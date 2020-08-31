Will NeoPhotonics' (NYSE:NPTN) Growth In ROCE Persist?

Finding a business that has the potential to grow substantially is not easy, but it is possible if we look at a few key financial metrics. Ideally, a business will show two trends; firstly a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an increasing amount of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. Speaking of which, we noticed some great changes in NeoPhotonics' (NYSE:NPTN) returns on capital, so let's have a look.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for NeoPhotonics:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.082 = US$20m ÷ (US$349m - US$110m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2020).

So, NeoPhotonics has an ROCE of 8.2%. On its own, that's a low figure but it's around the 9.7% average generated by the Semiconductor industry.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for NeoPhotonics compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for NeoPhotonics.

So How Is NeoPhotonics' ROCE Trending?

NeoPhotonics has not disappointed with their ROCE growth. Looking at the data, we can see that even though capital employed in the business has remained relatively flat, the ROCE generated has risen by 426% over the last five years. Basically the business is generating higher returns from the same amount of capital and that is proof that there are improvements in the company's efficiencies. On that front, things are looking good so it's worth exploring what management has said about growth plans going forward.

What We Can Learn From NeoPhotonics' ROCE

To sum it up, NeoPhotonics is collecting higher returns from the same amount of capital, and that's impressive. Since the total return from the stock has been almost flat over the last five years, there might be an opportunity here if the valuation looks good. That being the case, research into the company's current valuation metrics and future prospects seems fitting.

Like most companies, NeoPhotonics does come with some risks, and we've found 2 warning signs that you should be aware of.

