goal when the play was deemed offside. Gourde made it 4-1 at 6:40 of the third, scoring off the rebound of Mikhail Sergachev's shot. Stamkos and Joseph later converted both ends of a double-minor high-sticking call on Predators defenceman Ryan Ellis. POINT STREAK Lightning centre Brayden Point had three assists, extending his point streak to six games. He has at least one point in all but one of Tampa Bay’s 11 games this season. Sergachev also had three assists for the Lightning. He has four in his last two games. MALONE’S DEBUT IN GOLD Nashville recalled centre Sean Malone from the taxi squad and inserted him into the lineup. It was the Harvard alum’s second NHL game, coming nearly four years after the Buffalo native made his debut with his hometown Sabres on April 8, 2017. Malone quickly got his first career point, picking up the primary assist on Grimaldi’s goal. FAVORITE FOE Stamkos extended his point streak against the Predators to six games. Tampa Bay's captain has 10 points (six goals, four assists) in his last six games against Nashville. Including an empty-net goal Monday night, Stamkos has scored in all four games versus the Predators this season. KUNIN RETURNS Luke Kunin returned to Nashville’s lineup after missing four games with a lower-body injury. Nick Cousins and Erik Haula came out of the Predators' lineup. Both played in Nashville’s first 12 games, with Cousins scoring once and adding four assists, and Haula posting four assists. WHAT’S NEXT Tampa Bay returns to the Sunshine State for a pair of road games against the Florida Panthers on Thursday and Saturday. The Predators remain in Nashville for games against the Detroit Red Wings on Thursday and Saturday. ___ More AP NHL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Jim Diamond, The Associated Press

  • Blackhawks beat Stars 2-1 in OT for second straight victory

    DALLAS — Pius Suter scored 2:15 into overtime Tuesday night to give the Chicago Blackhawks their second straight 2-1 win over the Dallas Stars in the extra period. The rookie skated toward the net and slid the puck beneath goalie Jake Oettinger’s stick to complete a comeback win. Mattias Janmark also scored for Chicago, which is 6-1-4 in its last 11 games. Roope Hintz scored for Dallas, which is 0-2-1 in its past three. In a matchup of rookie goaltenders, Kevin Lankinen made 34 saves for the Blackhawks, and Oettinger stopped 27 shots. OILERS 3, SENATORS 2 OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Defencemen Darnell Nurse, Evan Bouchard and Tyson Barrie provided the scoring and Edmonton edged Ottawa to move past .500 for the first time this season. It was the fourth game between the teams in 10 days. Edmonton (8-7-0) won the first three — 8-5 and 4-2 in Edmonton and 3-1 Monday at the Canadian Tire Centre. They will meet five more times in the regular season. Connor Brown and Evgenii Dadonov scored for Ottawa. Ottawa replaced goaltender Marcus Hogberg with Matt Murray at 3:53 of the second period after the Oilers went up 3-1. Hogberg stopped 10 of 13 shots. PANTHERS 2, RED WINGS 1 SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Sergei Bobrovsky made 31 saves and Patric Hornqvist was credited with the eventual winning goal when a teammate’s shot bounced off his shoulder and into the net as Florida beat Detroit. Bobrovsky improved to 4-0-1 this season. Alex Wennberg also scored for the Panthers. Filip Zadina scored for the Red Wings. Thomas Greiss stopped 20 shots in his eighth straight appearance. The Panthers are 10-1-1 over their last 12 games against Detroit. The Red Wings have lost nine of 10. ___ More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports The Associated Press

  • Isaiah Todd Highlights

    High School and AAU highlights of G League Ignite power forward Isaiah Todd.&nbsp;