NeOnc Technologies Appoints Sidra Medicine CEO and Forbes Top 100 Healthcare Leader, Dr. Iyabo Tinubu-Karch, to Scientific Advisory Board

NeOnc Technologies Holdings, Inc.

LOS ANGELES, April 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NeOnc Technologies Holdings, Inc., a clinical stage medical biotechnology company, has appointed Dr. Iyabo Tinubu-Karch to its scientific advisory board as a strategic advisor.



Dr. Iyabo Tinubu-Karch, CEO of Sidra Medicine

The company’s scientific advisory board, now comprised of five global healthcare leaders, provides NeOnc management with valuable guidance and perspectives on product development, clinical trials, regulatory compliance, and biotech commercialization strategies.

Ranked #58 on Forbes’ list of Top 100 Healthcare Leaders in the Middle East in 2023, Dr. Tinubu-Karch brings more than 26 years of healthcare leadership and executive experience to the board.

She currently serves as CEO of Sidra Medicine, a 400-bed women’s and children’s hospital, medical education and biomedical research center located in Doha, Qatar. Sidra Medicine was established by the Qatar Foundation, a non-profit organization comprised of more than 50 entities focused on education, community development, and pediatric rare disease research.

Under Dr. Tinubu-Karch leadership, Sidra Medicine works closely with its academic partner, Weill-Cornell Medicine, as well as other health and research institutions, such as Hamad Medical Corporation and Qatar Biobank, to raise the nation’s healthcare standards and provide opportunities for research and learning.

Dr. Tinubu-Karch is certified in health information technology and has led several international programs for the application of technology in clinical medicine. She also holds numerous high-profile board appointments and memberships at leading healthcare colleges and societies in the U.S. These include the Swedish Medical Center, Department of Veterans Affairs in Seattle and the VA Health Care System. She was recently appointed as a clinical instructor at the University of Washington’s School of Public Health.

Dr. Tinubu-Karch was the founder and CEO of 6M Geriatrics and Hospital Medicine, which provides medication management, telehealth and primary care for older adults. She also previously served as a Sidra Medicine board member and advisor on its management committee.

“As a healthcare visionary and highly accomplished leader with deep relationships at Sidra and the Qatar Foundation, Dr. Tinubu-Karch brings tremendous strategic value to NeOnc,” commented NeOnc executive vice chairman, Amir F. Heshmatpour. “We look forward to benefiting from her insights and guidance as we advance our Phase 2 studies, as well as from the potential introduction of research partnerships with Sidra Medicine and other healthcare consortiums in the Middle East and beyond.”

On March 20th, Sidra Medicine launched a new private Pediatric Wellness Clinic for children and youths up to the age of 18. NeOnc is pursuing a pediatric indication for NEO100 and NEO212, an enhanced method of delivering pharma-based therapeutics to the brain designed for the treatment of brain and central nervous system (CNS) diseases.

“I look forward to working closely with NeOnc CEO, Dr. Thomas Chen, and its strategic partners to advance NeOnc’s novel platform technology and drug delivery mechanism,” commented Dr. Tinubu-Karch. “Given the recent launch of our new clinic at Sidra, I’m particularly interested in helping NeOnc advance its pediatric indication and nasal delivery method for which I see to be a tremendous need.”

“Chemotherapy and radiation treatments for children and youths with high-grade gliomas is challenging and prognosis continues to be poor,” Dr. Tinubu-Karch continued. “NeOnc is pursuing fast-track approval of therapies that promise to be safer and more effective, while being less invasive and more tolerable for such vulnerable young patients. These noble pursuits are well aligned with our key missions at Sidra and the Qatar Foundation.”

About NeOnc Technologies Holdings

NeOnc Technologies Holdings is presently a privately held biotechnology company focused on creating novel drugs and delivery methods for pharma-based therapeutics that target brain and central nervous system diseases. As the result of the company’s extensive research and development efforts, it has assembled an extensive portfolio of patented intellectual property. This includes proprietary and patented chemotherapy agents and methodologies that have demonstrated positive effects in laboratory tests on various types of cancers and in clinical trials treating gliomas. NEO100™ is the company’s first therapeutic that completed Phase 1 clinical trials in April 2019 and is now advancing to Phase 2.

To learn more about NeOnc, visit neonctech.com.

