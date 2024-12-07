Nemeiksa leads Hawaii against Long Beach State after 24-point outing

Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (5-2) at Long Beach State Beach (2-8, 1-0 Big West)

Long Beach, California; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rainbow Warriors -5.5; over/under is 132

BOTTOM LINE: Hawaii takes on Long Beach State after Gytis Nemeiksa scored 24 points in Hawaii's 78-72 loss to the Grand Canyon Antelopes.

The Beach are 1-2 in home games. Long Beach State is 2-5 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Rainbow Warriors are 0-1 on the road. Hawaii scores 76.1 points and has outscored opponents by 5.8 points per game.

Long Beach State is shooting 41.2% from the field this season, 1.6 percentage points lower than the 42.8% Hawaii allows to opponents. Hawaii averages 5.1 more points per game (76.1) than Long Beach State allows to opponents (71.0).

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Devin Askew is scoring 16.7 points per game with 4.5 rebounds and 3.6 assists for the Beach.

Nemeiksa is scoring 14.0 points per game and averaging 7.0 rebounds for the Rainbow Warriors.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press