Neoleukin Therapeutics Announces Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Corporate Update

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc.
·7 min read

– NL-201 Phase 1 solid tumor trial interim data anticipated in 2022 –

– Upcoming presentations at ACR, SITC, and ASH to highlight preclinical data –

– Planning to initiate a Phase 1 trial in hematologic malignancies with NL-201 in 2022 –

SEATTLE, Nov. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc., “Neoleukin” (NASDAQ:NLTX), a biopharmaceutical company utilizing sophisticated computational methods to design de novo protein therapeutics, today announced financial results and a corporate update for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021.

“During the third quarter, we made progress with our NL-201 phase 1 clinical trial, initiating multiple additional sites in the United States, Australia, and Canada; we look forward to providing interim data in 2022,” said Jonathan Drachman, M.D., Chief Executive Officer of Neoleukin. “In addition, we and our collaborators continue to generate preclinical data, demonstrating the potential for NL-201 in additional indications and novel regimens. Based on these data, we plan to initiate a second NL-201 clinical trial in patients with hematology malignancies next year.”

“Furthermore, our presentation next week at the American College of Rheumatology Annual Meeting will highlight a de novo IL-2/IL-15 inhibitor we have developed that could have applications in inflammatory and autoimmune disorders."

Recent Updates

NL-201

NL-201 is a de novo protein therapeutic candidate, designed to mimic the therapeutic activity of natural cytokines IL-2 and IL-15, while potentially reducing the toxicities associated with high-dose IL-2. NL-201 is currently in a phase 1 clinical trial for patients with relapsed and refractory solid tumors. A second trial for patients with hematologic malignancies is expected to begin next year.

Executive Appointment

In September, Neoleukin announced the appointment of Bill Arthur, Ph.D., as Vice President and Head of Research. Dr. Arthur joins Neoleukin after a decade at Seagen Inc., where he served most recently as Senior Director & Head of Cancer Biology. Prior to Seagen, Dr. Arthur worked at Merck & Co. and Rosetta Inpharmatics.

Scientific Conference Presentations

In September, an oral presentation at IDWeek by Neoleukin scientists and collaborators demonstrated the potential of NL-CVX1 to prevent or treat SAR-CoV-2 related disease, including new variants of concern.

At the upcoming American College of Rheumatology Annual Meeting (taking place virtually November 5-9, 2021), Neoleukin will have an oral presentation, titled “Development of a Computationally Designed, Hyperstable Dual Inhibitor of the IL-2 and IL-15 Receptors: A Novel Therapeutic Candidate for Inflammatory Conditions” (Monday, Nov. 8 at 2 p.m.). The abstract highlights development of a potent and hyperstable protein that blocks signaling by endogenous IL-2 and IL-15.

Neoleukin and collaborators will present four abstracts at SITC 2021:

Title: NL-201 Induces Inflammation in a ‘Cold’ Tumor Microenvironment through Upregulation of MHC-I, Expansion of the TCR Repertoire, and Potent Antitumor Activity when Combined with PD-1 Inhibition

Poster/Abstract Number: 716,
Date/Time: Saturday, November 13, 7 a.m. to 8:30 p.m., ET

Title: Intratumoral Administration of NL-201, an Alpha-Independent IL-2/15 Receptor Agonist, Inhibits the Growth of Both Injected and Uninjected Tumors in Preclinical Models

Poster/Abstract Number: 898,
Date/Time: Saturday, November 13, 7 a.m. to 8:30 p.m., ET

Title: A First-in-Human Phase 1 Study of NL-201 in Patients with Relapsed or Refractory Cancer (Trials in Progress)

Poster/Abstract Number: 509,
Date/Time: Friday, November 12, 7 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. ET

Title: ICT01, an Anti-BTN3A Monoclonal Antibody, and NL-201, an Alpha-Independent IL-2/IL-15 Agonist, Combine to Elicit a Potent Anti-Tumor Response by Synergistically Stimulating Vγ9Vδ2 T Cell Activation and Proliferation

Poster/Abstract Number: 563
Date/Time: Friday, November 12, 7 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. ET

Two abstracts have been submitted regarding NL-201 for the upcoming 63rd American Society of Hematology Annual Meeting (ASH 2021) taking place virtually and in person December 11-14, 2021, and one will be presented as a poster:

Title: The IL-2/IL-15 Mimetic NL-201 Prevents Myeloma Relapse after ASCT by Expanding Highly Cytolytic T Cells in the Bone Marrow that are Resistant to Exhaustion

Abstract number: 1609

Title: NL-201, a De Novo Agonist of IL-2 and IL-15 Receptors, Demonstrates Synergistic Antitumor Activity with Anti-PD-1 Checkpoint Inhibitor Therapy in a Preclinical Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma Model

Abstract number: 4560

To be published in the November supplemental issue of Blood.

Summary of Financial Results

Cash Position: Cash and cash equivalents totaled $154.9 million as of September 30, 2021, compared to $192.6 million as of December 31, 2020.

