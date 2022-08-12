Neon hot! Adidas releases new Miami Hurricanes ‘Miami Nights’ uniform
The topic of Miami Hurricanes football has been neon-hot since Mario Cristobal took over in December. Now there’s a neon-tinged uniform to add to the excitement.
Adidas released its new all-black special uniform for the Canes on Friday. “Neon Lights. Miami Nights,’’ UM football tweeted with a 45-second video on the newest “Miami Nights’’ unis.
The video show all black with neon-orange trimmed jerseys with neon-lime jersey numbers.
The black helmets have one thin neon-orange strip and one thin neon-green strip with what appears to be a thick, lighter shade of blue strip in between. The word Miami is written in script on the front of the helmet.
All in all, a pretty cool look for those who like alternative uniforms.
Neon Lights. Miami Nights.
On sale 08.15.22@adidasFballus pic.twitter.com/3xjGaFnV9Y
— Canes Football (@CanesFootball) August 12, 2022
On Thursday, the Hurricanes teased to the announcement with a social media post that said “Dark Mode. Tomorrow.” There was a button graphic saying “Dark Mode Off” over a graphic showing the orange-and-green U with the Miami skyline behind water. It switched to “Dark Mode On” with the U lit up in neon and Miami’s skyline at night.
Tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/DIl3jGez9h
— Canes Football (@CanesFootball) August 11, 2022