Nelson man sentenced to 5½ years in prison for killing that shocked Kootenays

Miles Halverson, 55 offered no comment and made no sound as he stood before a B.C. Supreme Court judge in Nelson and was sentenced to five and half years in a federal penitentiary for killing Mathew Reeder with a single kick to the head in June of 2018. In so doing, Justice David Crerar largely accepted the Crown prosecutor's recommendation for a longer manslaughter sentence in a case of street violence that shocked the Kootenays.

Miles Halverson and Matthew "Matty" Reeder were friends and well-known members of Nelson's street community.

Reeder had set up to panhandle at a lucrative spot on Baker Street, a main downtown street. It was a spot Halverson had claimed as his own.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Police had broken up an argument between the two the morning of the killing, but Halverson returned around 1 p.m. to find Reeder there.

A single kick

Court heard Halverson delivered a sudden single, steel toed boot to Reeder's head, as he sat on the ground panhandling, helpless to defend himself. The forensic autopsy report concluded the force of the kick tore an artery at the back of Reeder's head, causing a fatal hemorrhage. Reeder was airlifted to Kelowna Hospital and died 30 hours later. Nelson police arrested Halverson hours after the assault. At first, he was defiant and there was evidence he was intoxicated.

He later became contrite and said he knew the kick would injure Reeder but not that it would kill him. Crown prosecutors filed criminal charges of manslaughter. On Tuesday, appearing in court via video link from prison, Halverson sobbed and asked the court and victim's family for forgiveness.

Reeder Family participated in collaborative sentencing project

Dr. Ken Reeder, Matty's father, listened in on the court case by phone, along with other family members. In an interview with CBC News, he said the family is satisfied with the sentence. "It is probably Mr. Halverson's best opportunity to turn his life around," said Reeder. Court heard Miles Halverson's history of some 43 other criminal convictions, including assaults, uttering threats and breaching court orders. Most involved alcohol abuse, including a violent 2006 beating that led to an eight month jail sentence. Despite entering alcohol rehab programs, Halverson's longest period of sobriety was seven months.

Story continues

The family's victim statement, submitted to the court, asked for rehabilitation, not anger or vengeance. In April, they also took part in a collaborative sentening project and confronted Halverson about his life, crime, remorse, and possible punishment. "I think the opportunity to encounter Matthew's attacker face-to-face, and in a sense, heart-to-heart, was a hopeful thing for us" Dr. Reeder told CBC News.

"There is never closure for a parent that loses a child, and we've learned that first-hand, the hard way. But there are signs of light and hope."

Reeder remembered

Matty Reeder was a well known figure on Nelson's downtown streets. In a statement, the family noted Matty "lived his life in a spirit of kindness and generosity. He sometimes displayed a sign at his spot on Baker Street in Nelson that offered "Free Hugs!" Reeder was an organ donor. The family noting, "He also died in a generous way, ultimately saving four people's lives" He was also a talented musician.

Nelson residents concluded a fundraising campaign to purchase a street piano. In the coming months, it will be installed outside Nelson city hall as a permanent memorial.

Halverson has been in custody ever since his June 2018 arrest. With consideration for time already served before trial, and excluding possible early parole, he will spend another two years and three months behind bars.