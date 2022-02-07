Nemysis Ltd Announces Appointment of Antonino Santoro as Adviser for Scientific Affairs

DUBLIN, Feb. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nemysis Ltd today announces the appointment of Antonino Santoro to its Executive Team as Adviser for Scientific Affairs.

Antonino Santoro is a Chemist, graduate of the University of Messina, Italy, with over 30 years of experience in Regulatory Affairs and a strong expertise in the development of Prescription and Nutraceutical products. He started his career as a researcher at the Mario Negri Pharmacological Institute in Milan in 1975, where he worked for four years in a team of toxicologists. After a stint as Head of the development Pharmagel S.p.A., where he developed different Food Supplements, he joined Rottapharm/Madaus - an R&D pharmaceutical company with commercial activities and diversified presence into the market with Medicinal Products, Food Supplements and Cosmetics - where he was responsible for Regulatory Affairs and Business Development at the corporate level and secured regulatory authorization of hundreds of medicinal products in over 60 countries.

He is a board member of Federsalus (Italian Association of Food Supplements) since 2005. In 2013 he was elected Vice-President of Federsalus, with the mandate to represent the Association in front of the European Institution and liaise with other European Associations and, as such, was elected in the board of EHPM, the European Federation of Associations of Health Product Manufacturers.

Currently, Antonino serves as a board member of Sifi S.p.A, Glycemicon AG and Difass International S.r.l.

"We are very honoured and privileged to have established this long-term collaboration with such an expert on Regulatory Affairs", said Danilo Casadei-Massari, Chairman of the Board. "Antonino's depth of knowledge in regulatory affairs, as well as his leadership skills and problem-solving acumen, make him an incredible asset to Nemysis, at a time where the company is preparing to enter its commercial phase in Europe and Worldwide."

Dr. Santoro stated: "I'm excited to join Nemysis at such a topical moment in its development, as it prepares to transform itself from a research-based start-up into a full-fledged biopharma company."

About Nemysis:

NEMYSIS LTD, a healthcare and pharmaceutical company, is focused on nutritional and pharmaceutical solutions that can protect against some of the negative consequences of nutrient deficiency, nutrient intolerances and sensitivities, paying particular attention to the need to safeguard the human microbiome.

Nemysis's novel nanoparticulate iron is the first natural ferritin mimic, which can correct human iron deficiency and anemia, without negatively impacting the gut microbiome. Safety and efficacy have been demonstrated in controlled-repeat-dose clinical trials.

Nemysis's novel E40 endopeptidase is gastric, trypsin and chymotrypsin resistant. It has been shown to destroy all the immuno-stimulatory epitopes of gluten, quenching the exacerbated inflammatory response of primed, gluten-sensitive and hyper-responsive human T cells. It is, therefore, suitable for the enzymatic management of gluten intolerance and sensitivity.