Based upon current internal infrastructure and pipeline initiatives, Neoleukin believes it has sufficient cash to fund operations into the second half of 2023.

R&D Expenses: Research and development expenses for the third quarter of 2021 increased to $9.9 million from $6.2 million for the third quarter of 2020. The increase was primarily due to increased expenses incurred from clinical trial activities related to Neoleukin's lead product candidate, NL-201, personnel-related costs, and in connection with the advancement of other Neoleukin technologies.

G&A Expenses: General and administrative expenses for the third quarter of 2021 increased to $5.6 million from $3.9 million for the third quarter of 2020. The increase in general and administrative expenses was primarily due to increases in personnel-related costs and professional service fees as Neoleukin continues to grow its operations.

Gain on Sale of Aquinox Canada: The gain in the third quarter of 2020 relates to the sale of Aquinox Canada, a wholly owned subsidiary of Neoleukin. The gain of $7.8 million recognized was the total consideration of $8.2 million, less transaction costs of $0.4 million.

Net Loss: Net loss for the third quarter of 2021 was $15.4 million compared to a net loss of $2.2 million in the third quarter of 2020.

About Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc.

Neoleukin is a biopharmaceutical company creating next generation immunotherapies for cancer, inflammation and autoimmunity using de novo protein design technology. Neoleukin uses sophisticated computational methods to design proteins that demonstrate specific pharmaceutical properties that provide potentially superior therapeutic benefit over native proteins. Neoleukin’s lead product candidate, NL-201, is a combined IL-2 and IL-15 agonist designed to improve tolerability and activity by eliminating the alpha receptor binding interface. For more information, please visit the Neoleukin website: www.neoleukin.com.

Safe Harbor / Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, but not limited to, statements regarding the therapeutic properties and potential of the company’s de novo protein design technology, the results of the clinical trial for NL-201, expectations regarding cash forecasts, planned clinical and development activities and timelines. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as: "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "goal," "seek," "believe," "project," "estimate," "expect," "strategy," "future," "likely," "may," "should," "will" and similar references to future periods. These statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, including risks and uncertainties related to the company’s cash forecasts, the company’s ability to advance its product candidates, the receipt and timing of potential regulatory submissions, designations, approvals and commercialization of product candidates, the timing and results of preclinical and clinical trials, the timing of announcements and updates relating to the company’s clinical trials and related data market conditions and further impacts of COVID-19, that could cause actual results to differ materially from what Neoleukin expects. Further information on potential risk factors that could affect Neoleukin’s business and its financial results are detailed under the heading “Risk Factors” in documents the company files from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), and other reports as filed with the SEC. Neoleukin undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

Contacts:

Media
Julie Rathbun
206-769-9219
jrathbun@neoleukin.com

Investors
Solebury Trout
Alexandra Roy
617-221-9197
aroy@soleburytrout.com


NEOLEUKIN THERAPEUTICS, INC.

Condensed consolidated balance sheet data
(In thousands of U.S. dollars)

September 30,

December 31,

2021

2020

Assets

Cash and cash equivalents

$

154,924

$

192,556

Other current assets

1,574

1,966

Non-current assets

19,436

15,997

Total assets

$

175,934

$

210,519

Liabilities

Current liabilities

$

8,996

$

7,889

Non-current liabilities

12,072

11,414

Total liabilities

21,068

19,303

Stockholders' equity

154,866

191,216

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

175,934

$

210,519



NEOLEUKIN THERAPEUTICS, INC.

Condensed consolidated statements of operations
(In thousands of U.S. dollars, except per share and share amounts)

Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,

2021

2020

2021

2020

Operating loss

Research and development

$

9,896

$

6,216

$

29,402

$

16,557

General and administrative

5,556

3,860

16,122

12,359

Gain on sale of Aquinox Canada

(7,826

)

(7,826

)

Total operating loss

15,452

2,250

45,524

21,090

Other income (loss), net

6

1

(1

)

453

Net loss

$

(15,446

)

$

(2,249

)

$

(45,525

)

$

(20,637

)

Net loss per common stock – basic and diluted

$

(0.28

)

$

(0.04

)

$

(0.83

)

$

(0.41

)

Basic and diluted weighted average common shares outstanding

55,087,777

54,121,676

55,020,059

50,896,014


Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Did Sabres get fleeced in Jack Eichel trade?

    The Buffalo Sabres got Alex Tuch, Peyton Krebs and a pair of draft picks in return for former captain Jack Eichel. Was that enough of a haul?

  • Young Raptors impressing with poise and maturity of a veteran team

    The Raptors are one of the youngest team in the league, but it sure doesn't seem like it.

  • Blue Jays enter offseason with clear needs and high expectations

    The Blue Jays have key areas to address if they want to close the gap and make their way into the postseason.

  • Golden Knights letting Jack Eichel get surgery Sabres wouldn't allow

    Jack Eichel finally has the green light to get his preferred surgery.

