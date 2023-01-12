Nelson Peltz challenges Bob Iger in Disney boardroom battle

Nelson Peltz, left, has tried to take a seat on the Disney board in a challenge to Bob Iger's leadership - 321757734

Billionaire investor Nelson Peltz has laid down a challenge to Bob Iger's leadership of Disney after nominating himself to the board of the company, which he said has failed at succession planning.

Notorious activist investor Mr Peltz, whose daughter Nicola married Brooklyn Beckham last year, has built up a $900m stake in Disney through his Trian Partners.

Trian issued a blistering statement against the entertainment giant's management, noting that its share price is near an eight-year low, a reflection of what it said was failed succession planning, "over-the-top" compensation practices and a lack of cost discipline.

Disney said it rejected a proposal to name Mr Peltz to the board, but "remains open to constructive engagement and ideas that help drive shareholder value".

Mr Peltz is known for working himself onto the board of companies such as Mondelez International and Procter & Gamble with plans to make them more efficient.

The battle is an unusual rebuke of Disney chief executive Mr Iger, who became one of the most popular bosses in media when he first ran Disney between 2005 and 2020.

He sensationally returned to the top job in November the board fired his successor Bob Chapek after the company's poor performance and a number of high-profile missteps, including a public spat with the Florida governor Ron DeSantis.

Read the latest updates below.

07:31 AM

M&S boss hails 'outstanding performance' from clothing and home division

Stuart Machin, chief executive of M&S, said:

M&S sustained trading momentum through the peak quarter and both food and clothing and home have delivered strong growth. M&S Food outperformed the market on volume and value in the critical four-week Christmas period for the second year running and reached its highest-ever recorded market share. Clothing and Home delivered another outstanding performance, maintaining its market leadership position with its highest market share in seven years.

Story continues

He added: "Given the inflationary pressures impacting our customers and our business, M&S is taking action to structurally reduce costs and reinforce our customer proposition."

07:29 AM

Tesco boss 'really pleased' with performance

Ken Murphy, chief executive of Tesco, said:

I'm really pleased with our performance over this period - particularly the further strong growth at Christmas on top of the exceptional growth of the last few years. We've delivered a strong market share performance in the UK and ROI, Booker has continued to grow strongly despite a particularly tough catering backdrop and our central European business has delivered its highest sales growth for many years. I'm extremely proud of the way Tesco has stepped forward to help customers dealing with tough times this Christmas. By delivering relentlessly on the strategic priorities that we set out 18 months ago, we have made sure that customers know that they will benefit from great value and quality in every part of their basket, however they choose to shop with us.

07:27 AM

M&S boosted by largest ever Christmas food sales

Marks & Spencer has hailed strong Christmas trading as it revealed record food sales and its highest clothing and home market share for seven years.

The group reported like-for-like sales up 6.3pc across its food halls in the 13 weeks to December 31, with its largest-ever Christmas sales of more than £80m on December 23 and its highest-ever share of the market.

It saw clothing and home comparable store sales rise 8.6pc, giving it a market share of over 10pc - its highest level since 2015.

M&S flagged the "clear macro-economic headwinds ahead and underlying cost pressures" facing the sector, but stuck by its guidance for full-year results and said it was cutting costs under its existing overhaul programme in the face of inflation woes.

Marks & Spencer beat market expectations with its food and clothing sales - Jason Alden/Bloomberg

07:16 AM

Tesco warns of 'challenging conditions ahead' as profit guidance unchanged

Tesco reported a rise in sales in the third quarter of the year but has kept its profit guidance unchanged as it battles discounters for shoppers feeling the pinch from the cost of living crisis.

Britain's biggest supermarket said sales rose 7.9pc over the Christmas period, boosted by customers dining and home and hosting family occasions. Third quarter sales in the UK were up 4.3pc.

However, the company noted there are "challenging conditions ahead" as higher costs weigh on the business while Aldi and Lidl compete for shoppers amid rising food prices.

Tesco third quarter sales were up 4.3pc - Jason Alden/Bloomberg

07:08 AM

Peltz move comes amid tough times for Disney

Nelson Peltz's Trian Partners said that among the issues faced by Disney, the Hollywood giant overpaid when it bought Fox’s entertainment assets in 2019 for $71bn.

Meanwhile, analysts and corporate governance experts saw the rehiring of Bob Iger in November as a sign of poor succession planning.

Mr Iger had already delayed his retirement repeatedly before he stepped down in 2020 as he struggled to appoint a successor. Several candidates seen as possible replacements left the company.

Mr Iger eventually handed the title to Bob Chapek shortly before the Covid-19 pandemic caused huge disruption.

Its share price has fallen 51pc since March 2021.

Activist investor Nelson Peltz - Patrick T. Fallon/Bloomberg

07:01 AM

Good morning

Disney faces a battle for control of its future after notorious activist investor Nelson Peltz tried to gain a seat on the board.

The move is a challenge to Bob Iger, the popular chief executive of the company who was sensationally brought out of retirement last year to revive the fortunes of the entertainment giant.

Mr Peltz has built up a $900m stake in Disney, which has seen its share price fall 51pc since March 2021.

5 things to start your day

1) US air travel resumes but thousands of flights delayed after planes grounded – The White House says there is no evidence of a cyber attack being behind the outage

2) Repeated tax raids are driving the ultra-wealthy out of Britain – and costing us all – More millionaires are leaving the UK than arriving, piling extra pressure on public finances

3) Dutch state nets £20m dividend from Britain’s railways despite strike-ridden services – Payout is significantly higher than the £6.5m in pre-tax profit generated during the year

4) Not on the High Street to cut jobs amid ‘challenging market conditions’ – Online marketplace prepares to cut workforce as pandemic e-commerce boom recedes

5) Why Canada’s over-taxed housing market serves as a dire warning for Britain – Trudeau’s heavy-handed regulation is bursting the country’s property bubble

What happened overnight

Asian equities are following Wall Street higher as wagers for a further softening of US inflation buoyed appetite for risk-taking in global markets.

An index of the region’s stocks rose 0.8pc. That is its ninth advance in 10 days – and stocks are now headed for the highest level in about five months.

The Australian dollar rose 0.2pc to $0.6919 while Australian and New Zealand bond prices also climbed as Treasuries held gains from the US session.

In Japan, the yen rallied on a report that the central bank would look into the side effects of its ultra-loose policy. The yield on the nation’s benchmark 10-year bonds sat hard against the BOJ’s 0.5pc ceiling, as traders remain wary of another shift from the central bank after Governor Haruhiko Kuroda took them by surprise in December when he doubled the amount yields could climb.

Inflation data for China showed factory-gate prices falling more than expected in December and consumer prices ticking up as the end of Covid Zero snarled manufacturing operations but eliminated mobility curbs on people. The offshore yuan fluctuated while remaining near Wednesday’s closing level.

While Chinese assets have been top performers globally in recent months, many large foreign investors are wary of trusting the government given the regulatory shocks of 2022.