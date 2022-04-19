Neonode Inc.'s (NASDAQ:NEON) Profit Outlook

Neonode Inc. (NASDAQ:NEON) is possibly approaching a major achievement in its business, so we would like to shine some light on the company. Neonode Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops optical sensing solutions for contactless touch, touch, and gesture sensing in the United States, Japan, South Korea, China, and internationally. The US$68m market-cap company announced a latest loss of US$6.5m on 31 December 2021 for its most recent financial year result. As path to profitability is the topic on Neonode's investors mind, we've decided to gauge market sentiment. Below we will provide a high-level summary of the industry analysts’ expectations for the company.

According to some industry analysts covering Neonode, breakeven is near. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2022, before turning a profit of US$2.0m in 2023. Therefore, the company is expected to breakeven just over a year from today. In order to meet this breakeven date, we calculated the rate at which the company must grow year-on-year. It turns out an average annual growth rate of 95% is expected, which signals high confidence from analysts. Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

Underlying developments driving Neonode's growth isn’t the focus of this broad overview, but, bear in mind that by and large a high growth rate is not out of the ordinary, particularly when a company is in a period of investment.

Before we wrap up, there’s one aspect worth mentioning. Neonode currently has no debt on its balance sheet, which is quite unusual for a cash-burning growth company, which usually has a high level of debt relative to its equity. This means that the company has been operating purely on its equity investment and has no debt burden. This aspect reduces the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

