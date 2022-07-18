NeoGames Wins “Lottery Supplier of the Year” for Second Consecutive Year in EGR B2B Awards

NeoGames S.A.

LUXEMBOURG, July 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NeoGames S.A., (Nasdaq: NGMS) (“NeoGames” or the “Company”), a technology-driven provider of end-to-end iLottery and iGaming solutions, has once again scooped the award for Lottery Supplier of the Year in the EGR B2B Awards 2022. The awards celebrate and reward the very best technology and service providers in the online gaming industry, recognizing excellence and showcasing innovative products and market leadership.



The 2022 Awards were competitive with more than 12 companies shortlisted for the Lottery Supplier of the Year Award. However, NeoGames took the title for the second consecutive year thanks to its demonstrated commercial success and leadership in supplying comprehensive online solutions to lotteries, with a wide range of technology platforms, games and managed services.

The award underscores NeoGames’ commitment to becoming the long-term partner of choice for lotteries worldwide through their interactive journeys and values the company’s focus on empowering customers and building immersive and innovative programs for players.

In 2021 NeoGames achieved some significant milestones with extended customer agreements, new launches and partnerships, and consistent market expansion. In 2022, the company maintained its momentum with the acquisition of Aspire Global and its entities Pariplay and BtoBet. This has made NeoGames into a global powerhouse in the online gaming industry and ensures that it provides the most extensive range of solutions across iLottery, online sports betting and iGaming. Newly acquired Pariplay also won in these awards in the category of “Innovation in RNG casino software.”

“NeoGames is all about full suite services that exceed digital transformation expectations and that provide customers with exceptional experiences. This award is an immense privilege as it not only recognizes the work we’ve done, but our ongoing commitment to innovation and our close, successful and strategic relationship with our customers worldwide.” - << CEO Moti Malul, NeoGames>>

About NeoGames

NeoGames is a technology-driven innovator and a global leader of iLottery and iGaming solutions and services for regulated lotteries and gaming operators. The Company offers its customers a full-service suite of solutions, including proprietary technology platforms, two dedicated game studios with an extensive portfolio of engaging games – one in lottery and one in casino games, and a range of value-added services. The recent strategic acquisition of Aspire Global Group enables NeoGames to offer the most comprehensive portfolio across iLottery, an innovative sports betting platform from BtoBet, an advanced content aggregation solution from PariPlay, and a complete set of B2B Gaming tech and Managed Services. NeoGames remain an instrumental partner to our customers worldwide, as we work to maximize their revenue potential through various offerings, including regulation and compliance, payment processing, risk management, player relationship management, and player value optimization. NeoGames strives to be the long-term partner of choice for its customers, empowering them to deliver enjoyable and profitable programs to their players, generate more revenue, and maximize proceeds to governments and good causes.

Forward-looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may constitute “forward-looking” statements and information, within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that relate to our current expectations and views of future events. In some cases, these forward-looking statements can be identified by words or phrases such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “aim,” “estimate,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “potential,” “continue,” “is/are likely to” or other similar expressions. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions, some of which are beyond our control. In addition, these forward-looking statements reflect our current views with respect to future events and are not a guarantee of future performance. Actual outcomes may differ materially from the information contained in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors including, without limitation the risk factors set forth in Item 3.D. “Key Information-Risk Factors” in our annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2021, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on April 14, 2022, and other documents filed with or furnished to the SEC. These statements reflect management’s current expectations regarding future events and operating performance and speak only as of the date of this press release. You should not put undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee that future results, levels of activity, performance and events and circumstances reflected in the forward-looking statements will be achieved or will occur. Except as required by applicable law, we undertake no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date on which the statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Contacts

Investor Contact:

ir@neogames.com

Media Relations:

pr@neogames.com



