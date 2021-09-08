Nelson runs for Nelson and the rest of the Kootenay-Columbia on the Green ticket

This is the first of five profiles of candidates for the Kootenay-Columbia riding.

It’s time to put a little love into politics.

For Rana Nelson that love has been the values of the Green Party.

After experiences with other political parties and helping on Abra Brynne’s Green Party campaign in the 2019 federal election, Nelson became a Green Party member because she wanted to do politics differently.

“Elected representatives work for the people,” she said in her bio statement leading up to the 2021 federal election.

“I want to know what matters to you regardless of how you vote and I want to help you access what you need. Collaboration and respect across parties will help us more than conflict and recriminations. Let’s put a little love into politics.”

The Green global charter of principles was what prompted Nelson to throw her name onto the ballot sheet: ecological wisdom, social justice, participatory democracy, non-violence, sustainability and respect for diversity.

“These values are my values and they are held by Green parties all over the world,” she said. “While the environment underpins everything Greens stand for — because a healthy environment equals healthy people — we also have strong policies to support education, affordability, small businesses, and reconciliation. Greens are working all over Canada now to push government to implement these.”

Nelson, a resident of Revelstoke for eight years, decided to represent the Green Party of Canada in the Kootenay-Columbia riding because she felt compelled to be of service.

“I’ve always worked and volunteered in areas to help people have better life, work and travel experiences,” she said.

She matched clients and employers at WorkBC, she co-led the group to bring a Syrian family to Revelstoke, she supported families of people with mental health challenges for the BC Schizophrenia Society, worked with businesses and visitors for Terrace Tourism and was a director with Revelstoke Community Housing Society.

Story continues

Currently, she works with international students and their host families in a position at Rocky Mountain International Student Program.

Her experiences have given her a broad understanding of the challenges and opportunities Canadians, and particularly B.C. residents, have.

She’s lived in and travelled all over Canada, including three years in Telegraph Creek, in Tahltan Territory, and four years in Ottawa. Along with her husband she has three children between the ages of 10 and 17, and they all speak French to varying degrees.

“I’m not afraid to speak up (in French or English) when I see something unjust and I know I can be a strong voice in Ottawa for small businesses, healthcare, water and land protection, infrastructure and a healthy economy in Kootenay-Columbia,” she concluded.

The 2021 federal election goes Sept. 20.

The candidates currently include a roster of five:

• Rob Morrison - Conservative Party (https://voterobmorrison.ca/about/);

• Wayne Stetski - New Democratic Party (https://www.facebook.com/Stetski/);

• Robin Goldsbury – Liberal Party (https://www.robingoldsbury.ca/);

• Rana Nelson – Green Party (https://www.greenparty.ca/en/riding/2013-59015); and

• Sarah Bennett, People’s Party of Canada (https://kootenayppc.ca/kootenay-columbia-ppc-candidate-sarah-bennett/)

Timothy Schafer, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Nelson Daily