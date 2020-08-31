Nelson and the Islanders look to clinch series against Philadelphia

New York Islanders (35-23-10, fifth in the Metropolitan Division during the regular season) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (41-21-7, second in the Metropolitan Division during the regular season)

Toronto; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE SECOND ROUND: New York leads series 3-1

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Islanders look to clinch the Eastern Conference second round over the Philadelphia Flyers in game five. The teams meet Tuesday for the eighth time this season. The Islanders won the last matchup 3-2. Brock Nelson scored a team-high two goals for the Islanders in the victory.

The Flyers are 16-4-4 against the rest of their division. Philadelphia is seventh in the NHL shooting 10.5% and averaging 3.3 goals on 31.4 shots per game.

The Islanders are 11-7-4 against the rest of their division. New York has converted on 17.3% of power-play opportunities, scoring 29 power-play goals.

TOP PERFORMERS: Travis Konecny has 61 total points for the Flyers, 24 goals and 37 assists. Jakub Voracek has four goals and three assists over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

Mathew Barzal leads the Islanders with 60 points, scoring 19 goals and collecting 41 assists. Anthony Beauvillier has six goals and two assists over the last 10 games for New York.

DURING THE PLAYOFFS: Flyers: Averaging 2.2 goals, 3.8 assists, 3.8 penalties and 10.3 penalty minutes while giving up 2.2 goals per game with a .923 save percentage.

Islanders: Averaging 3.3 goals, 4.9 assists, 3.6 penalties and 7.5 penalty minutes while giving up 1.7 goals per game with a .938 save percentage.

INJURIES: Flyers: None listed.

Islanders: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press