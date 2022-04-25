NeoGenomics Inc. Announces Partnership with Lilly for Lung Cancer Sponsored Testing Program Utilizing the NeoTYPE(R) DNA and RNA Assay

FT. MYERS, FL / ACCESSWIRE / April 25, 2022 / NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO), a leading provider of cancer-focused genetic testing services and global oncology contract research services, announced today that they are partnering with Eli Lilly and Company on a sponsored testing program for eligible patients with metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) at no cost.

The Lilly Lung Cancer Sponsored Testing Program will utilize the NeoTYPE® DNA and RNA Assay to provide eligible metastatic NSCLC patients with enhanced access to a targeted genomic test offering that can help physicians and patients make informed treatment decisions. For cases where results are not attainable due to low tissue input or when an invasive biopsy is medically contraindicated, eligible patients are able to instead use InVisionFirst®-Lung Liquid Biopsy at no cost.

The NeoTYPE® DNA and RNA-Lung assay is a targeted next-generation sequencing panel designed to broadly detect relevant genomic alterations in NSCLC to help guide targeted therapy decisions or clinical trials opportunities to support advanced disease management.

Derek Lyle, M.D., Chief Medical Officer, Clinical Division of NeoGenomics, said, "We are pleased to be partnering with Lilly to offer genomic profiling to patients with metastatic non-small cell lung cancer. Next Generation Sequencing in lung cancer patients remains underutilized, particularly in the community oncology setting, and this collaboration has great potential to drive awareness of critical biomarker testing, while at the same time improving access to testing for patients who may be eligible for unique targeted therapies."

"Despite advances in targeted therapy options, most patients with NSCLC still do not receive comprehensive tumor genomic profiling prior to initiating therapy." said Anthony (Nino) Sireci, M.D., Vice President, Clinical Biomarkers and Diagnostics Development, Loxo Oncology at Lilly. "We are excited about the potential to impact physician and patient behavior with this program with NeoGenomics, a leader in diagnostics for patients with cancer."

Patients with advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer may be eligible to participate in the Lilly Lung Cancer Sponsored Testing Program via the NeoTYPE® DNA and RNA Assay. For more information, including full terms and conditions of the program, please visit: www.neogenomics.com/diagnostic-services/sponsored-testing-programs/lung-cancer-testing-program.

About NeoGenomics, Inc.

NeoGenomics, Inc. specializes in cancer genetics testing and information services, providing one of the most comprehensive oncology-focused testing menus in the world for physicians to help them diagnose and treat cancer. The Company's Pharma Services Division serves pharmaceutical clients in clinical trials and drug development.

NeoGenomics has a national footprint and broad customer reach in cancer-related genetic testing services and one of the most comprehensive oncology-focused test menus. NeoGenomics is uniquely positioned to assist pharmaceutical and biotech companies to develop life-changing therapeutics, tests, and processes to support our mission of saving lives through enhanced patient care.

NeoGenomics is committed to connecting patients with life altering therapies and trials. We believe that, together, with our partners, we can help patients with cancer today and the next person diagnosed tomorrow. In carrying out these commitments, NeoGenomics adheres to all relevant data protection laws, provides transparency and choice to patients regarding the handling and use of their data through our Notice of Privacy Practices, and has invested in leading technologies to ensure the data we maintain is secured at all times.

Headquartered in Fort Myers, FL, NeoGenomics operates CAP accredited and CLIA certified laboratories in Fort Myers and Tampa, Florida; Aliso Viejo, Carlsbad and San Diego, California; Research Triangle Park, North Carolina; Houston, Texas; Atlanta, Georgia; Nashville, Tennessee; and Phoenix, Arizona; and CAP accredited laboratories in Cambridge, United Kingdom; Rolle, Switzerland; and Singapore. NeoGenomics serves the needs of pathologists, oncologists, academic centers, hospital systems, pharmaceutical firms, integrated service delivery networks, and managed care organizations throughout the United States, and pharmaceutical firms in Europe and Asia.

About InVisionFirst®-Lung

A ctDNA NGS liquid biopsy assay that tests 37 genes relevant to the care of advanced NSCLC. The test covers all guideline-recommended genomic drivers with FDA-approved targeted therapies for NSCLC. InVisionFirst®-Lung results are delivered within five calendar days from blood draw, and the test is covered by Medicare and various private insurance payers for patients with advanced NSCLC who meet certain clinical criteria.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain information contained in this press release constitutes forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "expect," "plan," "could," "would," "may," "will," "believe," "estimate," "forecast," "goal," "project," "plan," "potential" and other words of similar meaning. These forward looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual future results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements as the result of the Company's ability to commercialize RaDaR successfully and obtain appropriate reimbursement thereof, continue gaining new customers, respond to the effects of the COVID-19 outbreak, offer new types of tests, integrate its acquisitions and otherwise implement its business plan, as well as additional factors discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on February 25, 2022, as such information has been updated in subsequent SEC filings. As a result, this press release should be read in conjunction with the Company's periodic filings with the SEC. NeoGenomics routinely posts information that may be important to investors in the "Investor Relations" section of its website at www.neogenomics.com. The Company encourages investors and potential investors to consult the NeoGenomics website regularly for important information about NeoGenomics.

