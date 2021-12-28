NeNe Leakes Enjoys Relaxing Beach Getaway with Her New Boyfriend Nyonisela Sioh

Nene Leakes Vacations with New Boyfriend Nyonisela Sioh

NeNe Leakes is soaking up the sun with her new boyfriend Nyonisela Sioh.

On her Instagram Story Monday, the 54-year-old Real Housewives of Atlanta alum posted multiple videos of the couple relaxing together at the beach. One of the clips showed Leakes and Sioh grooving to the music in the background.

The pair sipped on alcoholic beverages as well. At one point, they were also approached about purchasing a unique coconut drink.

Leakes was first romantically linked to Sioh when they stepped out holding hands while leaving a Miami Beach restaurant. Shortly after, a source told PEOPLE that Leakes and Sioh are dating.

Days before Christmas, Leakes and Sioh went to dinner with their friend Jason Thomas. She showed off a photo of her lobster tail meal and a video of her and Sioh cozied up together.

An insider recently told PEOPLE that Leakes "can't stop smiling" around her new man, whom she met through former RHOA costar Cynthia Bailey's ex-husband Peter Thomas.

"It's still very new but she's almost like a teenager with him, just light and giggly and feeling those new relationship butterflies," said the insider.

Nene Leakes and Nyonisela Sioh

The reality star's new relationship comes after the death of her late husband, Gregg Leakes.

"It was obviously very hard for NeNe after Gregg's death, but she had been his caretaker for so long, she really lost what it was like to have a partner who prioritizes you," the insider added. "Nyonisela treats her like a queen. He's constantly fawning over her, showering her with compliments and putting her needs first. She couldn't have found a better guy to be with after her loss."

During an Instagram Live in June, NeNe revealed that Gregg's colon cancer — for which he was previously diagnosed in 2018 — had returned. He was recovering from surgery in a local hospital at the time.

Gregg succumbed to his nearly four-year cancer battle in September, dying "peacefully" in his home. He was 66.

"The last five days before his passing was really beautiful," Nene said in a September issue of PEOPLE. "All of his children were there. His best friends were there. Our closest friends were there. We all sat with him around the clock. We talked a lot, and we made peace with what was happening."

Earlier this month, Nene confirmed to The Shade Room that she was dating someone new. She added that Gregg gave her permission to move on.

"I will love Gregg forever & ever! Grieving is hard! Even harder & depressing alone," she told the outlet. "Gregg and I had a very tearful conversation before his passing. His words to me were, 'Be happy, keep smiling and he who finds you has found a good one.'"