Neonode Inc.'s (NASDAQ:NEON) Profit Outlook

Neonode Inc. (NASDAQ:NEON) is possibly approaching a major achievement in its business, so we would like to shine some light on the company. Neonode Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops optical sensing solutions for contactless touch, touch, and gesture sensing in the United States, Japan, South Korea, China, and internationally. The US$68m market-cap company announced a latest loss of US$6.5m on 31 December 2021 for its most recent financial year result. As path to profitability is the topic on Neonode's investors mind, we've decided to gauge market sentiment. Below we will provide a high-level summary of the industry analysts’ expectations for the company.

According to some industry analysts covering Neonode, breakeven is near. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2022, before turning a profit of US$2.0m in 2023. Therefore, the company is expected to breakeven just over a year from today. In order to meet this breakeven date, we calculated the rate at which the company must grow year-on-year. It turns out an average annual growth rate of 95% is expected, which signals high confidence from analysts. Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

Underlying developments driving Neonode's growth isn’t the focus of this broad overview, but, bear in mind that by and large a high growth rate is not out of the ordinary, particularly when a company is in a period of investment.

Before we wrap up, there’s one aspect worth mentioning. Neonode currently has no debt on its balance sheet, which is quite unusual for a cash-burning growth company, which usually has a high level of debt relative to its equity. This means that the company has been operating purely on its equity investment and has no debt burden. This aspect reduces the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

Next Steps:

There are key fundamentals of Neonode which are not covered in this article, but we must stress again that this is merely a basic overview. For a more comprehensive look at Neonode, take a look at Neonode's company page on Simply Wall St. We've also compiled a list of important factors you should look at:

  1. Valuation: What is Neonode worth today? Has the future growth potential already been factored into the price? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether Neonode is currently mispriced by the market.

  2. Management Team: An experienced management team on the helm increases our confidence in the business – take a look at who sits on Neonode’s board and the CEO’s background.

  3. Other High-Performing Stocks: Are there other stocks that provide better prospects with proven track records? Explore our free list of these great stocks here.

