Nelson finally breaks his losing streak and tries to politic on The Challenge: Ride or Dies

Sydney Bucksbaum
·6 min read

There is no Challenge competitor like Nelson Thomas. You can always count on Scuba Nelly T to give great soundbites — either intentionally or by making up an entirely new word on accident. The ordacity, people! And despite Nelson's deep desire to win, he's actually the record holder for the exact opposite: as producers have loved to remind him each week on The Challenge: Ride or Dies, he has the longest losing streak in the history of the franchise with 54 straight daily challenge losses. But that streak is finally broken in this week's episode, and it's all thanks to his ex/partner Nurys Mateo.

During the heights challenge 300 feet in the air, Nelson and Nurys go in one of the later heats, and while watching all the other teams fail to grab the flag, Nurys realizes that everyone was making the same mistake. All the teams chose the male partner to hang and the female partner had to run and jump on them, but since the males were all heavier, they could create a greater momentum to swing high enough to grab the flag if the men jumped instead. Nurys' hypothesis is proven correct when Jordan Wiseley and Aneesa Ferreira swap places and are the first and only team so far to successfully complete the challenge and grab the flag since Jordan jumps onto Aneesa instead of the other way around.

The Challenge: Ride or Dies
The Challenge: Ride or Dies

MTV

After literally every other team DQs for not being able to get the flag, Nelson and Nurys go and successfully complete the challenge, getting the flag and beating Jordan and Aneesa's time. Nelson's losing streak is finally over, and he can't contain his excitement. But it doesn't last as he realizes what the win means: earlier in the episode, he had mentioned that he didn't really want to win since that meant having power in this game, which makes new enemies. And his worst fear comes true, since he now has to put four teams up for elimination. He has to officially pick a side in the vet vs. rookie battle, and despite Nurys trying to convince him to side with some of her rookie friends, Nelson knows that would be a death sentence for their team. He has to side with the vets, but he tries to politic to still keep some rookies on his side — mainly his new "love" Olivia Kaiser.

During the night out at the bar, Olivia and her partner Horacio Gutierrez tell Nelson and Nurys that they'll have no hard feelings if they're put into deliberation... but only if they choose three other teams who won't pick them as elimination opponents. Olivia comes up with this plan to have Nelson and Nurys choose Tommy Bracco and Analyse Talavera for elimination, using the excuse of punishing them for their shady double deal last week, and then make deals with newcomers Darrell Taylor/Veronica Portillo and rookies Kim Tränka/Colleen Schneider to protect Olivia and Horacio during the Draw. But wait... isn't that the exact same kind of plan that Tommy and Analyse did last week for which everyone is now punishing them?! Hmmmm.

At first their plan works: everyone thinks Nelson is a ruthless savage for putting his new hookup buddy into deliberation, and the vets approve of Nelson's move. Olivia plays up her shock and they all laugh during their interrogation, while Nelson and Nurys convince Darrell/Veronica and Colleen/Kim to protect Olivia/Horacio during the Draw. But then we get an exact repeat of what happened last week as Olivia and Horacio pick the Safe dagger and are forced to choose only one team to save. They end up saving Darrell and Veronica, sending Colleen and Kim into elimination against Tommy and Analyse. And yet no one is yelling at Olivia and Horacio for making a double deal. I really don't understand how they're getting away with this!

So, ultimately, Nelson's big move to save his girlfriend while still siding with the vets works? It's not exactly an impressive showing of politicking, but he doesn't mess up his game at all so... sure. I'll give him that. Good job, Nelson.

As for who got eliminated, and other notable moments in this episode:

  • Watching Veronica and Darrell walk into the arena is like seeing Michael Jordan return to the NBA, but today. These two are undebatable legends in this game: Veronica has the most daily wins out of anyone who has ever played, and was the first person to win three times (and still holds the record with Evelyn Smith as the women with the most championships), while no one has ever broken Darrell's record of most wins in a row with four consecutive championships. But it's been many years since either of them have won, and despite Darrell coming in second place on All Stars, we haven't seen either of them perform like they used to. Darrell's fear of heights has become debilitating (of course his first challenge back is a major heights one!) and Veronica's not where she was physically back when she was winning. It's hard to imagine they'll have any kind of major impact on this season aside from adding numbers to the vet alliance. But hey, I'll always take Queen V and King D on the flagship!

  • Laurel Stucky and Horacio apparently have top bunks next to each other that are less than two feet apart, and Horacio sleeps shirtless, and Laurel says that's why they've started getting close. Many Challenge showmances have started from less!

  • Speaking of sleeping shirtless, does Nelson have a shirtless Cory Wharton pillow on his bed?! I definitely spotted something that looks suspiciously like it on display underneath Laurel's top bunk ...

  • The Challenge turned into Love Island this week. Not only did Nelson and Olivia take their flirting to the next level, but Faysal Shafaat and Colleen also hooked up (her partner Kim was not thrilled), and Jordan climbed into his ex-fiancée Tori Deal's bed. Spicy!

