NeoGenomics Integrates HALO(R) From Indica Labs

FT. MYERS, FL / ACCESSWIRE / April 3, 2020 / NeoGenomics, Inc. (NEO), a leading provider of cancer-focused testing services, today announced that it has integrated Indica Labs enterprise-level HALO AP™ image analysis platform for Image Analysis, Immunohistochemistry (IHC) and Multiplexing across its Clinical Services and Pharma Services businesses. The platform's robust workflow modules streamlines analysis algorithms and provides rapid, quantitative results for a multitude of tissue types.

"NeoGenomics is delivering in a significant number of clinical and pharmaceutical sponsor-driven studies, and requests for our image analysis testing continues to increase," said Douglas M. VanOort, NeoGenomics' Chairman and CEO. "This technology will enable us to deliver our growing client requests with high-quality data in an efficient and timely manner."

Given the company's greater throughput demands and IT infrastructure, NeoGenomics is able to utilize the advantage of HALO's parallel processing technology, which significantly increases the rate of analysis compared to prior approaches. NeoGenomics integrated the use of HALO algorithms in a study deploying a novel two panel multiplexing approach, where T cell exhaustion was profiled and quantitated with the tumor and stroma of the tumor microenvironment of HNSCC samples, where only a limited number of studies have been published to date that characterize the location, expression and co-expression of TIGIT, LAG-3 and PD-1 in the HNSCC microenvironment.

"We are pleased to continue expanding our partnership with NeoGenomics, a global leader in pharmaceutical research services and oncology testing," remarked Steven Hashagen, CEO, Indica Labs. "By implementing this enterprise-scale HALO deployment, NeoGenomics maintains its leadership at the forefront of computational pathology and is equipped to deliver the rich scientific data that their pathology and pharmaceutical clients demand."

About NeoGenomics, Inc.

NeoGenomics, Inc. specializes in cancer genetics testing and information services. The Company provides one of the most comprehensive oncology-focused testing menus in the world for physicians to help them diagnose and treat cancer. The Company's Pharma Services Division serves pharmaceutical clients in clinical trials and drug development.

Headquartered in Fort Myers, FL, NeoGenomics operates CAP accredited and CLIA certified laboratories in Ft. Myers and Tampa, Florida; Aliso Viejo, Carlsbad, Fresno and San Diego, California; Houston, Texas; Atlanta, Georgia; Nashville, Tennessee; and CAP accredited laboratories in Rolle, Switzerland, and Singapore. NeoGenomics serves the needs of pathologists, oncologists, academic centers, hospital systems, pharmaceutical firms, integrated service delivery networks, and managed care organizations throughout the United States, and pharmaceutical firms in Europe and Asia. For additional information about NeoGenomics, visit http://www.neogenomics.com/.

About Indica Labs, Inc

Indica Labs is the world's leading provider of computational pathology software and services. Our flagship HALO image analysis platform enables fast, quantitative evaluation of tissues using a broad range of artificial intelligence (AI) and computer vision algorithms. HALO Link and HALO AP facilitate remote image analysis, collaboration and management. Through a combination of precision, scalability, and usability our software solutions enable pharmaceutical companies, diagnostic labs, research organizations, and Indica's own contract pharma services team to advance tissue-based research, clinical trials, and diagnostics. For more information, please visit https://www.indicalab.com or contact info@indicalab.com

* HALO is a registered trademark of Indica Labs