  • Golden Knights acquire superstar Jack Eichel from Sabres

    Jack Eichel is on his way to the bright lights of Las Vegas.

  • Maple Leafs reportedly looking to trade a defenceman

    The Toronto Maple Leafs are reportedly discussing moving a defenceman, with Travis Dermott and Justin Holl being the most logical candidates.

  • NHL Yahoo Cup: DFS strategy, lineups for Round 5

    Round 5 of the NHL Yahoo Cup kicks off on Thursday, and here are some lineups and players that are recommended plays.

  • Khem Birch shades and praises Gary Trent Jr.'s defence

    Toronto Raptors centre Khem Birch discusses not caring about offensive numbers and how his new contract has helped him focus on what matters most to him. He also mentions the noticeable difference in Gary Trent Jr's defence compared to last season.

  • Zion Williamson's injury timeline is as murky as his NBA future

    Zion Williamson is trying to defy history, but precedent is challenging the start to his NBA career.

  • Bold fantasy predictions: Surprise performances on tap in Week 9

    Who will shine in Week 9? Our analysts deliver their boldest fantasy predictions, including the Giants-Raiders matchup providing some surprise performances.

  • Fantasy Football: Derrick Gore leads Week 9 sleeper picks

    Liz Loza returns with her sleepers list for Week 9, including deep dives and DFS value plays.

  • Brad Aldrich's name crossed off Stanley Cup by Hockey Hall of Fame

    At the Chicago Blackhawks' request, Bradley Aldrich's name was removed from the Stanley Cup on Sunday with a series of xs.

  • Aaron Rodgers just handed Jordan Love an opportunity to replace him in 2022

    Rodgers knew he was unvaccinated by the NFL’s standards. He knew he would be in a 10-day window if he tested positive and miss at least one game. And he rolled the dice.

  • What to watch: NFL Week 9 preview, schedule, live streams

    After a blockbuster deal at the NFL trade deadline, the Los Angeles Rams will unveil their new-look defence in one of the many marquee matchups in Week 9.

  • Ottawa Redblacks sign veteran Lewis Ward to contract extension through 2022 season

    OTTAWA — The Ottawa Redblacks signed veteran Canadian kicker Lewis Ward to a contract extension Thursday that will keep him with the CFL club through the 2022 season. "Lewis Ward exemplifies what it means to be a Redblack,," interim GM Jeremy Snyder said in a statement. "He works tirelessly at his craft and performs when called upon. "We are excited to have Lewis in the fold for the 2022 season." The five-foot-seven, 176-pound native of Kingston, Ont., has made 27-of-30 field goal attempts this

  • 49ers-Cardinals rematch could have new look at quarterback

    SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — There will be a decidedly different look to the game when the San Francisco 49ers and Arizona Cardinals meet for the second time in less than a month. Jimmy Garoppolo will be back at quarterback for the Niners on Sunday after missing the game in Arizona four weeks ago for the 49ers (3-4) with a calf injury. Kyler Murray's status for Arizona (7-1) could be in doubt up until game time because of an ankle injury. “There’s advantages and disadvantages,” Garoppolo said of g

  • Report: Suns owner Sarver has history of racism, misogyny

    PHOENIX (AP) — Phoenix Suns owner Robert Sarver has a history of racist, misogynistic and hostile incidents during his 17-year tenure as the team's owner, according to a story published Thursday by ESPN. ESPN says it talked to dozens of current and former team employees for the story, including some who detailed inappropriate behavior by Sarver. Most of the allegations are from anonymous sources but a few are on the record. When contacted for comment Thursday by The Associated Press, Sarver refe

  • A decade in the making: Jordan Love's time has come

    Is Jordan Love ready for the first start of his career? Those around him say absolutely.

  • Saints seek 4th straight win vs Falcons, but with new QB

    ATLANTA (3-4) at NEW ORLEANS (5-2) Sunday, 1:05 p.m. EDT, Fox OPENING LINE: Saints by 6, according to FanDuel SportsBook. AGAINST THE SPREAD: Falcons 3-4; Saints 4-3. SERIES RECORD: Falcons lead 53-51. LAST MEETING: Saints beat Falcons 21-16 on Dec. 6, 2020, in Atlanta. LAST WEEK: Falcons lost to Panthers 19-13; Saints beat Buccaneers 36-27. FALCONS OFFENSE: OVERALL (23), RUSH (27), PASS (14), SCORING (21). FALCONS DEFENSE: OVERALL (16), RUSH (26), PASS (12), SCORING (26). SAINTS OFFENSE: OVERAL

  • Seahawks learn what life is like without Russell Wilson

    SEATTLE (AP) — The question always lingered in the backs of minds, even as his durability withstood countless hits and his competitiveness refused to let him be a spectator. What would it be like for the Seattle Seahawks to be without Russell Wilson? For the past three weeks, the Seahawks have lived that reality while Wilson has been sidelined with a finger injury on his throwing hand that required surgery. Seattle went 1-2 during those three games and sits at 3-5 at its bye week. It has been a