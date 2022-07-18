NeoGames Wins “Lottery Supplier of the Year” for Second Consecutive Year in EGR B2B Awards

LUXEMBOURG, July 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NeoGames S.A., (Nasdaq: NGMS) (“NeoGames” or the “Company”), a technology-driven provider of end-to-end iLottery and iGaming solutions, has once again scooped the award for Lottery Supplier of the Year in the EGR B2B Awards 2022. The awards celebrate and reward the very best technology and service providers in the online gaming industry, recognizing excellence and showcasing innovative products and market leadership.

The 2022 Awards were competitive with more than 12 companies shortlisted for the Lottery Supplier of the Year Award. However, NeoGames took the title for the second consecutive year thanks to its demonstrated commercial success and leadership in supplying comprehensive online solutions to lotteries, with a wide range of technology platforms, games and managed services.

The award underscores NeoGames’ commitment to becoming the long-term partner of choice for lotteries worldwide through their interactive journeys and values the company’s focus on empowering customers and building immersive and innovative programs for players.

In 2021 NeoGames achieved some significant milestones with extended customer agreements, new launches and partnerships, and consistent market expansion. In 2022, the company maintained its momentum with the acquisition of Aspire Global and its entities Pariplay and BtoBet. This has made NeoGames into a global powerhouse in the online gaming industry and ensures that it provides the most extensive range of solutions across iLottery, online sports betting and iGaming. Newly acquired Pariplay also won in these awards in the category of “Innovation in RNG casino software.”

“NeoGames is all about full suite services that exceed digital transformation expectations and that provide customers with exceptional experiences. This award is an immense privilege as it not only recognizes the work we’ve done, but our ongoing commitment to innovation and our close, successful and strategic relationship with our customers worldwide.” - << CEO Moti Malul, NeoGames>>

About NeoGames

NeoGames is a technology-driven innovator and a global leader of iLottery and iGaming solutions and services for regulated lotteries and gaming operators. The Company offers its customers a full-service suite of solutions, including proprietary technology platforms, two dedicated game studios with an extensive portfolio of engaging games – one in lottery and one in casino games, and a range of value-added services. The recent strategic acquisition of Aspire Global Group enables NeoGames to offer the most comprehensive portfolio across iLottery, an innovative sports betting platform from BtoBet, an advanced content aggregation solution from PariPlay, and a complete set of B2B Gaming tech and Managed Services. NeoGames remain an instrumental partner to our customers worldwide, as we work to maximize their revenue potential through various offerings, including regulation and compliance, payment processing, risk management, player relationship management, and player value optimization. NeoGames strives to be the long-term partner of choice for its customers, empowering them to deliver enjoyable and profitable programs to their players, generate more revenue, and maximize proceeds to governments and good causes.

Forward-looking Statements

Contacts

Investor Contact:

ir@neogames.com

Media Relations:

pr@neogames.com


