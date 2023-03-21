NeoGenomics' (NASDAQ:NEO) growing losses don't faze investors as the stock grows 4.7% this past week

When you buy shares in a company, it's worth keeping in mind the possibility that it could fail, and you could lose your money. But on the bright side, you can make far more than 100% on a really good stock. One great example is NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) which saw its share price drive 125% higher over five years. On top of that, the share price is up 77% in about a quarter. The company reported its financial results recently; you can catch up on the latest numbers by reading our company report.

After a strong gain in the past week, it's worth seeing if longer term returns have been driven by improving fundamentals.

Given that NeoGenomics didn't make a profit in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue growth to form a quick view of its business development. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. That's because fast revenue growth can be easily extrapolated to forecast profits, often of considerable size.

In the last 5 years NeoGenomics saw its revenue grow at 15% per year. Even measured against other revenue-focussed companies, that's a good result. So it's not entirely surprising that the share price reflected this performance by increasing at a rate of 18% per year, in that time. This suggests the market has well and truly recognized the progress the business has made. NeoGenomics seems like a high growth stock - so growth investors might want to add it to their watchlist.

The graphic below depicts how earnings and revenue have changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

NeoGenomics is well known by investors, and plenty of clever analysts have tried to predict the future profit levels.

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that NeoGenomics shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 7.7% over the last year. However, the TSR over five years, coming in at 18% per year, is even more impressive. The pessimistic view would be that be that the stock has its best days behind it, but on the other hand the price might simply be moderating while the business itself continues to execute. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Take risks, for example - NeoGenomics has 3 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on American exchanges.