  • In the elimination, Tommy can't even lift Analyse off the ground so she can't touch the puzzle, giving Colleen and Kim an easy win. You know it's bad when Kim tries to give Tommy pointers on how to do better at lifting while they're literally competing against each other. After Colleen and Kim win, Tommy breaks down in tears but gets a round of applause from everyone on the sidelines and a pep talk of praise from TJ Lavin for not quitting, so at least it's an honorable exit.

  • This is the first episode this season where a new team doesn't come into the game late. As much as I love all the vets who have joined this season after the premiere, the shock factor was never there for viewers since every late entry was spoiled in the trailer. Now we can really get into the game.

  • Scuba Nelly T's Weekly Losing Streak Watch: After 54 straight losses, we can finally retire this running bit. Congrats, Nelson!

The Challenge: Ride or Dies airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on MTV.

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and

Related content:

Latest Stories

  • Canada's Shapovalov defeats Coric in straight sets to move on to Vienna Open final

    VIENNA — Canada's Denis Shapovalov will be moving on to the Vienna Open final after topping Borna Coric 7-6 (4), 6-0 on Saturday. The Richmond Hill, Ont., native won a blistering 95 per cent of his first-serve points in addition to hitting seven aces. Shapovalov also broke on three of his four opportunities. "Definitely another great match for me," Shapovalov said. "Obviously Borna’s played some long difficult matches, so I think the first set was very important. "I was really happy, I played a

  • Gushue's rink thumps South Korea 11-3 at Pan Continental Curling Championships

    CALGARY — Canada's Brad Gushue won his second game of the day with an 11-3 victory over South Korea at the inaugural Pan Continental Curling Championships in Wednesday's late draw. Gushue's team from St. John's, N.L., defeated Japan 11-2 in the early draw before handing South Korea (3-1) its first loss of the tournament. The Canadians (3-1) opened with a four-point first end and made it 5-0 after the second. After South Korea rebounded with two points in the third, Gushue recorded a five-point f

  • Seattle Kraken come from behind to douse Calgary Flames 5-4

    CALGARY — A three-goal burst in the third period spurred the visiting Seattle Kraken to a 5-4 win Tuesday over the Calgary Flames, who squandered a third-period lead for a second straight game. Yanni Gourde scored short-handed with Carson Soucy, Morgan Geekie, Daniel Sprong and Matt Beniers each contributing a goal to the Kraken's first ever win over the Flames. Oliver Bjorkstrand had a pair of assists for Seattle (5-4-2) starting its second NHL season after going 27-49-6 in its expansion year.

  • Montour scores late in third, Panthers beat Senators 5-3

    SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Brandon Montour scored the tiebreaking goal with 3:32 remaining and the Florida Panthers beat the Ottawa Senators 5-3 on Saturday. Carter Verhaeghe had two goals and an assist for the Panthers, Aleksander Barkov and Matthew Tkachuk each had a goal and two assists, and Montour also had two assists. Spencer Knight had 23 saves as Florida snapped a two-game skid. Shane Pinto, Brady Tkachuk and Nick Holden scored for the Senators, who have lost two straight. Anton Forsber stoppe

  • Kuemper's shutout leads Capitals over Predators 3-0

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Darcy Kuemper made 34 saves for his first shutout with Washington and the Capitals beat the Nashville Predators 3-0 on Saturday night. Beck Malenstyn, Aliaksei Protas and Alex Ovechkin scored to help the Capitals win for the third time in four games. Juuse Saros made 32 saves for Nashville, which has lost six of seven. Kuemper had to be sharp early, denying Yakov Trenin from in close just 13 seconds into the game. That was one of 11 saves Kuemper made in the opening perio

  • Steven Dubois collects short track silver for Canada at World Cup opener in Montreal

    Steven Dubois, who won a speed skating silver medal for Canada in the 1,500 metres at the Beijing Olympics in February, delivered the same result at the season-opening short track World Cup on Saturday in Montreal. Dubois, who led midway through the A final, reached the finish line at Maurice Richard Arena in two minutes 14.312 seconds behind South Korea's Park Ji Won and 1-1000th of a second ahead of his teammate, Hong Kyung Hwan, in a photo finish. Montreal's Pascal Dion fell and placed last a

  • Canada's Woods looks forward to a second chance at the Rugby League World Cup

    After suffering a serious knee injury ahead of the 2017 Rugby League World Cup in Australia, Petra Woods put away her boots to serve as Canadian team manager. "She did an incredible job," said Stevi Schnoor, who played for Canada in 2017 and is now part of Canadian head coach Mike Castle's staff. "We're still in awe of how she just took over the reins and made everything so seamless … Honestly she did such an amazing job for the team." "That being said, now it's a new World Cup and she's had all

  • Flames coach Darryl Sutter goes viral explaining why Huberdeau briefly left game

    Jonathan Huberdeau briefly left Saturday's game against the Oilers and Darryl Sutter was extremely honest about why.

