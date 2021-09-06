NeNe Leakes Remembers Late Husband Gregg 1 Week After His Death from Colon Cancer

NeNe Leakes is remembering her late husband, Gregg Leakes.

On Monday, the reality star shared a sweet photo of the couple kissing. In the snap, NeNe, 53, has her arms wrapped around Gregg's shoulders as they share an intimate moment.

"Today we celebrate you Gregg with love, just the way you wanted it💔," she captioned the post.

Gregg died "peacefully" in his home earlier this month at age 66 after a battle with colon cancer.

"Today the Leakes family is in deep pain with a broken heart. After a long battle with cancer, Gregg Leakes has passed away peacefully in his home surrounded by all of his children, very close loved ones and wife Nene Leakes," publicist and longtime family friend Ernest Dukes wrote in a statement.

"We ask that you pray for peace and strength over their family & allow them to mourn in private during this very very difficult time."

Gregg, who was diagnosed with Stage III colon cancer in 2018, had been in remission for two years. In June, NeNe revealed he was hospitalized and recovering from surgery following the return of his cancer.

One day after his death, NeNe honored him for this first time by sharing a sweet video on Instagram of the couple dancing to "It Would Be You" by Johnny Gill. She left the post caption-less, save for alternating heart and broken-heart emojis. Condolences flooded the comments section, with fans and famous friends sending their love to the former Real Housewives of Atlanta star.

The couple wed in 1997, and divorced in 2011 before remarrying in June 2013. They share one son together, Brentt Leakes, 22.

Following Gregg's colon cancer diagnosis, fans witnessed the toll the illness took on their marriage during the 11th season of Real Housewives of Atlanta. At one point, NeNe even admitted she was considering a second divorce because of his attitude toward her while going through chemotherapy.

"It's been a big transition for Gregg and I and our entire family," she told PEOPLE in November 2018. "To learn that Gregg has cancer? Our lives just changed that day. Our whole routine changed. Just … everything changed. I don't have cancer. Gregg has cancer. But I feel like our whole house has cancer."

"He's a changed person, his attitude changed," she continued. "I feel like that day I lost my husband. Our whole dynamic changed. Sometimes I forget that he's sick and I need to remind myself because he's so on edge. He's not nice, but he can't help it."

Gregg later publicly apologized to his wife on Instagram, saying he took her for granted.

"We always hurt the ones we love … because they allow us to hurt them rather than snap back," he wrote. "I'm tired of hurting my wife who is only trying to take good care of me and wants only the best for me too."

"She deserves much more for her hard efforts and tireless hours spent on me," he added. "I pray to God to get it together … she's done NO wrong … this is ALL me. Cancer WILL change your life."

Since then, the two had remained strong, with Gregg standing by NeNe's side amid her exit from RHOA in September 2020.