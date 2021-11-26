Neo Lithium Announces Filing of Technical Report for the Feasibility Study on its 3Q Project

TORONTO, Nov. 25, 2021 /CNW/ - Neo Lithium Corp. ("Neo Lithium" or the "Company") (TSXV: NLC) (OTCQX: NTTHF) (FSE: NE2) is pleased to announce that it has filed a technical report for its wholly-owned Tres Quebradas lithium brine project ("3Q Project") in Catamarca Province, Argentina (the "Technical Report") pursuant to National Instrument 43-101 "Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects" ("NI 43-101"). The Technical Report supports the disclosure made by the Company in its October 26, 2021 news release announcing the results of the NI 43-101 feasibility study for the 100% owned 3Q Project.

The Technical Report is titled "Feasibility Study (FS) - 3Q Project NI 43-101 Report Catamarca, Argentina" and was prepared by Worley, a leading global provider of professional project and asset services in the energy, chemicals and resources sectors with extensive experience in the design and construction of some of the largest and lowest cost lithium brine processing facilities in Chile and Argentina. The reserve estimate was done by brine resource and reserve experts Groundwater Insight Inc.

About Neo Lithium Corp.

The 3Q Project is located in the Province of Catamarca, the largest lithium producing area in Argentina. The project covers approximately 35,000 ha and the salar complex within this area is approximately 16,000 ha.