  • Former Team Canada and Whitecaps women's soccer coach Bob Birarda sentenced to 2 years

    Former Team Canada and Vancouver Whitecaps women's soccer coach Bob Birarda has been handed a sentence of two years. Birarda pleaded guilty to three counts of sexual assault and one count of touching a young person for a sexual purpose in February, charges relating to four former players who were teens when he coached them. The offences took place over a time period spanning 20 years, between 1988 and 2008. Birarda will spend nearly 16 months of the sentence in jail, while the remaining eight mo

  • Fajardo reflects on possible end to time as a Rider after season-ending loss

    Cody Fajardo is concerned that his playing days with the Saskatchewan Roughriders could now be over. "I gave everything I had," said Fajardo as he cleaned out his locker Sunday. Fajardo watched from the sidelines as the backup quarterback to Mason Fine on Saturday night as the Riders lost their last regular season game 36-10. The Riders ended the season with a whimper, losing their last seven games and finishing out of the playoffs with a 6-12 record. "I felt like the way the season played out w

  • Shapovalov advances at Paris Masters with win over Cerundolo

    PARIS — Canada's Denis Shapovalov advanced to the second round of the Paris Masters tennis tournament on Tuesday with a 6-7 (2), 6-3, 6-4 win over Argentina's Francisco Cerundolo. Shapovalov, from Richmond Hill, Ont., had nine aces and converted three of 10 break point chances in the victory. Cerundolo had just two chances to break Shapovalov, converting one. Shapovalov entered the final Masters 1,000-level tournament ranked 16th in the world, moving up three spots after a run to the final of th

  • London Knights give players more courses on sexual violence awareness than OHL requires

    The London Knights have increased sexual violence prevention training, adding courses and seminars on top of the required Ontario Hockey League course, saying the team is committed to educating players. The team held the two-hour OHL Onside program for its major junior hockey players this past September, with London's Anova acting as facilitators. Players have also finished two additional courses on sexual violence prevention and consent that were delivered by other professional facilitators. "O

  • Bruce Boudreau adapts on way to 600 wins as an NHL coach

    When Bruce Boudreau finally got his first chance to be an NHL coach with Washington in 2007, he took over a staff with only a few assistants. George McPhee told Boudreau to coach the way he wanted to coach and he'd be there a while. Boudreau did that, helped the Washington Capitals make the playoffs four times and has spent the bulk of the past 15 years working the same magic around the league. Now with the Vancouver Canucks, Boudreau last week became the second-fastest coach to reach 600 wins,

  • The time C.J. Miles' wife went viral over a tweet about Draymond Green

    On the debut episode of our new Raptors show, "Strictly Hoops with C.J. Miles," Miles recalls the time his wife's tweet went viral after jokingly expressing concern Warriors forward Draymond Green would hurt her husband. The full episode can be listened to on the "Raptors Over Everything" podcast feed or watched on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube channel.

  • Flames burned 3-2 at home by Oilers comeback

    CALGARY — Zach Hyman scored twice, including the game winner at 12:24 of the third period, as the Edmonton Oilers came from behind for a 3-2 NHL victory over the Calgary Flames on Saturday night. Connor McDavid, who also added two assists, had the other goal for Edmonton (6-3-0), which has won three in a row. Mikael Backlund and Brett Ritchie replied for Calgary (5-2-0). Stuart Skinner made 40 saves to earn the win and improve to 2-1-0. Jacob Markstrom, who had 22 saves, suffered his first loss

  • Leafs' Mitch Marner on outside noise: 'I don’t need to read anything out there'

    Mitch Marner spoke to reporters on Tuesday following the Toronto Maple Leafs' disastrous West Coast road trip, during which they went 0-2-2.

  • Status of women committee passes motion for study on safety in sport

    The standing committee on the status of women unanimously passed a motion Monday to undertake a study on the safety of women and girls in sport. "There needs to be an in-depth study on the causes as to why there is still so many issues in changing the culture in sports," said Andréanne Larouche, a Bloc Québécois MP of Shefford, Que., and vice-chair of the committee. "I witnessed discussions with Hockey Canada. And Hockey Canada is one thing, but we've seen in the past weeks that it goes beyond H

  • 'He should be in that question': Scottie Barnes on Siakam getting MVP chants

    Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes discusses his improved shooting, why Pascal Siakam belongs in the MVP conversation and more.

  • Theodore scores in OT, Golden Knights beat Capitals 3-2

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Shea Theodore scored at 1:35 of overtime to lead the Vegas Golden Knights to a 3-2 win over the Washington Capitals on Tuesday night. William Carrier and Jack Eichel also scored for the Golden Knights, who extended their winning streak to five games. Eichel added an assist, and Alex Pietrangelo helped set up all three Vegas goals, raising his assist total this season to nine. Logan Thompson made 19 saves. Marcus Johansson and Trevor van Riemsdyk scored for Washington. Charlie L

  • Collaros, Lewis in the running for CFL's outstanding player award

    TORONTO — Another year, another West Division outstanding player nomination for Zach Collaros. The Winnipeg quarterback secured the Western nomination Tuesday for a second straight year. Collaros captured the CFL's outstanding player award last year, then capped his season by leading the Bombers to a second straight Grey Cup title. Collaros finished with over 4,000 yards passing for the first time and his 37 TD strikes were a CFL high as he led Winnipeg to a CFL-best 15-3 record, which was also