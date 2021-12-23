NEOGEN (NEOG) INVESTIGATION: HALPER SADEH LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether The Merger of NEOGEN Corporation is Fair To Shareholders; Investors are Encouraged To Contact The Firm – NEOG

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / December 23, 2021 / Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, is investigating whether the merger of NEOGEN Corporation (NASDAQ: NEOG) and 3M's Food Safety business is fair to NEOGEN shareholders. Under the merger, NEOGEN will issue shares to 3M shareholders such that existing NEOGEN shareholders will own approximately 49.9% of the combined company. 3M will also receive consideration valued at approximately $1 billion, subject to closing and other adjustments.

Halper Sadeh encourages NEOGEN shareholders to click here to learn more about their legal rights and options or contact Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

The investigation concerns whether NEOGEN and its board violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to, among other things: (1) obtain the best possible consideration for NEOGEN shareholders; and (2) disclose all material information necessary for NEOGEN shareholders to adequately assess and value the merger consideration. On behalf of NEOGEN shareholders, Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration for shareholders, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits.

