Nemanja Bjelica, Boban Marjanovic to play upcoming FIBA World Cup qualifiers

Ahead of games against Latvia in Riga and Belgium in Nis, the Serbia Basketball Federation released a list of 20 players to be available for the fixtures of the 2023 FIBA World Cup European Qualifiers, as selected by national team boss Svetislav Pesic. While Nikola Jokic and other NBA players are expected to join the national team later in the offseason, Nemanja Bjelica and Boban Marjanovic were called up for these games. Serbia will be in action on 30 June in Latvia and 3 July back home.

Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS

I’m running numbers on Golden State’s salary for next season, and there are scenarios in which it exceeds $500 million.

Here’s one: GPII retained at the early bird max, Bjelica at the non-bird max, Porter on the tax MLE, and Looney with Bird Rights at the full MLE price. pic.twitter.com/av3DOkztV4 – 5:41 PM

Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn

If I were the Nuggets, I would simply game plan for a roster with 14 players and reserve the 15th spot for a Boban Marjanovic buyout/release from Houston. – 4:36 PM

Carrying results from Group A, Serbia will be placed in Group I in the second round. The top three teams of the new six-team group will punch in a ticket for the 2023 World Cup. The second round of the Qualifiers starts in late August, shortly before the 2022 EuroBasket. In the preliminary round of the major international tournament, Serbia in Group B is set to face the Netherlands, hosts Czech Republic, Finland, Israel, and Poland. -via EuroHoops.net / June 21, 2022

Though the Rockets traded Wood because he no longer fit with the rebuild and to acquire a first-round pick, the Rockets are weighing keeping Marjanovic as one of the center options they are considering. They are not expected to keep other players acquired in the deal — Marquese Chriss, Sterling Brown and Trey Burke. -via Houston Chronicle / June 19, 2022

Shams Charania: Sources: The Mavericks are sending Boban Marjanovic, Sterling Brown, Trey Burke, Marquese Chriss and the No. 26 pick to the Rockets for Christian Wood. -via Twitter @ShamsCharania / June 15, 2022

Leandro Barbosa before and after the championship celebration with Nemanja Bjelica 😂 -via Twitter @BasketNews_com / June 19, 2022

“I think Bob does a great job of knowing our team and knowing who will fit in, who won’t. Sometimes a guy can be really talented but he still can come in, he just doesn’t fit in of what we do. I think they do a great job of finding guys that fit. “Adding a guy like Otto Porter Jr., [Nemanja Bjelica] … years past, adding an [Anderson Varejao], a Jonas Jerebko — guys like that that might not be household names. [David West] comes in, they fit our culture, embrace what we do.” -via NBC Sports / June 2, 2022