Nelson scores 32, Fairfield beats Iona 103-100 in OT

FAIRFIELD, Conn. (AP) -- Tyler Nelson scored 32 points and Aidas Kavaliauskas had a double-double to help Fairfield beat Iona 103-100 in overtime on Monday night.

Nelson, who made 7 of 8 free throws in overtime, has four games with at least 30 points this season. He moved into third on Fairfield's career scoring list with 1,888 points.

Kavaliauskas finished with 10 points and a career-high 12 assists and freshman Omar El-Sheikh added a season-high 15 points for the Stags (8-13, 3-7 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Kavaliauskas has three double-doubles in five career starts.

Kavaliauskas found Ferron Flavors Jr. for a 3-pointer and then made a layup to give Fairfield a 96-92 lead with 1:50 left in overtime. E.J. Crawford made two free throws to pull Iona within two points about a minute later, but Nelson made 5 of 6 free throws from there to seal it.

Crawford had a career-high 26 points, Rickey McGill scored 22 and Roland Griffin added 21 points for Iona (13-9, 7-3). TK Edogi, a graduate transfer from Tulsa, had 19 points and 13 rebounds.

Nelson missed a deep 3 off the front of the rim as time expired in regulation.