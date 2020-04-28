Neon Promotes Elissa Federoff To President Of Distribution, Christina Zisa To President Of Publicity

Click here to read the full article.

Neon has promoted Elissa Federoff to President of Distribution and Christina Zisa to President of Publicity.

Both Federoff and Zisa have been with Neon since its inception in January 2017.

The news comes in the wake of the distributor’s awesome success with Bong Joon Ho’s Parasite which has grossed over $54M at the domestic B.O. and becoming a tour de force at the Oscars with a Best Picture win, the first ever for a foreign language title. Deadline in its box office tournament yesterday reported that Parasite, which was financed and released in the rest of the globe by CJ Entertainment, turned in a net profit of $46.2M.

“Elissa Federoff and Christina Zisa have been the cornerstone to Neon ’s success since we launched. In a very short time, they’ve broken multiple Box Office records as well as changed the history of the Academy Awards forever. Personally and professionally they embody all the things that make Neon a unique and special place for filmmakers and films to thrive. Cinema’s future looks bright with these caretakers at the helm, and I can’t wait to see what they accomplish next,” said Neon CEO and Founder Tom Quinn.

Federoff, previously EVP Theatrical Distribution, has been overseeing Neon ‘s release strategy across all its titles, positioning the distrib as a motin picture supplier to commercial chains and art circuits. She has also been key in ramping up NEON’s direct-to-consumer capabilities with virtual cinema. Federoff previously worked at The Orchard, boutique label Radius, Oscilloscope Laboratories and Lionsgate.

Zisa, previously EVP Publicity, created and implemented all awards, events and publicity campaigns for the Neon slate including Parasite, Honeyland, and I Tonya, her campaigns garnering 13 Oscar nominations, 7 Academy Awards, including the historic SAG Ensemble and Best Picture wins for Parasite. Zisa previously worked with Quinn at boutique label Radius.

In just three years, Neon has collected 12 Oscar noms, 5 wins, including Best Picture, and already grossed over $150M at the box office with films such as: Todd Douglas Miller’s Apollo 11, the highest-grossing documentary of last year; Tim Wardle’s Three Identical Strangers, winner of the Sundance Special Jury Award for Storytelling which surpassed $13M at the box office; and Craig Gillespie’s I, Tonya, which notched multiple Academy Award nominations, one win for Allison Janney and amassed over $30M at the domestic B.O.

On May 8, Neon will launch Matt Wolf’s highly acclaimed Sundance documentary Spaceship Earth across traditional and non-traditional venues, as a way to address current COVID-19 limitations.

